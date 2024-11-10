Daylight is the best disinfectant: if the government has nothing to hide, why are they trying to muzzle us with the misinformation legislation?

I’m going to be contacting the West Australian Senators listed below and I’ll be telling each one of them that, if they vote for the misinformation legislation and it passes, I will be spending every free minute of every day that I have after the day the legislation is passed campaigning against them being reelected in the next election, and I’m going to be making bloody sure that every person I know, knows what a piece of scurrilous nastiness they voted for. Please pass this page on!

There are only five Senators standing between us and totalitarian censorship.

Senator David Pocock, Jacquie Lambie, Tammy Tyrrell, Fatima Payman, David Van, and Gerald Rennick*.

Senator.David.Pocock@aph.gov.au | senator.lambie@aph.gov.au | senator.tyrrell@aph.gov.au | senator.payman@aph.gov.au | senator.van@aph.gov.au | senator.rennick@aph.gov.au |

DEFINITELY email those guys; Senator Rennick is already against it - it’s worth encouraging him. But this list linked to also below has all the senators’ emails — email everyone in your state !

https://www.aph.gov.au/-/media/03_Senators_and_Members/31_Senators/contacts/los.pdf?la=en&hash=C7DFDAEB0519B496B99F6EE654032A83D40036C5

Got the images from here - Alison Bevege’s post - which is well worth reading for more info and tips on how to approach them and what to say.

And by the way —- there is hope!