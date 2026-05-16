Despite the layout of this post which is slightly ironic, I do not write anything using AI - I use it as a resource to find website and web links for information.

Of course since google now has Gemini underpinning its whole search engine structure, you may as well use AI.

I have been using Grok as a search engine, really, and AI for this purpose is handy but somewhat unreliable.

What particularly irritated and puzzled me, though, was the fact that Grok was refusing to give me that information.

Perhaps I was being somewhat uncharitable towards James Comey. What do I know of how much he knew of the cultural meaning of 86?

Why doesn’t she produce the text messages if she has them?

She hasn’t produced the text messages and she hasn’t got any other witnesses to support her contentions.

Is it possible that Marjorie Taylor Greene is just trying to salvage her career by savaging Trump about the Epstein files?

A note: we are in a stage now where it is getting harder and harder to tell what is true and what is not true.

The best source for information is X, though. Of course, what you see is surely curated. Is it Grok that curates it, or some other program unique to X?

Well here’s what Google says about that: