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Another WorldView Is Possible
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It's quite true that there's a tradition in the Catholic faith of "Just War" theory... The problem that the Pope is addressing, is that the unlawful and unprovoked attack against Iran doesn't comport with any of it.

The Iranians weren't directly threatening the USA, or "Israel" - nor have they invaded another country, for several hundred years. They had eschewed the pursuit of Nuclear Weapons, at least since their Supreme leader had issued a religious edict (fatwah) against Nuclear Weapons, in 2003, declaring them 'haram' and un-Islamic - a fact confirmed by US Intelligence estimates, ever since.

By contrast, the Zionist AbomiNation State is in the process of attacking Iran and Lebanon, and is simultaneously occupying about 1/3 of Syria in an unlawful fashion - all while continuing their Genocide against the Palestinians, both in Gaza and the West Bank. They were just recently recorded destroying a statue of Jesus, in Lebanon, in a Catholic village, btw.. And of course they're a ROGUE Nuclear power, that's never signed the NNPT, unlike Iran, so neither the IAEA, nor UN Weapons Inspectors, are allowed to examine their arsenal of Haram, Nuclear weapons. And they recently murdered some UN Peacekeepers in Lebanon, and have continued their campaign of murdering unarmed journalists.

So NO - the Pope was exactly within his lane, with his criticisms - and recently converted Catholic JD Vance, was displaying an enormous amount of 'chutzpah', when he tried to claim otherwise. I have no idea where your friend would get the authority to challenge the Pope, on Catholic doctrine, or matters of moral authority, either - but it seems like a point poorly taken.

As for ANZAC day... did those soldiers fight for what the British Empire once called "Terra Nullius", by ignoring Australia's indigenous population - or were they fighting for the British Empire? I'd imagine that it was the kind of audience that ANZAC day draws, generally (despite the exclusion of some), that explains the disrespect for the first people of your country.

Meanwhile, it appears that the tyrannical Government of Oz, has adopted the Satanic habits of the Zionist AbomiNation State, as Netanyahu has demanded. https://youtu.be/1Fup96mt36o

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