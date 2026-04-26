No informed consent for Kaiser patients. Aaron Siri posts the Kaiser internal guidance concerning shots and medications for newborns.

The “approach to how we introduce and administer routine newborn ... Hepatitis B vaccine" is to " avoid saying ‘it’s optional’ or ‘you can refuse’ unless directly asked” and to tell parents that "we will be giving" instead of asking consent to give. Aaron Siri points out that this is the antithesis of informed consent. Yet Kaiser calls it “excellent patient and family care.”

Joseph Ladapo, the Florida Surgeon General, reposted Aaron Siri’s X post about it.

Frog Gut Bacteria Heals Cancer

A bacteria found in a frog completely eliminates cancer, and when they tried to reintroduce the cancer the “tumours simply wouldn’t grow.”

A perceptive article about the recent media storms concerning the Pope

Arn GrimR makes a good argument that the Pope is stepping out of his lane when he is arguing for pacifism. Catholic Just War doctrine has a long history.

Of course it all started with the Bible, which Arn GrimR doesn’t accentuate much, but if you’re interested it’s all there in Romans 13:1-7; 1 Peter 2:13-14; 1 Timothy chapter 2.

Here is a great summary: https://bible.org/article/should-christians-endorse-war-romans-131-7-1-peter-213-14-and-other-texts

Aboriginal “Welcome to Country” is booed at Anzac services.

Anzac services are a big deal in Australia. It is a strong tradition, and many people to go to the Anzac services to remember their relatives who died in the World Wars, the Korean war, the Vietnam war, and the more recent wars as well, and to celebrate the veterans who returned.

At services in Melbourne and other Capital cities in Australia, the Aboriginal “Welcome to Country” was booed by the crowd.

Some people who participated in the “March for Australia” previously were arrested beforehand, in Perth, and not allowed to attend the ceremony, on the offchance apparently that they might cause trouble. The “Welcome to Country” was booed anyway, which shows that their presence or absence made no difference, and their arrest was completely pointless.

According to supporters of having the “Welcome to Country”, the Aboriginal “Welcome to Country” ceremonies are not intended to make everyone who is not Aboriginal feel unwelcome in Australia, but rather to express a traditional welcome for everyone to a particular Aboriginal tribal country, but the feeling among many non-indigenous Australians is that they shouldn’t be holding these ceremonies at Anzac services, because people fought for this land, and they shouldn’t have to be welcomed to their own country, for which they or their relatives fought and many died.

There is perhaps a misunderstanding about the exact meaning of the word “country” at use here — or maybe there is no misunderstanding at all.

To my way of thinking, though, the man delivering the “Welcome to Country” in Melbourne did not appear to show respect in the way he was dressed at what is such an important ceremony for many people — indeed, he did not even remove his hat — and he was probably paid quite well for this — the pay he gets (as documented on his website) is more than $500. Hopefully after being paid, he can afford a suit to wear to the next Anzac service.

US Cancer Data shows vaccines were harmful

US government cancer data has been released, and it shows a massive increase in Cancer in under 50 year olds, that begins when the mRNA injections began.

Detractors say that cancers were not picked up during the lockdowns, when people avoided going to hospitals or doctors for testing. However, this does not explain the continued increase.