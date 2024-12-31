I wrote these cartoons around June, when my pastor was trying to convince me that it would have been just as good a decision to take the jab as to not take it, and that it was just a “meat offered to idols” situation (1 Corinthians 8:4-13, 1 Corinthians 10:25-32). It was not. If it was, then I suppose the people in my church would have exercised the same love as the meat eaters in these passages should be offering to the non meat eaters: not pressuring me to go against my “weak” conscience.

I was still trying to process the aftermath of the persecution of those who refused to take the experimental vaccine in Western Australia, and the fact that many of my church members still supported the government line and thought I was being unfaithful to God by refusing the Nuremberg Code infringing coercion to take part in an experiment. I don’t think I published these cartoons at the time.

It seems a good time to look at them again: this sequence goes fairly deeply into my thoughts about the Christian response, or lack of it, generally, to vaccine coercion.

They’re pretty scrappy but you’ll get the idea.

It mentions a few Bible verses.

Revelation 13:16-17 Also it causes all, both small and great, both rich and poor, both free and slave, to be marked on the right hand or the forehead, so that no one can buy or sell unless he has the mark, that is, the name of the beast or the number of its name.

1 corinthians 11:17-32 But in the following instructions I do not commend you, because when you come together it is not for the better but for the worse. For, in the first place, when you come together as a church, I hear that there are divisions among you. And I believe it in part, for there must be factions among you in order that those who are genuine among you may be recognized.When you come together, it is not the Lord's supper that you eat. For in eating, each one goes ahead with his own meal. One goes hungry, another gets drunk. What! Do you not have houses to eat and drink in? Or do you despise the church of God and humiliate those who have nothing? What shall I say to you? Shall I commend you in this? No, I will not.

For I received from the Lord what I also delivered to you, that the Lord Jesus on the night when he was betrayed took bread, and when he had given thanks, he broke it, and said, “This is my body, which is for you. Do this in remembrance of me.” In the same way also he took the cup, after supper, saying, “This cup is the new covenant in my blood. Do this, as often as you drink it, in remembrance of me.” For as often as you eat this bread and drink the cup, you proclaim the Lord's death until he comes.

Whoever, therefore, eats the bread or drinks the cup of the Lord in an unworthy manner will be guilty concerning the body and blood of the Lord. Let a person examine himself, then, and so eat of the bread and drink of the cup. For anyone who eats and drinks without discerning the body eats and drinks judgment on himself. That is why many of you are weak and ill, and some have died. But if we judged ourselves truly, we would not be judged. But when we are judged by the Lord, we are disciplined so that we may not be condemned along with the world.

In my church (Anglican) we didn’t have communion in two kinds (bread and wine) for over two years.

I showed this next one to the Minister at my church. He picked up on the freedom loving character calling the others idiots, as if this was what I was doing: in fact I am very well aware that when you talk to people about this stuff, they all have a particular reaction: I myself never called any person an idiot, but many times when I brought forward facts and challenged their viewpoints they acted as if I had.