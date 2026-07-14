Someone posted on X about Covid in Western Australia, how we had no Covid until 2022, but plenty of people injected with the mRNA gene therapy, and how all the excess deaths could be ascribed to the ‘jene adjusting biotechnology’ (jab). I’ve covered all this in my book.

But it made me think about what sort of a time it was.

I lived through it, in Western Australia.

It was an insane time.

CHRIS MCGIBBON - who rode his bicycle around all day telling people “Jesus loves you”

A good friend of mine, by the name of Chris McGibbon, was a lovely aboriginal guy from Broome; in fact, he used to say “I’m not just aboriginal” - he’d say, “I’m aboriginal, white, Afghan, Chinese and Dutch” plus a few other nationalities besides. He came from Broome, which to a West Australian explains his summary of his own heritage.

But these days, he lived near my house, and I used to bring him to church and take him back home most Sundays.

Chris had a stroke around 2002 and still had a frozen arm, and that stroke in fact was what turned his life towards Jesus. He turned to the Lord in the middle of that terrible affliction, 20 years before, and became a completely new person. I saw photos of Chris beforehand, and he just looked like your average guy with a beer in his hand, listening to rock music and hanging out with the family. Well, the Chris I knew in 2020 and 2021 and beforehand for the years I knew him was a completely different man from the man he appeared to be in 2000, before he had his stroke: the man I knew was full of joy and the love of Christ.

He used to ride his bicycle around and tell people, “Jesus loves you” and that they had to turn to Jesus and be saved (Chris got punched a few times doing this, by aboriginal women, on both occasions, who for some reason really objected to being preached this gospel, I don’t know why.) And Chris used to go to the hospitals and pray for patients and tell them fervently, “Jesus loves you”. I am sure he could only do this because he was aboriginal and looked like a patient with his frozen arm — and I am so glad he could do that.

Anyway, from 2020 onwards he was saying all the way through, “the Covid vaccines are from Satan”. Then someone (some figure of authority either a doctor or a pastor) talked him into taking the jab, I think, so that Chris could continue his hospital ministry.

But sadly enough, very soon after taking the second shot, he suddenly dropped dead. In fact, he was still at the hospital when it happened. They have a memorial on the wall of Royal Perth Hospital to Chris McGibbon today. I suppose the doctors and nurses might have felt quite sorry about his death, particularly since it seems to have happened on their watch.

Chris’s whole ministry was about telling people about Jesus.

The things Chris prayed for

A lesson to us all about how God sometimes denies our wishes, sometimes perhaps for greater reasons, is that Chris used to pray that his wife would accept him back and they could live together again, and he also used to pray that he would be healed of his frozen arm.

Well, these prayers simply were not answered.

At the time I wondered if his frozen arm was the reason why the hospital tolerated him evangelising the patients. Even the hospital chaplains are not allowed to do that! He seemed very unthreatening, and nobody could doubt the purity of his motives and his joy. Perhaps in heaven he is happier for not having had that prayer answered? I think that meeting some of the people who died, who are only in heaven because Chris talked to them about Jesus with his simple, compelling testimony when they were about to die, might well make Chris very glad now that God didn’t answer that prayer for healing.

And regarding his marriage, I hate to say, his wife did not want him back, and told him so repeatedly whenever he asked her (every week when he rang her in fact). Yes, every single week he asked her if he could go to Broome and they could live together again. I heard him on the phone to her quite a few times, on a Sunday night, pleading with her that they could get back together again. This was very sad to me, she seemed very heartless, in fact.

But then — how she lapped up the attention at his funeral! The whole funeral was centred around her; she was the Queen bee, with everybody else buzzing around her in attendance. Yet I wonder if she even knew him at all at this stage; I don’t remember her talking about his love for Jesus — and Jesus’ love for us — at all, which was the main obsession of Chris’ life. Their life together was more than twenty years ago.

I’m not judging her, we’ve all got our burdens, and we’ll all have to answer for things we’ve done and decisions we’ve made. And for God’s sake, I am so grateful that Jesus has taken the guilt and shame away for all my own bad, evil, wicked decisions in my life.

Thank God Jesus died for my sins, for your sins, for the sins of the whole world. Jesus loves you was the sum total of Chris’ message, and I’m sure, in heaven, he forgives his wife completely for not wanting him back and loves her still and looks forward to her being with him.

I took this photo a week before Chris died. He had just told me on the way home from church that he had taken the jab. I really did have a premonition that it would be the last time I’d see him, so I asked if I could take this photograph of him. What a beautiful man he was - and is now, in heaven, with his beloved Jesus. “Jesus Loves you” - I can still hear him saying that.

We should live every day as if it’s our last — and I don’t mean ‘eat, drink and be merry, for tomorrow we die’ — I mean, rather, keep watch, for Jesus’ return may be imminent.

For we don’t know where we are at, either in the story of our own lives — for not one of us can predict the date of his or her own death — nor in the history of the great Cosmos — which will end when Jesus returns to save His people.

Jesus’ return may be many years in the future, it might not happen in our lifetime. Or it may be tomorrow, or in the next minute.

For “concerning that day and hour no one knows, not even the angels of heaven, nor the Son, but the Father only.”

But each one of us only has ‘this generation’ to be ready for Jesus’ return — by which I mean, our own generation, the generation of our own existence in this world. We only have the seventy or eighty years in which we live to be ready for Jesus’ return.

But Jesus tells us what it means to be ready:

“But watch yourselves, or your hearts will be weighed down by dissipation, drunkenness, and the worries of life—and that day will spring upon you suddenly like a snare. For it will come upon all who dwell on the face of all the earth. So keep watch at all times, and pray that you may have the strength to escape all that is about to happen and to stand before the Son of Man.” Luke 21:34-36

And remember — as Chris McGibbon said more times than I can mention — Jesus loves you. I truly believe Chris McGibbon is standing before the Son of Man now, and maybe he is one of those in the crowd of witnesses watching our struggles and rejoicing whenever we repent and turn to Chris’ beloved Lord.

Jesus loves you. Remember that. He really loves you.