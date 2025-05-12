https://www.preprints.org/manuscript/202504.2487/v1

It’s a preprint, so it hasn’t been peer reviewed yet. It is so important that one hopes a journal will publish it soon. This study finds that women who were vaccinated with COVID-19 vaccines were less likely to give birth.

The possible doubt about their conclusions is self-selection bias, in other words, that more women who were trying to conceive at the time did not take the vaccines. They deal with this doubt by pointing out that the total fertility rate decreased at the same time, which does indicate that this is a real correlation that needs to be taken seriously.

Abstract: Background/Objectives: Adverse effects of COVID-19 vaccination on human menstrual cycle characteristics have been observed, but limited data are available on the relationship between COVID-19 vaccination status and birth rates. Therefore, we used nationwide data from the Czech Republic to examine rates of successful conceptions (SCs), i.e., conceptions leading to live births 9 months later, for women who were either vaccinated or unvaccinated against COVID-19 before SC. Methods: Summary monthly COVID-19 vaccination and birth data for women aged 18-39 years in the Czech Republic were retrieved for the period from January 2021 to December The numbers of SCs per month per 1,000 women were calculated for preconception-vaccinated or unvaccinated women, respectively, as well as the number of SCs per month per 1,000 women for all women aged 18-39 years. Results: During the study period, there were approximately 1,300,000 women aged 18- 39 years in the Czech Republic, and the proportion of COVID-19-vaccinated women increased until reaching a steady state of around 70% by the end of During the entire study period, SCs per 1,000 women were considerably lower for women who were vaccinated, compared to those that were unvaccinated, before SC. Furthermore, SC rates for the vaccinated group were generally much lower than expected based on their proportion of the total population.Conclusions: In the Czech Republic, SC rates were substantially lower for women vaccinated against COVID-19 before SC than for those who were not vaccinated. These hypothesis-generating and preliminary results call for further studies of the potential influence of COVID-19 vaccination on human fecundability and fertility.

John Campbell has covered this new study most excellently in one of his videos: