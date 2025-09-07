FirstFactCheck

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Angelino Schintu's avatar
Angelino Schintu
8d

Australians were once willing to fight for their Constitutional freedoms. When will Aussies rise up and take their nation back?! And I don't mean from invaders outside our shores. I mean from the enemies within! Dictator Dan and most politicians, the nation's immigration policymakers, any business willing to sell Australia for a quick buck...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Baldmichael's avatar
Baldmichael
4d

Thank you. Desperate Dan.

https://alphaandomegacloud.wordpress.com/2022/01/27/daniel-andrews/

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Submarine Media Pty Ltd
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture