During the Covid ‘pandemic’, one of the most oppressive places to live was the state of Victoria in Australia, so much so that the Premier of Victoria, Dan Andrews, earned the epithet “Dictator Dan.”

Well, here he is a few days ago, at a massive Chinese military parade celebrating 80 years since the end of World War II, shaking hands with Xi Jin Ping, the Chinese Dictator. Vladimir Putin and King Jong-Un were there also.

Donald Trump made a statement on Truth Social Media about the event, which was really a bit of a swipe at these three dictators:

“The big question to be answered is whether or not President Xi of China will mention the massive amount of support and “blood” that The United States of America gave to China in order to help it to secure its FREEDOM from a very unfriendly foreign invader. Many Americans died in China’s quest for Victory and Glory. I hope that they are rightfully Honored and Remembered for their Bravery and Sacrifice! May President Xi and the wonderful people of China have a great and lasting day of celebration.” “Please give my warmest regards to Vladimir Putin, and Kim Jong-un, as you conspire against The United States of America.”

For visiting Xi’s parade, Dan Andrews has copped a bit of flak from people such as Jeff Kennet, another former Victorian Premier, who said that if they put up a statue to Dan Andrews they should paint it red,

“I must admit I laughed a little bit because I think a picture tells a thousand words. You might remember when they were talking about erecting a statue of Mr Andrews, I said they should paint it red so our children and grandchildren will know that this is the individual, together with his successor, who has left us with so much debt. “But now we have another reason to paint it red.”

The lockdowns in Victoria were severe and highly oppressive and lasted for months, in one egregious example of police fascism, the activist Monica Smit was imprisoned unjustly in solitary confinement for 22 days for posting on facebook about a protest against the lockdowns. The police arrested her three times that day; two of those arrests were found to be unlawful and they had to pay her $4000 in compensation. There were massive protests, including a large protest by Union members outside the CFMEU; the boss of the CFMEU called them Nazis on the radio, when many were wearing their Union vests.

The police also attacked protesters and arrested journalists and were found guilty when the cases were brought to court, including one case where a woman in her seventies was pepper sprayed and thrown to the ground, and also more than one case of wrongful arrest of Journalist Avi Yemini.

The ABC (Australian Broadcasting Commission), which generally leans very far to the left, but apparently not as far as Dictator Dan, had a go at Dan Andrews as well for attending Xi’s event.

non viral music video

This was my (rather misguided cartoon music video) take on Dan Andrews back in the Covid era, cartoon Dan the lead singer of the “Dan Andrews sisters” — this cartoon video and song never really became viral, but it contains some very memorable characters from the era and sound bites…

in those days I was trying to fight the misinformation with music and art rather than information but it didn’t seem to go anywhere.

The lyrics are a little obscure: at the time I recorded the song it was very early on in the mrna vax rollout and they were saying that people who took the jab had less symptoms apparently but also it was apparent they seemed to be catching Covid much more frequently; they were accusing people who didn’t want to take the jab of being asymptomatic superspreaders, but if people had less symptoms I reasoned they were more likely to be asymptomatic superspreaders. Unfortunately I don’t think the song lyrics make this complex argument very clear: “Take the jab and don’t be wary, it’s completely voluntary, you can be like typhoid Mary, spread it all round like typhoid Mary.” It was fairly prescient, however, as it very apparent now that all the people who took the jab are sick as dogs all the time while they keep taking them.

My favourite bit, and maybe the only bit that’s any good, is around 2 minutes15 seconds where the world leaders and Prince Charles are singing, and just after that, where premier of the Northern Territory Michael Gunner is saying “Stuff it Shove it” and where I edited his sound clip to say “Stuff this mandate shove this mandate”

Ah - I have to say the video brings back the confusion and social isolation and the wicked coercion and propaganda sorcery that was performed upon us in those days. I’m not sure I want to listen to that piece of music any more… I recommend you don’t either, it’s really quite disturbing to remember what that time period was like…. There’s more music below to counter the mood of this…

https://rumble.com/vqy7hj-take-the-jab.html

To counter that feeling it is worth remembering that God is sovereign — He rules in heaven and knows everything that will happen, and it’s all a part of His plan.

Then I saw “a new heaven and a new earth,”for the first heaven and the first earth had passed away, and there was no longer any sea. I saw the Holy City, the new Jerusalem, coming down out of heaven from God,prepared as a bride beautifully dressed for her husband. And I heard a loud voice from the throne saying, “Look! God’s dwelling place is now among the people, and he will dwell with them. They will be his people, and God himself will be with them and be their God. ‘He will wipe every tear from their eyes. There will be no more death’ or mourning or crying or pain,for the old order of things has passed away.” Revelation 21:1-4

