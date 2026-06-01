Do not be afraid !

Published as Addendum 2 to the Facebook article.

Of all the generation of Moses who wandered the wilderness, only Joshua and Caleb were allowed to enter the promised land. Moses tapped the rock twice in anger, impugning God’s oneness, but the rest of that generation were afraid to go in and fight the sons of Anak, who were giants, the Nephilim, and wept all night and said, ‘if only we had perished in Egypt’ — Joshua and Caleb rightly said, “We must go into the land God has given us — the Lord will protect us.” (Numbers chapter 13-14)

Thus Christians ought not to be afraid of multibillion dollar companies or hostile governments, or even anything men can do to us, defunding us, hurting us, or even killing us - we must keep telling the truth — we must put our trust in Christ — and the promises He has given us — of protection, of help, of perseverance and endurance in the face of whatever the world might threatens us with for non-compliance.

Does this change my mind about using Facebook? Not really — I will avoid it. If I must use it for professional reasons as a composer or a writer, I will use it. But when dealing with truly personal things, the sorts of things one prays about, I really don’t want to entrust these things to an algorithm or an AI mechanical procedure that may well be using them against me in the future, in one way or another.

And we have some scriptural precedents for not trusting — you can look them up for yourself if you like. John 2:24, or particularly, Psalm 146:3-6, a passage that was very helpful to me during the pandemic. The King James version is the nicest for this one:

Put not your trust in princes, nor in the son of man, in whom there is no help.



His breath goeth forth, he returneth to his earth; in that very day his thoughts perish.



Happy is he that hath the God of Jacob for his help, whose hope is in the Lord his God,



Which made heaven, and earth, the sea, and all that therein is: which keepeth truth for ever.

Whoever might among mortal men prove undependable as regards truth, the God of Jacob will always prove dependable.