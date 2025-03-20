I believe we may be able to see here the root reason why some modern leftist governments are fiscally irresponsible…

CRUZ: One of the things you told me about is what you called magic money computers. MUSK: You may think that government computers all talk to each other, they all synchronize, they add up what funds are going somewhere and its coherent and that the numbers you're presented as a Senator are actually the real numbers. They're not… the numbers could be off by anywhere from five to percent…. Any computer which can just make money out of thin air, that's magic money. CRUZ: How does that work? MUSK: It just issues payments!… They're mostly at the Treasury, some are at HHS, one or two at State, there's some at DOD, I think we've found 14 magic money computers. They just send money out of nothing…

This is the podcast interview with Ted Cruz in which Musk describes the “Magic Money Computers” which are apparently issuing trillions in payments:

Leftist commentators criticise Musk’s reaction, saying he doesn’t understand Modern Monetary Theory, which states that governments actually do just create money out of nothing, because with fiat currency they’re not constrained by revenue or borrowing but can just spend money into existence.

Nathan J Robinson, a leftist commentator on “the Debt Collective”, said 'Ted Cruz and Elon Musk discover the bombshell fact that MMT is true… They're actually kinda correct. The federal government issues money out of thin air. It's not like a household that needs to have a dollar before spending it. The gov is the *issuer* of the dollar—so it creates it. We can either use it to pay for healthcare or fund wars overseas’.

Of course, if this were actually true, it would explain inflation perfectly in the West. The effect of creating money out of thin air, is that it gradually loses its effective value, and the inflation it causes harms the poor the most of all out of everyone.

Fiat money these days in countries where a gold standard is no longer in existence is in fact imaginary. The greatest danger of printing money out of nothing is that it risks creating a situation where no one actually trusts the dollar.

Of course a strong suspicion may also be justified that a government that prints money out of nothing might also be printing votes out of nothing as well.