So here's the thing...

In the beginning there were paper ballots, counted by hand - and yea, they were good, because if there were questions, you could count them all, again. But then, the Serpent whispered into the ears of man and said - "if a box of ballots from the wrong (or right) neighborhood were to disappear, surely nobody would be able to tell". And in those times wickedness spread across the land. And then, when throwing ballots away from the other team, failed to please men suitably - they began using machines to "tabulate" - and therein, much mischief could be wrought.

And THEN Lucifer was given dominion over the Earth for a time, and an election was blatantly stolen away from the Getty Oil Senator's son, and handed to the CIA Director-President's son. And then the "Helping America Vote Act" was freed upon the Earth, from the pit of hell, wherein it had been bound.

And then there was Diebold and ES&S machines, with Fractional Vote Counting Software. And Satan said, this is good...but as usual - that was an inversion of reality. And then they begat Sequoia, and it too was rotten. And then they begat Dominion and Smartmatic, and they too were crooked... And then they created a NEW NAME, for the same systems, and called it "Liberty" - and they said "this is good". But they were wicked and partisan, and so this too was a lie...

https://blackboxvoting.org/proof-of-fraud/

This is a long standing problem. Sadly, both wings of the monoparty benefit from this Duopoly control. So we will never be allowed a truly independent vote, or candidates that aren't at least on some level, part of the corrupt system.

I'm nominally a member of a second party - Peace & Freedom - so I have no dog in this fight, except to say that it's all rigged, and a sham, from end to end.

Just ask Gough Whitlam how real it all is...

