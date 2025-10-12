Sunday 12 October breaking news
Dominion voting, which denied any responsibility for committing fraud in the 2020 US elections, and which was accused by Fox News of releasing private tweets of Tucker Carlson that were part of the libel lawsuit in 2023, thereby putting their $787 million settlement with Fox News at risk, is being wound up. They have been taken over by Liberty Vote.
The Founder and Chairman of Liberty Vote is Republican Scott Leiendecker. If you don’t believe me, you can check it out yourself — just type in “https://dominionvoting.com” into your search engine (or click the link) — the former Dominion website redirects to libertyvote.com. Scott Leiendecker has vowed to provide “election technology that prioritises paper-based transparency.”
Dominion consistently claimed that evidence that their voting machines were hacked or used to steal the 2020 US election from Donald Trump was simply a bunch of rumours and that the claim was completely untrue, despite some very dubious paper based evidence, at least according to the analysis by election analysis firm Cyber Ninjas, a firm specialising in forensic electronic voting analysis, which believed at the time that they found a bunch of suspicious discrepancies in Maricopa County, Arizona, one of four counties in the US which together are able to swing election results in a close election. EchoMail, subcontracted by Cyber Ninjas to do the election analysis, also found some apparent incongruities:
Many of these inconsistencies apparently have explanations; apparently the triangle is originally printed in black but the centre of the triangle is turned into white on the computer file to save memory (I must be stupid, because I can’t see how on earth this could save memory — the files look like a black and white jpeg or png files, which would use simple binary, bit 1 for white, bit 0 for black… )
However, even if all the explanations were true, at the time Maricopa county election officials refused to cooperate with the investigation, so it would not be surprising if Cyber Ninjas found it difficult to conduct the investigation properly. Their forensic audit found many unexplained votes, particularly mail in ballots.
Apparently these discrepancies are also explained, by thousands and thousands of people going into the county offices to get their mail-in voting form, rather than having it sent to them. Busy place.
Due to the acquisition, Dominion is cancelling their lawsuits against Mike Lindell, CEO of MyPillow, Rudy Giuliani, former NYC Mayor and Trump attorney and Sidney Powell, former Trump campaign lawyer. Dominion also filed a defamation lawsuit in 2021 against Herring Networks, the parent company of One America News Network (OANN), which will now be discontinued as well.
This is great news for everyone who believes in election transparency and the right to free speech in democratic countries. Another win for Donald Trump, I believe.
So here's the thing...
In the beginning there were paper ballots, counted by hand - and yea, they were good, because if there were questions, you could count them all, again. But then, the Serpent whispered into the ears of man and said - "if a box of ballots from the wrong (or right) neighborhood were to disappear, surely nobody would be able to tell". And in those times wickedness spread across the land. And then, when throwing ballots away from the other team, failed to please men suitably - they began using machines to "tabulate" - and therein, much mischief could be wrought.
And THEN Lucifer was given dominion over the Earth for a time, and an election was blatantly stolen away from the Getty Oil Senator's son, and handed to the CIA Director-President's son. And then the "Helping America Vote Act" was freed upon the Earth, from the pit of hell, wherein it had been bound.
And then there was Diebold and ES&S machines, with Fractional Vote Counting Software. And Satan said, this is good...but as usual - that was an inversion of reality. And then they begat Sequoia, and it too was rotten. And then they begat Dominion and Smartmatic, and they too were crooked... And then they created a NEW NAME, for the same systems, and called it "Liberty" - and they said "this is good". But they were wicked and partisan, and so this too was a lie...
https://blackboxvoting.org/proof-of-fraud/
This is a long standing problem. Sadly, both wings of the monoparty benefit from this Duopoly control. So we will never be allowed a truly independent vote, or candidates that aren't at least on some level, part of the corrupt system.
I'm nominally a member of a second party - Peace & Freedom - so I have no dog in this fight, except to say that it's all rigged, and a sham, from end to end.
Just ask Gough Whitlam how real it all is...