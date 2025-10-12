Sunday 12 October breaking news

Dominion voting, which denied any responsibility for committing fraud in the 2020 US elections, and which was accused by Fox News of releasing private tweets of Tucker Carlson that were part of the libel lawsuit in 2023, thereby putting their $787 million settlement with Fox News at risk, is being wound up. They have been taken over by Liberty Vote.

Dominion voting website 2020, web archive https://web.archive.org/web/20210204013937/https://www.dominionvoting.com/election2020-setting-the-record-straight/

The Founder and Chairman of Liberty Vote is Republican Scott Leiendecker. If you don’t believe me, you can check it out yourself — just type in “https://dominionvoting.com” into your search engine (or click the link) — the former Dominion website redirects to libertyvote.com. Scott Leiendecker has vowed to provide “election technology that prioritises paper-based transparency.”

Dominion consistently claimed that evidence that their voting machines were hacked or used to steal the 2020 US election from Donald Trump was simply a bunch of rumours and that the claim was completely untrue, despite some very dubious paper based evidence, at least according to the analysis by election analysis firm Cyber Ninjas, a firm specialising in forensic electronic voting analysis, which believed at the time that they found a bunch of suspicious discrepancies in Maricopa County, Arizona, one of four counties in the US which together are able to swing election results in a close election. EchoMail, subcontracted by Cyber Ninjas to do the election analysis, also found some apparent incongruities:

Many of these inconsistencies apparently have explanations; apparently the triangle is originally printed in black but the centre of the triangle is turned into white on the computer file to save memory (I must be stupid, because I can’t see how on earth this could save memory — the files look like a black and white jpeg or png files, which would use simple binary, bit 1 for white, bit 0 for black… )

However, even if all the explanations were true, at the time Maricopa county election officials refused to cooperate with the investigation, so it would not be surprising if Cyber Ninjas found it difficult to conduct the investigation properly. Their forensic audit found many unexplained votes, particularly mail in ballots.

Apparently these discrepancies are also explained, by thousands and thousands of people going into the county offices to get their mail-in voting form, rather than having it sent to them. Busy place.

Due to the acquisition, Dominion is cancelling their lawsuits against Mike Lindell, CEO of MyPillow, Rudy Giuliani, former NYC Mayor and Trump attorney and Sidney Powell, former Trump campaign lawyer. Dominion also filed a defamation lawsuit in 2021 against Herring Networks, the parent company of One America News Network (OANN), which will now be discontinued as well.

This is great news for everyone who believes in election transparency and the right to free speech in democratic countries. Another win for Donald Trump, I believe.