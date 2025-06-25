Dr Beverley Peers is 80 years old. This is the same age as Moses was when he heard the voice of the Lord from the burning bush and went to Pharaoh to say, “Let my people go.”

Beverley Peers is doing something of great significance in Australia, that arguably resembles Moses’ great act of courage and faith — she is bringing the vaccine mandates to the High Court.

Dr Beverley Peers and her twin sister Valerie are both doctors.

While at girls’ school they both met a doctor, who had been in mental hospital with schizophrenia, but who was very knowledgeable and spoke to them about studying medicine. They were both completely inspired by this long conversation and went to Melbourne to get the prerequisite physics units. Both studied medicine 60 years ago.

Beverley then went on to study anaesthetics and became an anaesthetist. She worked in hospitals, both private and public, until Covid, when she was threatened with the loss of her job if she didn’t take the Covid mRNA injections. Having been giving an exemption she avoided the issue for a year, but once the exemption expired, her employer actually fired her.

At that time, she wrote to her employer pointing out that the vaccine mandates infringed three federal laws:

Section 26 of the Fair Work Act , which gives the Commonwealth exclusive power over industrial relations: Section 26 (1) This Act is intended to apply to the exclusion of all State or Territory industrial laws so far as they would otherwise apply in relation to a national system employee or a national system employer.

Section 109 of the Australian Constitution , which says that when a state law is inconsistent with a federal law, the federal law prevails: COMMONWEALTH OF AUSTRALIA CONSTITUTION ACT - SECT 109 Inconsistency of laws. When a law of a State is inconsistent with a law of the Commonwealth, the latter shall prevail, and the former shall, to the extent of the inconsistency, be invalid.

Section 51(xxiiiA) of the Constitution, added after WWII via referendum, which protects the right to a private medical relationship between doctor and patient, forbidding any form of “medical conscription.” (xxiiiA) the provision of maternity allowances, widows' pensions, child endowment, unemployment, pharmaceutical, sickness and hospital benefits, medical and dental services (but not so as to authorize any form of civil conscription), benefits to students and family allowances;

She has now brought a legal case to the High Court of Australia, using this letter that she wrote to her employer at the time as evidence, and she is arguing that the State vaccine mandates infringed the rights of Australians to be free from medical conscription, coercion and also infringed the right to medical privacy. Employers have no right to interfere in the doctor-patient relationship. No State in Australia had any right to mandate vaccines, and no employer had any right to demand to know if someone is vaccinated or not. This is the plain truth, if those laws and the Australian constitution mean anything at all.

Beverley is asking the court to invalidate sections of the Victorian Public Health and Wellbeing Act by challenging the constitutional validity of those sections.

Her case was already assessed by Justice Beech-Jones in the directions hearing — Beech-Jones is somewhat notorious for supporting the vaccine mandates. He sent her application back to the Federal Court to be rewritten, but she is now lodging her final application to the High Court for the case to be heard.

She is a self-represented litigant in other words, quite astonishingly, she has not had legal representation at all.

Beverley was interviewed by Club Grubbery on Rumble a year ago. She is particularly inspiring and heroic; indeed, of all the interviews I have heard during the past five years, this is one of my personal favourites: she really is an inspiring person.

On the subject of AHPRA, who threatened Doctors with deregistration if they cast doubt on the Covid vaccines, and who subsequently has actually deregistered or suspended many doctors for giving vaccine exemptions, Beverley said: “They encourage Doctors to abandon their codes of conduct. And to abandon the main principle of the Nuremberg code: first do no harm, and get informed consent from your patients before you do anything… with threats of regulatory and disciplinary action. To suspend Doctors indefinitely is definitely unlawful. And time will tell how all this pans out. But it is being challenged.”

On being asked, “Would you return to work?” Beverly said, “I don’t know about going back, I’m very disappointed in the way I was harassed and bullied and terminated illegally, I don’t know about going back, Graham, but I do miss anesthaesia, I really loved my job.”

Beverley’s twin sister Valerie actually has had her own court cases before the High Court, a very expensive exercise actually, and they encourage one another. “My sister was saying to me, despite all the obstacles and everything she’s had to put up with from AHPRA, she said, ‘The truth must prevail. What I am presenting is the truth.’ So there is a hope: and it brings about a resilience because you understand that you’re presenting a truthful message.”

She speaks about the requirements for being a good doctor as compassion, love and understanding.

She says of the struggle for justice, and the discouragement many of us have felt in the fight: “Goodness and truth always prevails in the end. In the end you will shine.”

Beverley is asking for help on GiveSendGo, and for prayers. Please pray for her, for the success of her court cases, and if you have the funds, I would encourage you to help her as well.

https://www.givesendgo.com/GCKKU

Oh and she would also like people to email the High Court on registry@hcourt.gov.au and tell them how the vaccine mandates impacted them, in order to help Beverley’s case by assuring them that it is highly significant to ordinary Australians.

PLEASE SHARE THIS ARTICLE AND ENCOURAGE PEOPLE TO SHARE.

Feel free to copy part or the whole, so long as you give appropriate credit in the form of a link back here preferably.

This story came to my attention through the World Council for Health Australia: