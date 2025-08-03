…if Christ died in vain then we have no hope — yet we have no hope here on earth except in Him — if theres no hope in Jesus we as a society have no hope. David Speicher called out the church for shutting down — for essentially saying by their actions that we have no hope — when our only hope is Christ.

David Speicher was a post-doctoral fellow at McMaster University Department of Biochemistry and Biomedical Sciences at the beginning of the pandemic. Uniquely qualified to sequence the Covid-19 genome, he had a Masters and PhD from Griffith University in Australia in clinical virology, as well as field experience in Australia, Cambodia, India and Africa. In 2020 David formed the first team of virologists in Canada working on Covid-19 sequencing.

David has a speech defect, and finds it difficult to communicate; luckily he did not listen to the advice of his high school guidance counsellor, who told him because of his speech problems he would be unable to complete University.

David met his friend Delford Snyder at a church retreat. Del is a mechanic by trade and a very wise friend for David to have.

Del’s sister had cerebral palsy and found speech difficult when Del was growing up; Del says she thought everyone else was stupid, because she could understand everything they were saying, but they couldn’t understand her. Because of this insight, Del had the patience to listen while David talked, and this simple but rare virtue was the foundation of their friendship.

After David formed the group to study the Covid genome, strange things started happening at McMaster University: there were odd signs that all was not well.

Del advised David to intentionally keep track of all his conversations, to record all his conversations and phone calls at work (in Canada this is legal so long as you are part of the conversation.) This he did, and not long afterwards, when he was suspended from his job for apparently no reason this became important.

His overseer came to him and said, “David, you’re not doing anything wrong, but you’re not making wise decisions.”

Del said to him in their subsequent debrief, don’t be surprised if they don’t tell you anything.

They locked David into his contract, but wouldn’t allow him to work.

Eventually he was told there were two accusations: one was that he was falsely claiming to be part of the Covid team. He had actually started the team. And they accused him of getting certified to work in the BSL3 lab at Sunnybrook without permission: fortunately because he had been recording his conversations, he had proof that he was asked to get certified. As soon as David responded with his evidence they never mentioned it again.

David was also accused of sharing data with Public Health Ontario without permission. David’s co-worker had sent him a photograph of the completed virus sequencing, and he showed the photograph to someone at Public Health Ontario — this was ultimately enough to get him fired.

What puzzled David, however, was why he was being targeted with these accusations, why he was suspended.

David and Del started to look into it. Several things emerged…

One thing that they initially thought might explain the strange sidelining that was happening to him was that David reached out to a newspaper in Huntingdale early in the pandemic, the week before he was suspended, asking why Canada’s airports and borders weren’t being locked down; he was told he was fear-mongering.

Del contacted Doug Ford’s office (Doug Ford was the the premier of Ontario) — he got right through to Doug Ford’s scheduler. Del got told he would have a phone call in two hours: after that they went dark.

Something happened to Doug Ford through that process: his responses in the media around this time became different, they noticed.

Del contacted his MP and his MP said, “Until this situation with the pandemic is over with, we as an opposition can do nothing.” A year later, the MP couldn’t even remember that conversation, and their interchange got “real testy” when Del challenged him on this.

Just before his suspension, David’s co-worker, when talking to him about the newspaper article, questioned David on his beliefs. The co-worker was very uneasy about his conservative political leanings, but extremely unhappy about David’s Christianity. But what really triggered an angry response was when he asked David about his education in Queensland. He asked, “Did you ever meet Ian Mackay?” Ian Mackay is apparently an academic who cleaves closely to the official Covid narrative.

When David told his co-worker he had been working with Mackay, and that he had not gotten along with him very well, his coworker became very angry. Two days later David was suspended.

In time David found a lawyer willing to take a wrongful dismissal case against McMasters on spec. However, at a certain point she dropped his case. She claimed she had a conflict of interest: Del says he believes that she wanted out because Ian Mackay had ties with China and the World Economic Forum, and she wasn’t prepared to take on these forces.

Despite being told not work on “Covid Stuff”, David says with clandestine pride that he continued to work on Covid-19 related work, with his ‘other associates.”

David’s contract was cancelled early in October, so that he would be ‘out of their hair,’ and McMaster had received millions from the Gates foundation in the meantime to focus on “Covid Stuff.”

After this David got a job with an unlicensed startup lab setting up tests for Covid. The lab was doing 10,000 tests per week, charging clients $190 per test; they were raking in money, and more concerned about making cash than doing things properly. This being against his principles, David challenged them, and left the lab after three months.

After this he was working with another lab doing Lifelab’s asymptomatic tests.

On his day off one day, David took his son to see the truck Convoy going through Ontario, and was fired the very next day after posting about it on social media.

In October David wrote a pandemic plan for his church — he asked the elders what the plan was if the pandemic came to the church — they replied that it wasn’t going to come to the church so not to worry — the very following week the church was shut.

David had written a plan to give the people hope in a time of pandemic — getting no response from the church he subsequently told this plan to the truckers convoy in the form of a speech to 20,000 people. David says if Christ died in vain then we have no hope — yet we have no hope here on earth except in Him — he says, if theres no hope in Jesus we as a society have no hope. He called out the church for shutting down — for essentially saying by their actions that we have no hope — when our only hope is Christ. He called out the church for giving in to coercion in June of 2020, when the Black Lives Matter protests were in full swing everywhere, and yet the media and government were giving them a free pass to protest and form crowds, and yet the church, which is meant to be a light on a hill for the whole world in every circumstance, was being shut down.

"For if you remain silent at this time, relief and deliverance for the Jews will arise from another place, but you and your father’s family will perish. And who knows but that you have come to your royal position for such a time as this?"- Esther 4:14

Something that shows that even one voice can make a difference in these matters: David went to a local politician that he knew and asked why were the churches closed, while Black Lives Matter were allowed to stand up for what is right? Why weren’t the churches allowed to stand up for what is right? The politician went to her board, on whom sat a Muslim and a Jew, they agreed, passed things on to the policy team, who went to Doug Ford on a Friday, and by Monday the churches were reopened.

David says, “This was the first time in the history of the church that for an infectious disease the church shut. It showed the fear of this was greater than people’s faith.”

In February of 2021, he started his fourth job, as a lecturer on microbiology, genetics and PCR testing at Redeemer University, a Christian college in Ontario: he held nothing back. He told the truth about the testing, the pandemic, the whole deal. He was very quickly replaced by a less experienced Chinese lecturer, who later invited him back as a guest lecturer at his old course.

At this time he had just started with a new research team with millions of dollars in funding to investigate the pandemic response. After he delivered the guest lecture at Redeemer, he found himself out of a job for the fifth time. “It sucked, it hurt, but it was God’s way of clearing off my time.” While he was without a job, he was asked to test vaccine vials from Maria Gutschi and confirm DNA contamination and the SV40 found by Kevin McKernan three months before.

His son said to him in February 2023, “Dad, if this will save people’s lives it needs to go out.”

David says, “I was worried about being teased, sidelined, ostracised, and I put out our work at 3:30am on October 19th, and six hours later the Epoch Times reports out, ‘Health Canada confirms there’s DNA in the Covid shots,’ and it’s God’s way of saying, ‘If you’re against Me, you’re against Health Canada, if you’re supporting them, you’ll support our work.’”

David says, “I’ve not had a full time paid job since May of 2023. It’s been very tough. I’ve had some very dark times on my own. And if it’s not been God’s path, God’s hand in this, I would not have been here, where I am now.”

He has recently been asked to write up the PCR part of Danielle Smith’s Covid inquiry in the state of Ontario. Of the PCR tests, he says, “It should never have been used on people without symptoms. And all it tells is, ‘is this DNA or RNA piece in my sample?’ It doesn’t tell if you’re sick, that’s all clinical. So it’s a good test if it’s used right with a physician’s clinical examination of a patient.”

David says it was Del’s influence that led to David questioning the PCR tests. He says he could have been on the other side; but they had some ‘ripper arguments;’ “Who are you to question my profession?” David pointed out that many of the people who toed the line are now on the faculty as professors and have made lots of money. David is out of work and doing odd jobs.

David said, “So most have never heard of my path and the fights I’ve been in and I’ve basically lived the past five years on the front lines.”

Del said, “A lot of other people have learned these lessons too, but, sadly, not always is doing the right thing monetised in this world. Sometimes doing the right thing is going to cost you, and it still needs to be done.”

The interviewer, Jason Lavigne, points out, “How they tried to silence you is through pressure, and stress, and threats.”

David says, “I encourage all those out there, even though things are hard and tough, to keep doing the right thing. If there’s anyone out there who’s eager to support good science in this which is to make a difference, I encourage them to reach out, because it’s been a hard battle. And I’m still in this I’m still fighting. It’s been tough. Our cash is tight but I’m living by faith and God each month has come through.”

Jason Lavigne says, “We need to support people like you. The truth tellers, the ones that took the sacrifice, five jobs later and you’re still working to get the truth out there.”

This is David's GiveSendGo page:

https://rumble.com/v6wq6ba-the-untold-story-of-dr.-david-j.-speicher.html

https://www.davidspeicher.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/10/Dr.-David-Speicher_Academic-CV_20240226.pdf

https://anthonycolpo.com/covid-19-the-false-positive-pcr-test-problem-is-a-problem/