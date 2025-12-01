Of all the dubious “heroes” of the pandemic, Dr Francis Collins to me is perhaps the saddest and most pathetic example of a person with high ideals who eventually just went along with everything that was wrong.

Dr Francis Collins intrigued and, I confess, actually comforted me, years ago, when I heard him speaking about how CS Lewis was one of the great inspirations of his Christian faith. I felt a kinship with him.

Dr Collins, in his young university days studying mathematics, grew up believing that he didn’t need God and thinking that belief in God was irrational. Collins’ “comeuppance” (his expression) came when he was studying medicine, and he discovered that there was a whole lot of questions in life that science offered no help in answering: Why am I here anyway? What happens after you die? Why is there something rather than nothing? Is there a God?

He eventually discovered and was convinced by the writings of CS Lewis and says he came to faith in the God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob, and ultimately, Jesus Christ.

It is such a great irony, though, that in the end I believe that Francis Collins has acted with great duplicity, and done the very things that CS Lewis himself warned about, when they have succumbed to one of the major temptations that can affect men, the temptation to belong to the Inner Ring:

I wonder whether you will say the same of my next step, which is this. I believe that in all men’s lives at certain periods, and in many men’s lives at all periods between infancy and extreme old age, one of the most dominant elements is the desire to be inside the local Ring and the terror of being left outside. …People who believe themselves to be free, and indeed are free, from snobbery, and who read satires on snobbery with tranquil superiority, may be devoured by the desire in another form. It may be the very intensity of their desire to enter some quite different Ring which renders them immune from the allurements of high life. An invitation from a duchess would be very cold comfort to a man smarting under the sense of exclusion from some artistic or communist côterie. Poor man ― it is not large, lighted rooms, or champagne, or even scandals about peers and Cabinet Ministers that he wants: it is the sacred little attic or studio, the heads bent together, the fog of tobacco smoke, and the delicious knowledge that we ― we four or five all huddled beside this stove ― are the people who know. Often the desire conceals itself so well that we hardly recognize the pleasures of fruition. Men tell not only their wives but themselves that it is a hardship to stay late at the office or the school on some bit of important extra work which they have been let in for because they and So-and-so and the two others are the only people left in the place who really know how things are run. But it is not quite true. It is a terrible bore, of course, when old Fatty Smithson draws you aside and whispers “Look here, we’ve got to get you in on this examination somehow” or “Charles and I saw at once that you’ve got to be on this committee”. A terrible bore… ah, but how much more terrible if you were left out! The Inner Ring, essay in Transposition and other Addresses by CS Lewis Samizdat University Press Quebec 1949 page 49

There is no doubt that Dr Collins made a grievous error when Fauci started his well-documented behind-the-scenes efforts to rubbish the lab leak theory of Covid and push the wet market theory, specifically and quite ridiculously, the idea that pangolins were the source of the virus.

During these deliberations Collins was apparently quite in favour of telling a few fibs in order to protect the integrity of science: he said that the lab leak theory would “do great potential harm to science and international harmony,”and he was part of the email chain when Fauci’s cronies were planning the “Proximal Origins” paper, which ought to have been retracted from the hallowed halls of peer review ages ago, but perhaps wasn’t because it became one of the most downloaded papers in history on Nature magazine’s website.

And that, probably, because people who don’t believe a word of it are reading it to see what fabulous lies Fauci’s friends Kristian Andersen, Andrew Rambaut, W. Ian Lipkin, Edward C. Holmes & Robert F. Garry were telling at the time.

But there Dr Collins was, supporting them, encouraging them, to lie, or at least, not saying anything, remaining silent, when he should have spoken up. Where was his Christian conscience? Why didn’t he tell them it would be better to tell the truth?

But when you’re part of the Inner Ring, that’s what you do. You support your friends, your colleagues, you don’t rock the boat. You craft the public pronouncements in order to protect the mission, the sacred goal.

I don’t know if you’ve read That Hideous Strength, CS Lewis’ book about a scientific Inner Ring that sets out on the Transhumanist path (before that was even a thing) — but the evil scientific organisation in that book was called NICE the “National Institute of Co-ordinated Experiments,” a well funded organisation, because “a nation which can spend so many millions a day on a war can surely afford a few millions a month on productive research in peacetime”, with a building that would “make a noticeable addition to the skyline of New York”.

Funnily enough in England in 2020 a new government funded pro-vaccine organisation was actually formed and given the acronym NICE — the “National Institute for Health and Care Excellence” who were early on in the Covid crisis merrily pushing the TLC “Tender Loving Care” NG163 guidelines for Covid treatment, pushing the diamorphine/midazolam treatment protocol that gave patients a peaceful end, rather than actually treating the respiratory illness (those drugs are respiratory suppressants and really were killing patients.)

That’s NICE.

And NICE, in both instances, represents everything that CS Lewis warned us about.

So the title of this little essay is, Dr Collins is a NICE man, a very pathetic pun I’m afraid.

But so it is, that, to me, Dr Collins represents a spectacular failure of a Christian life, a life spent in being nice, rather than being good and truthful and courageous; I once saw online a video of some nasty harassing anti-vaxxers approaching him and trying to get some accountability out of him, and Dr Collins looked so small and sad and frail and forlorn being shouted out, that I actually felt sorry for him. What does that achieve?

But I’ll be surprised if he isn’t asking himself some deep questions right now about how gullible he was and how he could possibly have compromised his beliefs so completely at the time. Perhaps I presume too much, but I wonder if thoughts such as these are the thoughts that Dr Collins ponders secretly in his heart, now that the whole coterie of lies and deceit is being laid open for everyone to see. The DNA contamination in the vaccine vials, the uselessness of lockdowns, the likelihood of the lab leak, the children that died from the experimental mRNA vaccines that Collins pushed for an illness that didn’t kill a single child, the whole sordid mess that was Covid.

I for one will be praying for the man: I can’t think of a worse burden for a Christian to be carrying than to look back at your life and know that you did everything you shouldn’t have done, and nothing you should have done, to be thinking and wondering if everything that you built in your life even though it was splendid in the sight of men, was really made of straw.

I will pray for him that he doesn’t despair, for he is still a soul beloved of the Father, and I will pray that he can find some good to do even now in his twilight years, that he can truly repent and that his voice will be a voice of truth, as it ought to have been all the way through.

For no one can lay any foundation other than the one already laid, which is Jesus Christ. If anyone builds on this foundation using gold, silver, costly stones, wood, hay or straw, their work will be shown for what it is, because the Day will bring it to light. It will be revealed with fire, and the fire will test the quality of each person’s work. If what has been built survives, the builder will receive a reward. If it is burned up, the builder will suffer loss but yet will be saved—even though only as one escaping through the flames. 1 Corinthians 3:11-15