The true Light, who gives light to everyone, was coming into the world. He was in the world, and though the world was made through Him, the world did not recognise Him. He came to His own, and His own did not receive Him. But to all who did receive Him, to those who believed in His name, He gave the right to become children of God — children born not of blood, nor of the desire or will of man, but born of God. John 1:12-13

Looking for proof or looking for Jesus?

Many people want God to prove Himself, by doing what they want Him to do. There are many proofs that Jesus is resurrected, if we are open-minded enough to receive them.

Yet, what if God is looking for more from us than simple intellectual assent to a series of truth propositions? What if He is looking for our trust, our hope to be placed in Him, our love? That’s the question I am asking myself today as I write this article for the Easter holiday.

The Shroud of Turin and other proofs

The existence of the Shroud of Turin may to some seem to be an inadequate argument for the truth of the resurrection, but when one looks at the evidence dispassionately, the remarkable nature of this image is — to me — undeniable proof that Jesus was resurrected and that this is the very linen burial cloth mentioned in the gospel of John. (John 20:7)

What is particularly intriguing to me is that the image on the shroud is a photographic negative; something that was only discovered in 1898 when the image was first photographed.

By Dianelos Georgoudis - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=33117743

Nobody in any age before the modern age knew anything about photography or photographic negatives, which strongly suggests authenticity.

Furthermore, the patterns of the blood on the cloth, from Jesus’ body, directly match the horrific report in the gospels, showing the many markings from the whips, the head wounds from the crown of thorns, and the wounds in his hands and feet.

And there is depth information in the image upon the shroud, i.e. it is a 3 dimensional image, which seems to be related to the way the image was formed — it seems to have been formed by a sudden burst of radiation — with places where the body was a further distance having less brightness. This depth information has been translated into a statue of the figure on the shroud:

https://aleteia.org/slideshow/this-3d-carbon-copy-of-jesus-was-created-using-the-shroud-of-turin-9550/12

The Existence and Growth of the Early Church

However the understanding that the resurrection of Jesus is historical fact is not confined to twentieth and twenty first century authors, who have the advantage of the modern scientific understanding, but many throughout history have pointed out that it is impossible to explain the birth and growth of the early church via martyrdom without the resurrection being true.

Even from the earliest times, the nature of the gospel message as having been received from eye-witnesses is accounted of the utmost importance: Irenaeus of Lyons (c. 130–202 AD in his Letter to Florinus speaks of the bishop Polycarp, who knew the apostle John:

“…how he [Polycarp] would speak of his familiar intercourse with John, and with the rest of those who had seen the Lord; and how he would call their words to remembrance. Whatsoever things he had heard from them respecting the Lord… Polycarp having thus received [information] from the eye-witnesses of the Word of life, would recount them all in harmony with the Scriptures.”

The willingness of first century martyrs to die is noteworthy, indeed the apostles all died as martyrs except for John, who is supposed to have died of old age. Polycarp himself shared this willingness to die:

I give You thanks that You have counted me, worthy of this day and this hour, that I should have a part in the number of Your martyrs, in the cup of your Christ, to the resurrection of eternal life, both of soul and body, through the incorruption by the Holy Ghost. The Martyrdom of Polycarp chapter 14

The French philosopher and mathematician, Blaise Pascal, enumerated some of the reasons to take the Resurrection seriously as historical fact in the 1600s in his collected notes, published in 1670 as the Pensees.

801. Proof of Jesus Christ.- The supposition that the apostles were impostors is very absurd. Let us think it out. Let us imagine those twelve men, assembled after the death of Jesus Christ, plotting to say that He was risen. By this they attack all the powers. The heart of man is strangely inclined to fickleness, to change, to promises, to gain. However little any of them might have been led astray by all these attractions, nay more, by the fear of prisons, tortures, and death, they were lost. Let us follow up this thought. 802. The apostles were either deceived or deceivers. Either supposition has difficulties; for it is not possible to mistake a man raised from the dead… While Jesus Christ was with them, He could sustain them. But, after that, if He did not appear to them, who inspired them to act?

CS Lewis says rightly in his essay, “What are we to make of Jesus Christ?” published in “God in the Dock”, that when you look at the gospels as literature, there are qualities about these reports that are unique in literature, that indicates that they are not legends:

“Now, as a literary historian, I am perfectly convinced that whatever else the Gospels are they are not legends. I have read a great deal of legend and I am quite clear that they are not the same sort of thing. They are not artistic enough to be legends. From an imaginative point of view they are clumsy, they don’t work up to things properly. Most of the life of Jesus is totally unknown to us, as is the life of anyone else who lived at that time, and no people building up a legend would allow that to be so. Apart from bits of the Platonic dialogues, there is no conversation that I know of in ancient literature like the Fourth Gospel. There is nothing, even in modern literature, until about a hundred years ago when the realistic novel came into existence. In the story of the woman taken in adultery we are told Christ bent down and scribbled in the dust with His finger. Nothing comes of this. No one has ever based any doctrine on it. And the art of inventing little irrelevant details to make an imaginary scene more convincing is a purely modern art. Surely the only explanation of this passage is that the thing really happened? The author put it in simply because he had seen it.” Then we come to the strangest story of all, the story of the Resurrection. It is very necessary to get the story clear. I heard a man say, “The importance of the Resurrection is that it gives evidence of survival, evidence that the human personality survives death”. On that view what happened to Christ would be what had always happened to all men, the difference being that in Christ’s case we were privileged to see it happening. This is certainly not what the earliest Christian writers thought. Something perfectly new in the history of the Universe had happened. Christ had defeated death. The door which had always been locked had for the very first time been forced open. This is something quite distinct from mere ghost-survival. I don’t mean that they disbelieved in ghost-survival. On the contrary, they believed in it so firmly that, on more than one occasion, Christ had to assure them that He was not a ghost. The point is that while believing in survival they yet regarded the Resurrection as something totally different and new. The Resurrection narratives are not a picture of survival after death, they record how a totally new mode of being has arisen in the Universe. Something new had appeared in the Universe; as new as the first coming of organic life. This Man, after death, does not get divided into “ghost” and “corpse”. A new mode of being has arisen. That is the story. What are we going to make of it?

Blaise Pascal makes a similar point about the “qualities of a perfectly heroic soul”:

800. Who has taught the evangelists the qualities of a perfectly heroic soul, that they paint it so perfectly in Jesus Christ? Why do they make Him weak in His agony? Do they not know how to paint a resolute death? Yes, for the same Saint Luke paints the death of Saint Stephen as braver than that of Jesus Christ. They make Him, therefore, capable of fear, before the necessity of dying has come, and then altogether brave. But when they make Him so troubled, it is when He afflicts Himself; and when men afflict Him, He is altogether strong.

But what are we to make of this?

But we must eventually move beyond seeking proof, into the realm of knowing Jesus and trusting Him.

John says right at the beginning of the fourth gospel that to be born into eternal life we need to make a response to Jesus. We need to receive Him and trust in His name.

The true Light, who gives light to everyone, was coming into the world. He was in the world, and though the world was made through Him, the world did not recognise Him. He came to His own, and His own did not receive Him. But to all who did receive Him, to those who believed in His name, He gave the right to become children of God — children born not of blood, nor of the desire or will of man, but born of God. John 1:12-13

God gives anyone who receives Jesus, who trusts in His name, the right to become children of God.

But what does this mean? How do we receive Jesus? Is it just God’s will that a person believes in Jesus, or is there something we ourselves can do to aid this?

The two thieves — all we need to do is treat Jesus as a person with the respect He is due as God

One of the criminals who were hanged railed at him, saying, “Are you not the Christ? Save yourself and us!” But the other rebuked him, saying, “Do you not fear God, since you are under the same sentence of condemnation? And we indeed justly, for we are receiving the due reward of our deeds; but this man has done nothing wrong.” And he said, “Jesus, remember me when you come into your kingdom.” And he said to him, “Truly, I say to you, today you will be with me in paradise.” Luke 23:39-43

Is this pointing to an attitude of the heart, that we ought to have, perhaps?

The first criminal demands that Jesus save himself and them. This attitude is clearly not the right attitude in God’s sight. It is hard-hearted and unbelieving — in a sense the first criminal is demanding that Jesus prove himself by coming down from the cross. He effectively joins with the Jewish leaders in mocking Jesus. What is really going on is that he blames God for the predicament he’s in. How often do we do this today: people blame their childhood or their upbringing or the abuse they have suffered for the bad decisions they make in life.

In my opinion this first criminal actually acknowledges that Jesus is the Messiah, but he doesn’t come to Jesus with the right attitude of humility — he thinks he has a right to demand something from God.

There can be something about demanding that God prove Himself that is insufficient for belief and indeed is wrong-headed and hard-hearted — and here I’m not talking about those who are struggling with faith in the first place and ask for God to prove Himself and then follow Him.

Logical proof of His existence is not enough. Jesus wants more from us than a strictly logical belief.

The second criminal acknowledges his own sinfulness and comes to Jesus in humility, and furthermore, he treats Jesus as a person in his own darkest hour.

The second criminal says “Jesus remember me when you come into your kingdom,” which might mean he is sincerely acknowledging Jesus’ divinity and believing that He will indeed have a kingdom, or, alternatively, perhaps it is simply an encouragement to Jesus to keep believing in His mission, an act of kindness to a dying Man who clearly didn’t deserve the punishment He was given.

Oh, such hard hearts we have. Let us remember that we deserve worse than the troubles that beset us in life. Let us repent of trying to make God prove his love for us, when He has already done so by dying on the cross.

Let us come to Jesus with the right attitude. “Lord have mercy on me a sinner,” is a good start. But also, remember, He is a person, even today we can hurt Him with our wrong-headed prayers and words.

But also let us remember that the people around us might need encouragement in their own circumstances.

Perhaps simply by offering that same encouragement to keep believing and keep hoping in God, helping those around us to keep hoping in a good divine outcome despite appearances, we will actually be helping Jesus and encouraging Him, as the second thief did on his cross.

Let us do our best to receive the grace upon grace that God is offering us.

The Word became flesh and dwelled among us. We have seen His glory, the glory of only begotten Son of the Father, full of grace and truth. John testified concerning Him. He cried out, saying, “This is He of whom I said, ‘He who comes after me has surpassed me because He was before me.’” From His fullness we have all received grace upon grace. For the law was given through Moses; grace and truth came through Jesus Christ. No one has ever seen God, but the only begotten Son, who is Himself God and is at the Father’s side, has made Him known.

A prayer for mercy

Have mercy on us, God, and please soften our hard hearts so that we can receive Your grace and truth, that we might follow Jesus wherever he leads us, even if it is through suffering and the valley of death. Resurrect our hope in You, Lord Jesus, that we might spend eternity with You: You are the only one Who can do this.