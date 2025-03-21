Blessed are those who are persecuted for righteousness’ sake, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven. Matthew 5:10

It seems to me that Elon Musk has suddenly become one of the most reviled people on the planet,. among a certain sector of global society, for some strange reason.

The reason seems to actually be that he is doing the right thing: analysing the financial books of the US Government does indeed seem to be the solution to widespread corruption, and may be the best way to “drain the swamp”.

And we find that Musk’s efforts at transparency have already revealed that not only have the USAid grants process been completely corrupted, but in fact the Federal Government has simply been printing money: a disastrous financial practice that in the past has caused hyperinflation in countries like the Weimar Republic in 1922-23 where the price of a loaf of bread rose from 250 Reichsmarks to 200,000 million within one year, and the kingdom of Hungary, where the price of a loaf of bread rose from 379 pengős to 1 trillion trillion pengős within 9 months. Or Zimbabwe where the inflation rate reached 7.96 x 1010%. The United States is lucky, really, to have dodged these bullets, probably because when it was happening, no one knew.

Fiscal responsibility is actually a public good. Because he is applying his financial and management expertise to making the US Federal government efficient and reigning in debt at Trump’s behest, Elon Musk, who has been a hero of the left for so long for his Teslas, which were seen as symbols of environmental responsibility, is suddenly seen as an arch-villain and his favoured Teslas are suddenly seen as a target for vandalism and damage.

In a certain sense Elon Musk’s problems are trivial compared to the problems of a nurse or doctor who followed his or her conscience during Covid: Elon Musk has resources and can remain to some extent isolated from the problems of his companies and the hatred of these insane trolls.

But it must hurt his feelings to be so reviled by these wicked people; I hope he can see what utter fools they are.

I have said in my post before that we should pray for Elon Musk: well, I believe that our prayers have been heard, as — in a New Testament sense — he is now a greater man than before, because he is blessed, in Jesus’ terms, and now he needs our prayers more than ever, that he should not despair, nor should he become proud, but that God would give Musk peace and comfort in the midst of whatever trials he is going through. Pray for him. He has become a greater man than he was before, when everything was going well. Jesus said of such greatness that the people who are persecuted because they are doing the right thing are blessed. Blessed are those who are persecuted for righteousness’ sake, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven. Matthew 5:10

It would seem a strange thing to say, but the strange thing is that the most difficult of circumstances in our lives are always a blessing to us, because difficulties and suffering can turn our hearts towards Jesus. I pray that Elon Musk, who has been in a physical sense hagia, “unearthly” through his SpaceX program (hagia is the Greek word translated as holy in our New Testaments), might also become hagia in a spiritual sense. And for ourselves also, that God would help us to be hagia in our own small lives, and be greater people also, for in the kingdom of heaven the least is the greatest and the last is first.

Musk is also, it seems to me, someone who loves the truth and belongs to the truth, although I suppose this remains to be seen, for it is the whole tendency and journey of one’s life that demonstrates this in the end, and the only one who discerns this is Jesus, ultimately, on the day of judgement, but it seems to me that Musk belongs to the truth, in as much as can be seen in this mortal life.

During his trial in front of Pontius Pilate, in response to Pilate’s question, “So you are a King?”, Jesus said, “For this reason I was born and have come into the world, to testify to the truth. Everyone who belongs to the truth listens to My voice.” This is what will ultimately be the decider: does Musk listen to Jesus’ voice?

May God bless Elon Musk, and bring him closer to Jesus, and may he listen to Jesus’ voice. The best way to do this, by the way, for any of us, is to read the four gospels and get to know the King of Kings, by listening to and obeying his words. May God give us all grace to know Jesus and listen to and obey Him, Amen.