UPDATE as of 5am of Saturday California time: They thought efforts to cool the affected tank were succeeding, and said that its temperature had been brought down to 61 degrees Fahrenheit, with 50 degrees being optimal. While the temperature outside the tank was 61 degrees, measured by drone, they found on inspecting the tank’s gauge that the temperature inside the tank on Friday afternoon was estimated to be 77 degrees and was actually increasing — it is 90 degrees in the morning and increasing at a rate of 1 degree Fahrenheit per hour. The two scenarios are: either the tank fails and spills the hazardous chemicals, or it undergoes a thermal runaway and explodes.

Crews are continuing to work on potential solutions to safely mitigate the incident.

For current information go to the source: https://app.watchduty.org/i/99643

There is an evacuation underway in Orange County, California, because of a hazardous material incident that posed a potential risk of a thermal runaway and an explosion. The incident involved a tank containing between 6,000 and 7,000 gallons of hazardous chemicals, namely methyl methacrylate (MMA).

https://pubchem.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/compound/Methyl-Methacrylate#section=Boiling-Point

The reason they are trying to get it down to 50 degrees Fahrenheit is that this is the flash point, i.e. the lowest temperature at which methyl methacrylate (MMA) gives off vapours. The boiling point is 100 degrees - if the tank reaches 100 degrees and fails it will spill the liquid “all over the place”.

from pubchem:

Methyl methacrylate monomer appears as a clear colorless liquid. Slightly soluble in water and floats on water. Vapors heavier than air. Vapors irritate the eyes and respiratory system. Containers must be heavily insulated or shipped under refrigeration. An inhibitor such as hydroquinone, hydroquinone methyl ester and dimethyl t-butylphenol is added to keep the chemical from initiating polymerization. The chemical may polymerize exothermically if heated or contaminated with strong acid or base. If the polymerization takes place inside a container, the container may rupture violently. Used to make plastics.

8 hours ago, they were speaking about two potential scenarios: either the tank fails and spills the hazardous chemicals, or it undergoes a thermal runaway and explodes, but it seems like they are getting control. Per a critical incident update from OC Fire Authority on X.

Former evacuation centers are full. An additional evacuation shelter has been opened at Ocean View High School at 17071 Gothard St. Huntington Beach, CA 92647.

and there is one still open apparently at Savanna High School located at 301 N. Gilbert St., Anaheim

SOURCE:

https://app.watchduty.org/i/99643

https://www.nbclosangeles.com/video/news/local/garden-grove-chemical-tank-60-degrees/3894112/

This is the information on toxicity: really, so long as the container doesn’t explode, the worst anyone can expect is irritation of the skin, eye and nasal cavity.

IDENTIFICATION: Methyl methacrylate is a volatile synthetic chemical that is used principally in the production of cast acrylic sheet, acrylic emulsions, and molding and extrusion resins. HUMAN EXPOSURE: Data on absorption following dermal exposure are limited. In humans, methyl methacrylate is rapidly metabolized to methacrylic acid. This compound is a mild skin irritant in humans and has the potential to induce skin sensitization in susceptible individuals. Although occupational asthma associated with methyl methacrylate has also been reported, there is no conclusive evidence that this compound is a respiratory sensitizer. Epidemiological studies do not provide strong or consistent evidence of a carcinogenic effect of methyl methacrylate on any target organ in humans, nor can it be inferred with any degree of confidence that the possibility of an increased risk has been disapproved. ANIMAL/PLANT STUDIES: Methyl methacrylate is rapidly absorbed and distributed following inhalation or oral administration to experimental animals. Data on absorption following dermal exposure are limited. In experimental animals, methyl methacrylate is rapidly metabolized to methacrylic acid. Following inhalation, 16-20% of the chemical is deposited in the upper respiratory tract of rats, where it is primarily metabolized by local tissue esterases. The acute toxicity of this compound is low. Irritation of the skin, eye and nasal cavity has been observed in rodents and rabbits exposed to relatively high concentrations of methyl methacrylate. The chemical is a mild skin sensitizer in animals. The effect observed most frequently at the lowest concentration after repeated inhalation exposure to this compound is irritation of the nasal cavity. Effects on the kidney and liver at higher concentrations have been reported. The lowest reported effect level for irritation was 410 mg/cu m in rats exposed to this material for 2 yr (based upon inflammatory degeneration of the nasal epithelium); the no observed effect level (NOEL) in this investigation was approximately 100 mg/cu m. In a study in rats, there were no developmental effects, although there were decreases in maternal body weight following inhalation of concentrations up to 8,315 mg/cu m. There was no reduction in fertility in a dominant lethal assay in mice exposed to this compound at concentrations up to 36,900 mg/cu m and no adverse effects on reproductive organs in repeated dose studies conducted to date. Available data on the neurotoxicity of methyl methacrylate are limited; impairment of locomotor activity and learning and behavioral effects on the brain were observed in rats exposed orally to 500 mg/kg bw/day for 21 days. Methyl methacrylate was not carcinogenic in an extensive well documented 2 yr bioassay in rats and mice exposed by inhalation and in additional chronic inhalation studies in rats and hamsters. This substance is not mutagenic in in vitro bacterial systems, this compound is mutagenic and clastogenic in mammalian cells in vitro. In in vivo studies (primarily by the inhalation route) in which there has been clear evidence of toxicity within the target tissue, there has been limited evidence of the genotoxicity of methyl methacrylate. The toxicity of methyl methacrylate to aquatic organisms is low. No chronic studies on aquatic organisms were identified. Acute tests have been conducted on fish, Daphnia magna and algae. The most sensitive effect was the onset of inhibition of cell multiplication by the green alga Scenedesmus quadricauda at 37 mg/l following an 8 day exposure period. The lowest EC50 for immobilization in Daphnia was 720 mg/L. The 96 hr LC50 for juvenile bluegill sunfish (Lepomis macrochirus) under flow through conditions was 191 mg/L, whereas LC50 values for durations 1-24 hr ranged from 420-356 mg/L, respectively. The 96 hr LC50 for rainbow trout (Oncorhynchus mykiss) under flow through conditions was > 79 mg/L, the highest concentration tested. Sublethal/behavioral responses were noted among the fish at 40 mg/L.

Accidentally pressed the “paid content” button instead of “send to all subscribers” - so there is no extra paid content, I wouldn’t do that for an emergency, and I don’t do that for any of my posts, so please subscribe though!!!

Thank you to my paid subscribers, by the way! Accidentally pressed “Paid content”. God bless you I really appreciate it.