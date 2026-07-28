Negotiations that assume that material/monetary rewards will convince the Iranian IRGC to surrender are misguided.

Everyone who is interested in the politics of Iran and the present war ought to listen to this interview with Mohamad Faridi, who grew up as a Muslim in Iran, determined to be a martyr; he spent hours in the mosque every day praying that he would be a martyr like his uncle, who was an IRGC member who died in battle, a man was revered within the extended family. There are two streets in Iran named after this man.

But one day a Christian friend risked his life and said to him, “You don’t have to die as a martyr, because God sent his Son, and He already died for you, in your place.” This simple message awakened him and he became a Christian, and left the IRGC behind Iran and the IRGC.

Mohamad Faridi says, “Islam spread by the sword, but it is dying by the internet…. 40 years ago before the Iranian revolution, 99.99% of Iranians identified as Muslims. Today, according to a recent survey, less than 1/3 of Iranians identify as Muslims.” From government statistics from a government cleric inside Iran: out of the 75,000 Mosques, 50,000 have closed their doors.

He reflects on the reformation/enlightenment period, when the Bible became available for the ordinary person to read in his/her own language. This led to a great expansion of Christianity.

The reverse is happening with Islam. Mohamad Faridi says, “For almost 15 centuries Islam kept its scriptures in Arabic, a language only 13% of Muslims can speak. Now with cell phones, AI, and internet, now the Muslim who is curious who has doubt does not have to go outside the mosque and ask his question and be pressured and terrified, they can go to their phone, watch other ex-Muslims, watch other critics, talk about it, ask and read these books in their own language. The same enlightenment that happened in the West is happening in reverse. People are terrified when they are reading chapter 9, chapter 8 of the Quran, these weird verses, ‘you have to kill the infidels’ for example, ‘you have to attack’, ‘the infidels are unclean,’ they are saying, ‘this cannot be from God. This is not who we are.’ Therefore they are being awakened and leaving Islam.”

Have a listen to this excellent and thoughtful interview with Erin Molan.

https://youtu.be/KlUPRpMlIrc?si=DNcRfHpPZSd_SKhg&t=2