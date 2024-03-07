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Methane Malone's avatar
Methane Malone
Mar 8, 2024

“ in some embodiments “ …. That statement is found also in the Pfizer vaccine patent too. And there’s a LOT of different embodiments listed 🤨.

Klaus Schwab must have known about this Apple patent as he was stating at the World Government Conference or the latest WEF Davos thrash how wonderful it would be if the leading edge tech on mind - computer interface would allow peoples thoughts to be recorded and displayed. 😵‍💫

This guy makes the book 1984 look like a pleasant child’s tale.

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RANGER71's avatar
RANGER71
Mar 8, 2024

Nice info 👍 thanks!!

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