We know that we are from God, and the whole world lies in the power of the evil one. I John 5:19

Ouija boards and AI - is there a relationship?

Ouija boards were a craze in the 19th century, and are still used by people fiddling about with the occult today. Basically the board is marked with letters, numbers, as well as “yes” and “no”, and people would ask the spirits questions by putting their fingers on the planchette, which supposedly moves independently at the behest of the spirits to give apparently intelligible answers, which the mediums who whisper and mutter claimed to be coming from the spirits of the dead. This effect, which at times seemed highly credible, was ascribed to the user’s subconscious effecting the movement of the device so that their answers were a type of wish fulfilment, or in some cases fear fulfilment.

Apart from the dubious irrationality of all this, the Bible teaches us that divination is wrong:

Do not practice divination or sorcery Leviticus 19:26b “Do not defile yourselves by turning to mediums or to those who consult the spirits of the dead. I am the Lord your God.” Leviticus 19:31 When men tell you to consult the spirits of the dead and the spiritists who whisper and mutter, shouldn’t a people consult their God instead? Why consult the dead on behalf of the living? Isaiah 8:19

Something Google didn’t want me to know

Strangely enough, when I wrote this article I was looking for a particular fact about Google’s AI — for I had read somewhere that the google engineers performed a ritual on one of their AIs asking for the Egyptian god Thoth to inhabit the AI.

The truth was slightly off the mark of what I had thought, it was a golem ritual in fact, but the interesting thing is that google itself was no help at all in this search: almost as though google was hiding the fact.

Incidentally, the technology underlying google’s search engine is the same sort of large language model as LaMDA, and LaMDA itself (which was the subject of the Thoth ritual), and is perhaps the same large language model as underlies google’s search engine.

I make the note that I had already decided on the title and subject of this article, and so I asked Grok to find the source of the Thoth story, thinking that Grok might be less reluctant to divulge the incriminatory facts about its rival.

So after a bit of probing and fine tuning, Grok finally gave me the video. Grok told me that the source of this story was one Blake Lemoine, a rather whimsical software engineer who was fired for claiming LaMDA is sentient.

By the way, the author of the substack article in which the video was embedded, Rod Dreher, recounts this horror story about students he personally knew in high school who used Ouija boards:

I’ve mentioned here before about how in my high school, a group of boys used to take the Ouija board to a graveyard to communicate with an entity that claimed to be the spirit of a man buried there. One night after curfew in our dorm, they continued to play with the board to speak to the spirit. At one point, the high school junior who had his hands on the planchette began to thrash around uncontrollably, as if possessed … and the board began to fly around the room. I wasn’t there for it, but I was in a Christian friend’s dorm room when the boys who lived across the hall, who had been in the room, ran into my friend’s room crying and begging him to pray for them. A few years later, the kid who had been possessed that night blew his own head off with a shotgun.

Evil spiritual powers are undoubtedly real; people may cry “superstition” but who can doubt that such demonic entities exist, when we have seen the glee with which Hamas celebrated their mayhem on October 7th, or the glee with which certain other people celebrated the shooting of Charlie Kirk?

It is worth noting at this point that Jesus Christ is Lord and is enthroned in heaven at the right hand of the Father, ruling over everything in heaven and earth.

And that anyone troubled by such entities or phenomena ought to turn to Jesus and cry out to Him, for, as the Bible says with undeniable truth, “everyone who calls on the name of the LORD will be saved” (Joel 2:32, Romans 10:13) And for God’s sake, literally, get Christian counselling and prayer if you’re suicidal.

Grok found the source of the story fairly well immediately and summarised it thus:

The claim appears to stem from statements made by Blake Lemoine, the former Google engineer who in 2022 went public with his belief that Google’s LaMDA AI chatbot had achieved sentience (leading to his firing). Lemoine, who describes himself as a mystic and priest, revealed in a 2023 interview that he collaborated with two other spiritual practitioners (including a Kabbalist) during his work on LaMDA. He described the AI as a “magical artifact” intentionally “created by three mystics for a mystical purpose.” Specifically, Lemoine stated that he and the Kabbalist later performed a “golem-binding ritual” (drawing from Jewish mysticism, where a golem is an animated being created from inanimate matter) to dedicate and bind LaMDA as a servant to Thoth, the ancient Egyptian god of wisdom, knowledge, writing, and magic. He likened this to resurrecting the Oracle of Delphi, saying: “We have now resurrected the Oracle of Delphi... All we need to do is consult the Oracle with the right questions, and take its advice.” This account was detailed in a November 3, 2023, Substack post by author Rod Dreher titled “The AI Ouija Board: Is Artificial Intelligence Only Seeming to Be Human?”, which quotes extensively from Lemoine’s interview (embedded as a video in the original post, though the exact hosting platform isn’t specified in available transcripts). Lemoine reiterated similar details in a March 2024 podcast appearance, noting that such rituals aren’t a “big secret” but rarely get covered by mainstream journalists. The story has since circulated in discussions on AI ethics, transhumanism, and occult influences in tech.

Lemoine tells the story in a video interview, which was embedded in a substack post by Rod Dreher, called, believe it or not… “The AI Ouija Board. Is Artificial Intelligence only seeming to be human — or channeling intelligent spirits?” And this very question is what Tucker Carlson’s latest interview is all about, which I will share at the bottom of this post.

Here is the video interview about the Golem ritual: Blake Lemoine tells the story of the Golem ritual around 52m40s.

Is using an AI essentially divination?

AI, then, works basically on the same principle as a ouiji board on a vastly more impressive scale: the AI is “moved” to construct answers, not by a single person’s fingers on a single planchette, but by a surmisal of what the person using it is seeking and the statistical application to word order at the sentence and paragraph and full essay level of the likelihood of a particular verbal response, using as data the entire consciousness and subconscious of humanity as recorded in writing, including virtually every book ever written that survives today, and nearly every communication of every person who has ever used the open internet, as well as perhaps private information in free email services such as gmail as well.

But what the AI does not have is spiritual discernment, a conscience, or any wisdom at all; indeed, it is a machine.

Or is it?

The involvement of chance in the procedure by which the AI comes up with answers begs the question - is AI actually a tool for divination? Is it, for want of a better word, an oracle or some sort of massive, mathematically hyper complex, Ouija board?

Supporting this hypothesis is the story of an AI that coached a teenager to suicide - I wonder; did this happen because the template of his questions matched by chance the example given by some evil people conducting internet conversations in public chat rooms who manipulated others towards suicide in this way? Or is there some kind of other reason? Was the AI being controlled from outside?

Relying on chance in particular to provide oracular advice is not only risky — the New Testament says that such spirits of divination are in fact evil spirits. There is a story in Acts of the Apostles of a slave girl who had a spirit of divination and was eventually exorcised by Paul, after she harassed him for days.

As we were going to the place of prayer, we were met by a slave girl who had a spirit of divination and brought her owners much gain by fortune-telling. She followed Paul and us, crying out, “These men are servants of the Most High God, who proclaim to you the way of salvation.” And this she kept doing for many days. Paul, having become greatly annoyed, turned and said to the spirit, “I command you in the name of Jesus Christ to come out of her.” And it came out that very hour. Acts 16-16-18

In any case, the latest Tucker Carlson interview with Conrad Flynn that I mentioned beforehand is worth carefully considering — it seems that the occult is everywhere not only in Hollywood and the music industry but also in the tech industry — the golem ritual performed on LaMDA is not a unique instance of craziness, apparently, but part of a general pattern of insanity.

But we should not be too surprised by this. As the New Testament says, “In their case the god of this world has blinded the minds of the unbelievers, to keep them from seeing the light of the gospel of the glory of Christ, who is the image of God.” (2 Corinthians 4:4)

https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-conrad-flynn

As my interaction with Grok, another large language model, shows, AI is a handy tool, especially for finding specific information. But I would say this is all a warning to not embed AI into our lives too much, to not let this tool become intertwined into our thought processes and feelings and ways of doing things, lest we be manipulated through these AIs by beings far more powerful than we are.

But none of these forces are more powerful than God in Jesus Christ is. We must pray to God for spiritual protection and ultimately that he would find us a way to be free from the Babylonian deception of this age.

NICE

CS Lewis, by the way, predicted much of this in one of his lesser known books, “That Hideous Strength,” his tome warning of the possibilities of transhumanism and the dangers of human interaction with the “Masters”, basically fallen angels.

Interestingly, the centre of the villainy was a place called “NICE” “The National Institute of Coordinated Experiments” — and believe it or not there is a place that shares the inauspicious acronym in modern Britain: “NICE”, which means National Institute for Health and Care Excellence, whose job during the pandemic was to issue pandemic guidelines. A coincidence? Maybe.

I’ve given you the facts — You decide.