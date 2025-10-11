FirstFactCheck

Having been imprisoned in a large concentration camp, with limited amounts of food let-in (the Zionists calculated exactly how many calories per person they were allowing - the so-called "Gaza Diet") for over 17 years, the joy of the escapees to wreak some vengeance upon the occupiers of their land, who were their captors, seems VERY human and understandable. No Demons involved.

By contrast, the depravity exhibited by the soldiers of the Zionist AbomiNation State, as they murder not just combatants, by women, children, physicians, doctors, and ambulance drivers, destroying and looting homes and businesses in a genocidal orgy, which they film, with pride and post to social media - THAT seems demonic.

In the one case we have people lashing out at their oppressors, with a military operation designed to take captives and prisoners of war - to exchange with the "Israelis", who were holding ~5000 Palestinians in "Administrative detention", with neither charges nor trials, as part of their Military occupation of Palestine. On the other we have their occupiers, gleefully recording their war crimes and crimes against humanity, against people that they've been propagandized and indoctrinated to regard as being'subhuman', many of them Christians.

