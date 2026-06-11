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Another WorldView Is Possible's avatar
Another WorldView Is Possible
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Implicit in your last paragraph, is the mistaken belief that Islam is diametrically opposed to western values, when in fact, this isn't the case. This sounds like a criminal act. Trying to draw larger notions about immigration, or one of the world's three largest (and Abrahamic) Religions, is a perilous endeavor - just like drawing larger lessons about Christianity and the West, from the criminality of Donald Trump and Pete Hegseth would be.

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