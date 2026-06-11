Correction - 160 offences were listed when we went to court for destroying Covid screen in 2020 not 2000

He was helping the attackers to shift houses when he was stabbed repeatedly - during the attack according to one report he was crying out “What did I do wrong? What did I do wrong? “

news.com.au report:

“He’s just killed him, hurry up!” a man says in the video.

As the victim struggles to get away, the attacker raises what appears to be a small knife in the air screams something unintelligible in a foreign language.

“Get off him ya f***in rat!” a woman yells.

The attacker then takes the knife to the man’s throat as the victim groans.

“He’s trying to cut his head off! Hurry up! He’s slicing his head off!” the man says. Bystanders rush in and attempt to overpower the attacker, with one yelling “kill him!” The sound of something metal can be heard hitting the ground as another local rushes in and begins whacking the offender in the head with a hurling stick. The attacker falls to the ground but refuses to release the victim from the headlock. Another bystander kicks the offender in the head before police arrive at the scene and rush into the commotion.

The suspect is Sudanese.

The victim, Stephen Ogilvie, was a special needs man with a diagnosis of schizophrenia.

At the time he was apparently helping the perpetrator to move houses. Another Sudanese man was involved, reportedly, who fled the scene.

He has had a troubled past: In the early 2000s, he was attacked by drug dealers who lived in the flats he lived in, drugged with a date rape drug and set on fire while he slept. Four men went to prison over the attack.

He himself was charged during Covid for wrecking a Covid-19 screen in a garage — a “crime” many of us can probably relate to. But Stephen Ogilvie is no saint — when the Covid offence went to court he had 160 previous convictions.

https://www.belfastlive.co.uk/news/belfast-news/man-allegedly-wrecked-covid-19-18832880.amp

Some people are posting as though this past justifies the attack. This certainly does not justify what was done to him. Especially when he was helping the guy.

We should pray for him, pray that the Lord comforts him at this time. He will be saying to himself, “what point is it, helping anyone?”

All of our lives are a mixture of good and evil, and all of us must bring our sins to Christ Jesus to be forgiven.

But importing migrants who have a life philosophy diametrically opposed to our values is not a sensible or just thing for governments to do.

According to one post on X with a supporting photograph, he had found God and was doing well.

Stephen Ogilvie’s family issued a statement calling for calm.

“We want to make it absolutely clear that overnight unrest is not welcome, and peaceful protest is the only way forward. We have many migrants who make a deeply valuable contribution to our country … We do not want this terrible tragedy to ‌be used to divide people or fuel hostility.”