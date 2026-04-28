Has Canada criminalised reading the (whole) Bible? No.

But has it criminalised reading certain sections of the Bible in public? Yes, it probably has.

The whole discussion has been about Bill C-9, which has been passed on the third reading in the Canadian parliament.

The Bloc Québécois political party started discussing changing the hate crimes bill because of an incident in 2023 in which a Montreal imam, Adil Charkaoui, known to be very radical, led a crowd in a prayer for “Zionist aggressors” to be killed. He prayed in Arabic: “Allah, count every one of them, and kill them all, and do not exempt even one of them.” When MPs called for the imam to be prosecuted for hate speech, the imam replied that because it was a prayer, it didn’t count as hate speech.

This was the genesis of Bill C-9, an act that amends the part of the Canadian Criminal Code that deals with hate propaganda, hate crime and access to religious or cultural places.

It removes the defence that one is quoting scripture.

Here is the summary:

This enactment amends the Criminal Code to, among other things, (a) create an offence of wilfully promoting hatred against any identifiable group by displaying certain symbols in a public place; (b) repeal the defence based on the expression of opinions on religious subjects or texts in relation to the offences of wilful promotion of hatred or antisemitism; (c) create a hate crime offence of committing an offence under that Act or any other Act of Parliament that is motivated by hatred based on certain factors; (d) create an offence of intimidating a person in order to impede them from accessing certain places that are primarily used for religious worship or by an identifiable group for certain purposes; and (e) create an offence of intentionally obstructing or interfering with a person’s lawful access to such places.

Notably, apart from repealing the scriptural defense, what is also rather concerning about this Canadian legislation is that it was amended so that police can get warrants to intercept peoples’ private communications in order to prosecute them for hate crimes.

The other reason why people are so troubled by this bill is the context: the Honourable Marc Miller, Canada's Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and the Minister responsible for Official Language, who will be responsible for implementing it, while Chairing the discussion on this bill, mentioned specifically certain passages in the Bible he would consider as hateful and unacceptable:

I want to dig a bit into the concept of good faith, Mr. Ross. In Leviticus, Deuteronomy and Romans, there are passages with clear hatred towards, for examples, homosexuals. I don’t understand how the concept of good faith could be invoked if someone were literally invoking a passage from, in this case, the Bible, though there are other religious texts that say the same thing. How do we somehow constitute this as being said in good faith? Clearly, there are situations in these texts where statements are hateful. They should not be used to invoke...or be a defence. There should perhaps be discretion for prosecutors to press charges. I just want to understand what your notion of good faith is in this context, where there are passages in religious texts that are clearly hateful.

Mr Miller later cited some particular passages on social media as examples of passages for which there should be “no defence” to the “crime of publicly inciting hatred” if someone relied on these passages:

I say this, in particular because I am a Christian: there should be no defence to the crime of publicly inciting hatred because, for example, someone relied on Leviticus 20:13 or Deuteronomy 22:22

These are the passages he was talking about:

“‘If a man has sexual relations with a man as one does with a woman, both of them have done what is detestable. They are to be put to death; their blood will be on their own heads. Leviticus 20:13

&

If a man is found sleeping with another man’s wife, both the man who slept with her and the woman must die. You must purge the evil from Israel. Deuteronomy 22:22

To my knowledge, there is at present no religious group in Canada or any other Western Country that wishes to bring in the death penalty for either of these two activities; er, well…, apart from those who wish to bring in Sharia Law in Western countries, in which homosexuality and adultery are Hudud crimes punishable by death, usually carried out by stoning.

Christians and Jews, who share these passages as they are in the Old Testament, do not carry out these punishments today.

The following New Testament passage will tell us why Christians today and in the past have not believed in carrying out these sorts of punishments:

Jesus returned to the Mount of Olives, but early the next morning he was back again at the Temple. A crowd soon gathered, and he sat down and taught them. As he was speaking, the teachers of religious law and the Pharisees brought a woman who had been caught in the act of adultery. They put her in front of the crowd. “Teacher,” they said to Jesus, “this woman was caught in the act of adultery. The law of Moses says to stone her. What do you say?” They were trying to trap him into saying something they could use against him, but Jesus stooped down and wrote in the dust with his finger. They kept demanding an answer, so he stood up again and said, “All right, but let the one who has never sinned throw the first stone!” Then he stooped down again and wrote in the dust. When the accusers heard this, they slipped away one by one, beginning with the oldest, until only Jesus was left in the middle of the crowd with the woman. Then Jesus stood up again and said to the woman, “Where are your accusers? Didn’t even one of them condemn you?” “No, Lord,” she said. And Jesus said, “Neither do I. Go and sin no more.” John 8:1-11 NKJV

Going back to the Canadian Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture / Official Language, the Hon. Marc Miller doesn’t specifically mention which part of Romans he is talking about, however it is logical that he is talking about Romans chapter 1 in which St Paul mentions pretty much every category of sin or wrongdoing in God’s sight, but this verse is probably the one that some people find particularly offensive:

In the same way the men also abandoned natural relations with women and were inflamed with lust for one another. Men committed shameful acts with other men, and received in themselves the due penalty for their error. Romans 1:27

Marc Miller has been criticised for citing these passages as being “full of hate” — some have criticised him for not getting the advice of theologians as to the proper interpretation of these passages. What ought to be considered when talking about these passages is that a person might quote them when they are concerned about the future state of someone’s soul — that by quoting them they might even be motivated by the deepest love for another human being — because they are trying to save the person they are quoting these verses to from an eternity in hell.

All of these verses are seen by theologians as setting the moral standards that God expects people to live by: indeed, it could be put a little stronger. The verses in Leviticus and Deuteronomy are telling us what God thinks we deserve for doing such things — as breaking up a marriage by sleeping with someone’s husband or wife — God thinks we deserve death if we do such things — or deeply disrespecting our parents (Leviticus 20:9) etc etc — but there is no reason why anyone should die for their sins, after Christ came. Because, He died for our sins on the cross, so that we don’t have to — all a person has to do to be saved is to turn to God, away from sin, and put his/her complete trust in Jesus.

So it is certain that no true Christian (or Jew ) today wants to stone anyone, indeed, no Christian or Jew wants to offend anyone either — but in a free society, in order to have robust debate about any subject at all, indeed particularly when it comes to discussions about the future of the soul and human morality, subjects of great importance, possibly supreme importance for the future of each one of us, it is necessary that we be free to offend others, even to offend them to the highest degree, otherwise we are not living in a free society, but not only that, if we are not free to offend one another, the word of God is no longer free to go out, because it is offensive by its very nature; as the author of the book of Hebrews says:

For the word of God is living and active. Sharper than any double-edged sword, it pierces even to dividing soul and spirit, joints and marrow. It judges the thoughts and intentions of the heart. Hebrews 4:12

And the freedom of the word of God to go out into the public square is really the litmus test of any civilisation. Where God’s word is suppressed, it is a sign that there will soon be no freedom in that country. The gospel is the canary in the coal mine, and once it is suppressed, one can clearly see from history that the civilisation that suppressed it is not headed to any good place. (eg, Communist Russia, Communist China, North Korea, Japan before 1945, Nigeria today, Iran, Palestine in 688AD and afterwards, etc etc, and let us not forget during the Reformation period certain countries in Europe and England where the Bible was first printed by printing press)

But isn’t it marvellous when we can disagree on very contentious topics, without killing each other or hating each other or vilifying one another? That is why freedom of speech is the essence of a democracy. If that freedom to express our real opinions is no longer available, then we are indeed no longer living in a democracy.

As I typed to one of my commenters on my recent article about Pete Hegseth, ‘To quote Evelyn Beatrice Hall writing under the pseudonym S.G.Tallentyre, putting words into the mouth of Voltaire: “I disapprove of what you say, but I will defend to the death your right to say it”‘

That commenter replied, “It’s coming from a place of love.”

He was trying to open my eyes! As I have been trying to open his for quite a while actually.

My last point is that Jesus Himself was not afraid to offend people. In fact, that is why they crucified him. At the end of the day, the great civilisations of Christendom were built on the teachings of a man who was killed because he deeply offended the people in charge, because they loved the darkness rather than the light. John 3:19

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It’s not going to be nice, though, living in a country that embodies the civilisation of George Orwell’s 1984, is it? Photo by Abdul Ahad Sheikh on Unsplash

CHANGELOG — fixed a few mistakes, expanded the section on moral standards, expanded the list of examples of countries where the gospel was not welcome, that became dictatorships that massacred innocent people. Took the final paragraph from the footnotes into the article.

REFERENCES

https://www.cccc.org/news_blogs/legal/2025/12/09/bill-c-9-whats-at-stake-for-religious-expression/

https://spectator.com/article/canada-wants-to-make-quoting-the-bible-illegal/

https://ghana.dubawa.org/canada-has-not-criminalised-bible-quotations-under-bill-c-9/ ridiculous argument see kathleen pulfer comment

https://factcheck.afp.com/doc.afp.com.A6Q23G6

https://hrwf.eu/canada-the-biblical-passages-that-canada-could-list-as-hate-speech/

FIRST FACT CHECK HALL OF INFAMY

https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/canada-criminalize-bible-rumor/ - an example of very shallow and ignorant coverage of this topic, as usual

https://factcheck.afp.com/doc.afp.com.A6Q23G6 slightly more naunced but does not acknowledge the dangers honestly