Now Jesus learned that the Pharisees had heard that he was gaining and baptizing more disciples than John— although in fact it was not Jesus who baptized, but his disciples. So he left Judea and went back once more to Galilee. Now he had to go through Samaria. So he came to a town in Samaria called Sychar, near the plot of ground Jacob had given to his son Joseph. Jacob’s well was there, and Jesus, tired as he was from the journey, sat down by the well. It was about noon. When a Samaritan woman came to draw water, Jesus said to her, “Will you give me a drink?” (His disciples had gone into the town to buy food.) The Samaritan woman said to him, “You are a Jew and I am a Samaritan woman. How can you ask me for a drink?” (For Jews do not associate with Samaritans.) Jesus answered her, “If you knew the gift of God and who it is that asks you for a drink, you would have asked him and he would have given you living water.” “Sir,” the woman said, “you have nothing to draw with and the well is deep. Where can you get this living water? Are you greater than our father Jacob, who gave us the well and drank from it himself, as did also his sons and his livestock?” Jesus answered, “Everyone who drinks this water will be thirsty again, but whoever drinks the water I give them will never thirst.Indeed, the water I give them will become in them a spring of water welling up to eternal life.” The woman said to him, “Sir, give me this water so that I won’t get thirsty and have to keep coming here to draw water.” He told her, “Go, call your husband and come back.” “I have no husband,” she replied. Jesus said to her, “You are right when you say you have no husband. The fact is, you have had five husbands, and the man you now have is not your husband. What you have just said is quite true.” “Sir,” the woman said, “I can see that you are a prophet. Our ancestors worshiped on this mountain, but you Jews claim that the place where we must worship is in Jerusalem.” “Woman,” Jesus replied, “believe me, a time is coming when you will worship the Father neither on this mountain nor in Jerusalem.You Samaritans worship what you do not know; we worship what we do know, for salvation is from the Jews. Yet a time is coming and has now come when the true worshipers will worship the Father in the Spirit and in truth, for they are the kind of worshipers the Father seeks. God is spirit, and his worshipers must worship in the Spirit and in truth.” The woman said, “I know that Messiah” (called Christ) “is coming. When he comes, he will explain everything to us.” Then Jesus declared, “I, the one speaking to you—I am he.” Just then his disciples returned and were surprised to find him talking with a woman. But no one asked, “What do you want?” or “Why are you talking with her?” Then, leaving her water jar, the woman went back to the town and said to the people, “Come, see a man who told me everything I ever did. Could this be the Messiah?” They came out of the town and made their way toward him. Meanwhile his disciples urged him, “Rabbi, eat something.” But he said to them, “I have food to eat that you know nothing about.” Then his disciples said to each other, “Could someone have brought him food?” “My food,” said Jesus, “is to do the will of him who sent me and to finish his work. Don’t you have a saying, ‘It’s still four months until harvest’? I tell you, open your eyes and look at the fields! They are ripe for harvest. Even now the one who reaps draws a wage and harvests a crop for eternal life, so that the sower and the reaper may be glad together. Thus the saying ‘One sows and another reaps’ is true. I sent you to reap what you have not worked for. Others have done the hard work, and you have reaped the benefits of their labor.” Many of the Samaritans from that town believed in him because of the woman’s testimony, “He told me everything I ever did.” So when the Samaritans came to him, they urged him to stay with them, and he stayed two days. And because of his words many more became believers. They said to the woman, “We no longer believe just because of what you said; now we have heard for ourselves, and we know that this man really is the Savior of the world.” John 4:1-42

The passage I am looking at in particular is this one:

Λέγει αὐτῇ· Ὕπαγε φώνησον τὸν ἄνδρα σου καὶ ἐλθὲ ἐνθάδε. 17 ἀπεκρίθη ἡ γυνὴ καὶ εἶπεν αὐτῷ· Οὐκ ἔχω ἄνδρα. λέγει αὐτῇ ὁ Ἰησοῦς· Καλῶς εἶπας ὅτι Ἄνδρα οὐκ ἔχω· 18 πέντε γὰρ ἄνδρας ἔσχες, καὶ νῦν ὃν ἔχεις οὐκ ἔστιν σου ἀνήρ· τοῦτο ἀληθὲς εἴρηκας.

Jesus said to her, “Go, call your husband, and come here.” The woman answered him, “I have no husband.” Jesus said to her, “You are right in saying, ‘I have no husband’; for you have had five husbands, and the one you now have is not your husband. What you have said is true.

The Greek word “Andra” here ἄνδρα means literally “man” but also means husband and this is the meaning in this passage.

The Feminist Critique

There is a modern feminist critique of this passage that says that just because she had five husbands does not mean she was a five times divorcee. In fact, five husbands might have died, one after the other, and then she ended up living with her brother or uncle, a man who was “not her husband”, which was a practice in Jewish law at the time if a woman was single, it is true.

This critique has the huge disadvantage that it makes Jesus seem to be implying an immorality that didn’t exist — it tacitly impugns Jesus for saying, “you’re living with a man who is not your husband,” when obviously possessing the gift of perfect prophecy He might have put it a lot kinder and said: “You’re living with your brother in law,” or something similar, whatever the situation was. I think that imagining that Jesus might have been less than perfectly kind in His words is in fact a fairly huge theological error!

And the other problem with this view is that Jesus is not exposing the reality of her life to the light and bringing healing and forgiveness for sin, he is rather doing a mere miraculous marvel of the magical variety in order to amaze people into faith. This is precisely the sort of empty marvel that Jesus refused to do for Herod. (Luke chapter 23).

In this article I’m going to try to say how, by taking away the element of social shame and transgression, the modern feminists also steal the power of this Biblical story to point to Jesus the Christ (which means Messiah ) by telling how He is able to heal our own broken hearts and our broken relationships with others, through the gospel testimony.

The Traditional View

The traditional view of this passage says that the woman at the well was unpopular or unwelcome with the Samaritan townsfolk and that this was why she was going to the well at mid-day, and the reason she was unpopular is that she was regarded as immoral. This interpretation goes back all the way back at least to Chrysostom in the fourth century; we have Origen’s writings from the early third century as well but he commends her for proclaiming the resurrection and does not mention her past.

I am here filling in the gaps of the traditional view with imagination: she had been divorced five times — this because perhaps she was a difficult woman to get along with, a nag or contentious or argumentative or even because she had committed adultery and hung around with other men. In any case, she had ruined five marriages.

The other townsfolk avoided her; when she was around they talked about her behind their hands, whispering, “That is the woman who has had five husbands and the man she is living with now is not her husband.” And whenever she walked into the market they all stopped what they were doing and watched her and gossiped about her.

But people are such that they did not tell her directly why they shunned her; they would not talk to her directly, or if they were forced to talk to her, it was in an icily polite way, the mirror of her own way of talking to them. And yet she knew why they were not talking to her. She knew what they thought, but she would never say it to their faces, because at times, privately, she felt great shame about her life situation as well. She knew that she had stuffed up her life, she knew that what she was doing was wrong, but she would tell herself, “What do they know? I’ve done nothing wrong.” So she avoided them and they avoided her. God forbid that anyone should mention the unmentionable!

Indeed, it is pride that keeps her at the well at mid-day. She won’t talk to them because she is too proud, she considers herself to be in this situation perhaps because she is done with marriage, it wasn’t her fault that her husbands did away with her, and she’s the master of her life, if she wants to share her bed with someone, why is that anyone else’s business?

Yet at the well, Jesus talked to her, and told her “everything I ever did;” he broke the social impasse, and in so doing the Messiah reassured her of her forgiveness and acceptance before God.

So the other disadvantage of the woke feminist analysis, that accuses male biblical writers of showing their patriarchal bias by assuming the woman is sinful, is that it takes away the power of the passage to comfort sinful men as well as sinful women, and of course we all are sinful.

I don’t think there’s anyone who can look back on their lives at a certain age and say to themselves I did everything well, I never destroyed good relationships or hurt anyone unjustly. All of us, if we are honest, can look back at the things we have done and the attitudes we have held and the ways in which the sin we have had operating in our hearts has come out — through the mouth usually — sometimes in actions and harmful deeds — and destroyed or harmed our relationships with others. I think all of us can see how we have done things that we now regret and sabotaged our own happiness at times. How comforting it is to know that Jesus forgives us and brings healing.

Because the end of the story is the most wonderful part: she goes back to all these people she has not been able to talk to, whom in her pride she has cut off, who also cut her off — and let us not say that she was an unknown person in that community! She was well known and notorious — everyone knew who she was — and this made her an excellent messenger for Jesus, the Jewish Messiah, the One they were all waiting for who will “tell us all things.”

And it doesn’t tell us whether she left the man who wasn’t her husband or compelled him to marry her; none of this is told, any more than the parable of the Pharisee and the tax collector tells us that the tax collector changed his life. No, the author of the gospel obviously thinks it’s enough for us to know that she turned to Christ and accepted Him as Messiah, and brought the wonderful good news to others. I think we can assume that she regularised her relationship after this in any case, but this we are not told (Jesus’ polite way of mentioning the irregularity of her relationship does indeed imply that it is not exactly kosher, let us say.)

So let us remember, we don’t have to worship God in a particular place in a particular temple: “God is Spirit and all who worship Him, must worship in spirit and in truth.” We need not fear the truth about our sinful lives being brought to the light of Jesus — He is kind and forgiving and restores the broken-hearted sinner and indeed restores a whole broken community, when people come to know Him as Messiah. God is here with us, now, wherever we are, and so is the Messiah. Let us drink of the living water right now, and in so doing worship the living God in Spirit and in Truth.