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Another WorldView Is Possible's avatar
Another WorldView Is Possible
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I've seen a lot of folks 86'd from various bars and restaurants - never heard of any of them winding up dead, as a result.

The FBI is a Spy organization, and it has Hit Squads and does domestic murders in America, often farming them out to Gangsters, like 'Whitey' Bulger - but not always (see Seth Rich). So it's possible that Comey is involved with 'Deep (aka REAL) State' plans to assassinate Trump... But typically if that were the case, the call would go out in an explicit and occulted fashion - rather than a cryptic and non-specific directive, made in public. He probably knows the phone numbers of likely candidates and orchestrators for the job.

Meanwhile, it should be noted that all three purported attempts on Trump's life were either completely fake/staged, were clearly allowed to happen, and then immediately seized upon, to advance pre-planned agendas - capitalized upon for greater sympathy and popularity, within the narrow segments that hold Trump in high regard. The woman whose Firefighter husband was sacrificed in Pennsylvania still blames Biden, and not Trump, despite Trump's DoJ shutting down investigations and instituting/continuing the cover-up around her husband's public murder.

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