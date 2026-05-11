Fact check: did James Comey's 8647 mean, assassinate Trump?
James Comey posted the above message in May 2025. He has been indicted for encouraging violence.
It is worth reflecting on James Comey’s own book, “A Higher Loyalty” in which he compares Trump to a mob boss.
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On Trump’s need for loyalty Comey said:
"To my mind, the demand was like Sammy the Bull’s Cosa Nostra induction ceremony – with Trump in the role of the family boss, asking me if I have what it takes to be a 'made man'."
"The silent circle of assent. The boss in complete control. The loyalty oaths. The us-versus-them worldview. The lying about all things, large and small, in service to some code of loyalty that put the organization above morality and above the truth."
Holy cr#p... they are trying to make each of us an 'amica nostra' – a friend of ours. To draw us in. As crazy as it sounds, I suddenly had the feeling that… the president-elect was trying to make us all part of the same family."
And then we can look at movies — Grok seemed very reluctant to give me this quote, actually, but I knew I’d heard the phrase used this way before.
L.A. Confidential (1997): In a scene discussing hit squads targeting Mickey Cohen’s organization, a character, Flatnose, uses the phrase in a very clear example of the usage:
Bud turns, sees Exley and Dudley. A beat. As Bud looms
over Flatnose, the gangster babbles. Snitch-frenzied.
FLATNOSE
I know things. I hear things.
Like with the Mick inside, things
are on this weird slowdown.
(MORE)
FLATNOSE (CONT’D)
These shooter teams, bang bang
bang, they’re 86-ing Mickey
Cohen’s men.
DUDLEY
We know all that, lad. Tell us,
who do these shooters work for?
FLATNOSE
I don’t know. No one knows.
Maybe they’re mavericks. You want
a prostie roust? Huh? Some narco
action?
(breaking down)
What do you want?!
DUDLEY
We want you to go home.
(to Breuning)
Uncuff him, Michael.
https://www.dailyscript.com/scripts/ellay-confidential_early.html
Considering the popularity and iconic nature of the film as a modern classic, LA Confidential carries a lot of weight as a source or reference for slang, so I think we can say that this is a well known phrase, used to mean “assassinate.”
The term is also used in several James Ellroy novels.
Widespread Panic (2021): referring to a woman who was murdered: “...it all got tangled up, and poor Janey got 86’d.”
Destination: Morgue! (2004), in the story “The D.A.”, referring to Donald Keith Bashor’s murder: “Miller 86’d Donald Keith Bashor.”
Everyone knew what it meant. Assassinate the 47th President.
Perhaps it was an error in judgement on James Comey’s part — we all make mistakes at times. Still, it was a bad error in judgement.
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I've seen a lot of folks 86'd from various bars and restaurants - never heard of any of them winding up dead, as a result.
The FBI is a Spy organization, and it has Hit Squads and does domestic murders in America, often farming them out to Gangsters, like 'Whitey' Bulger - but not always (see Seth Rich). So it's possible that Comey is involved with 'Deep (aka REAL) State' plans to assassinate Trump... But typically if that were the case, the call would go out in an explicit and occulted fashion - rather than a cryptic and non-specific directive, made in public. He probably knows the phone numbers of likely candidates and orchestrators for the job.
Meanwhile, it should be noted that all three purported attempts on Trump's life were either completely fake/staged, were clearly allowed to happen, and then immediately seized upon, to advance pre-planned agendas - capitalized upon for greater sympathy and popularity, within the narrow segments that hold Trump in high regard. The woman whose Firefighter husband was sacrificed in Pennsylvania still blames Biden, and not Trump, despite Trump's DoJ shutting down investigations and instituting/continuing the cover-up around her husband's public murder.