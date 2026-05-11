James Comey posted the above message in May 2025. He has been indicted for encouraging violence.

It is worth reflecting on James Comey’s own book, “A Higher Loyalty” in which he compares Trump to a mob boss.

On Trump’s need for loyalty Comey said:

"To my mind, the demand was like Sammy the Bull’s Cosa Nostra induction ceremony – with Trump in the role of the family boss, asking me if I have what it takes to be a 'made man'."

"The silent circle of assent. The boss in complete control. The loyalty oaths. The us-versus-them worldview. The lying about all things, large and small, in service to some code of loyalty that put the organization above morality and above the truth."

Holy cr#p... they are trying to make each of us an 'amica nostra' – a friend of ours. To draw us in. As crazy as it sounds, I suddenly had the feeling that… the president-elect was trying to make us all part of the same family."

And then we can look at movies — Grok seemed very reluctant to give me this quote, actually, but I knew I’d heard the phrase used this way before.

L.A. Confidential (1997): In a scene discussing hit squads targeting Mickey Cohen’s organization, a character, Flatnose, uses the phrase in a very clear example of the usage:

Bud turns, sees Exley and Dudley. A beat. As Bud looms over Flatnose, the gangster babbles. Snitch-frenzied. FLATNOSE I know things. I hear things. Like with the Mick inside, things are on this weird slowdown. (MORE) FLATNOSE (CONT’D) These shooter teams, bang bang bang, they’re 86-ing Mickey Cohen’s men. DUDLEY We know all that, lad. Tell us, who do these shooters work for? FLATNOSE I don’t know. No one knows. Maybe they’re mavericks. You want a prostie roust? Huh? Some narco action? (breaking down) What do you want?! DUDLEY We want you to go home. (to Breuning) Uncuff him, Michael.

https://www.dailyscript.com/scripts/ellay-confidential_early.html

Considering the popularity and iconic nature of the film as a modern classic, LA Confidential carries a lot of weight as a source or reference for slang, so I think we can say that this is a well known phrase, used to mean “assassinate.”

The term is also used in several James Ellroy novels.

Widespread Panic (2021): referring to a woman who was murdered: “...it all got tangled up, and poor Janey got 86’d.”

Destination: Morgue! (2004), in the story “The D.A.”, referring to Donald Keith Bashor’s murder: “Miller 86’d Donald Keith Bashor.”

Everyone knew what it meant. Assassinate the 47th President.

Perhaps it was an error in judgement on James Comey’s part — we all make mistakes at times. Still, it was a bad error in judgement.