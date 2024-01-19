Jessica Rose is a blogger who has been looking at the mounting evidence of harm caused by the Covid injectables. She has two substacks, Unconditional Jessica, and Unacceptable Jessica, in which she has been blogging about VAERS, the AHS, the narrative that the Covid injectable products are safe and effective, and topics such as quarantine and medical coercion. Her main area of expertise nowadays is the VAERS data, where she has gained a well deserved reputation online for analysing and summarising the evidence of harm caused by the Covid injectable mRNA products in VAERS.

In a 2022 article by Professor of Law Dorit Reiss, who in her article quoted a rather suspect source: anonymous blogger Orac who claims to be a cancer researcher (a claim it is impossible to verify, because unlike Dr Rose who bravely identifies herself fully, he does not appear to have any personally identifiable information on his blog), it was claimed that Dr. Jessica Rose does not have the credentials to comment on the VAERS system.

In fact, Jessica Rose has a Bachelors Degree in Applied Mathematics, a Masters Degree in Immunology, a PhD in Computational Biology, and 2 Post Doctoral degrees, one in Molecular Biology and one in Biochemistry.

Considering the thesis topic of her PhD, by the way, which was looking at the effects of stopping Antiretroviral Treatment of AIDS patients at a systems level, as well as the combined weight of her qualifications, it is difficult to imagine anyone who might be more qualified to be commenting on VAERS than Dr Jessica Rose, particularly since she has been in a paid position studying the VAERS database virtually full-time for the past two years.

from https://www.voiceforscienceandsolidarity.org/authors/jessica-rose:

Dr. Jessica Rose is a Canadian researcher with a Bachelor's Degree in Applied Mathematics and a Master's degree in Immunology from Memorial University of Newfoundland. She also holds a PhD in Computational Biology from Bar Ilan University and 2 Post Doctoral degrees: one in Molecular Biology from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and one in Biochemistry from the Technion Institute of Technology. She was also accepted for a 2-month program as a senior researcher at the Weizmann Institute prior to completion of her latest post doctoral degree at the Technion. Her more recent research efforts are aimed at descriptive analysis of the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) data in efforts to make this data accessible to the public.

Comparing the harm caused by the Covid injectables with other vaccines.

In Professor Dorit Reiss’ article, one of her main arguments against the substance of Jessica Rose’s claims, is the spurious claim that there were only a lot of adverse events caused by the Covid shots because there were so many shots given.

Jessica has written a great article dealing with this objection, in which she gives us this graph, which shows that the number of deaths caused by the Covid injectables per million doses according to VAERS is far greater than other vaccines, in fact the comparison is quite staggering:

First Fact Check Hall of Infamy

Professor Dorit Reiss and anonymous blogger Orac win a place in the First Fact Check hall of infamy, for making claims that are demonstrably false.

Jessica Rose, from her substack.