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Arnold's avatar
Arnold
Jan 19, 2024

I looked at this early on, and maybe I’m missing something about the significance of this, Vaers reporting for the Covid shots were producing many many many.... orders of magnitude more adverse events compared to all vaccines added together for all time. I didn’t need a PhD in math or needed to know the per capita numbers for what I saw reported sending serious warning signals. I wish I saved all that early data and pie charts I generated but this was a no brainer slam dunk. Jessica only confirmed to me what I thought was obvious. Karl Denninger at the market-ticker was writing on this, also. I wonder if I can dig up his charts.

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Another WorldView Is Possible's avatar
Another WorldView Is Possible
Jan 19, 2024

Not only THAT... But she's a Pro-level Longboard surfer, to boot. That picture at the end of this article would feel like home, to her.

But seriously - she's a highly published expert and scientist, working with some of the top (ethical) Doctors, like Peter McCullough. That's proof enough for me... Cancer researchers... Who do they work for? Are there maybe some undeclared conflicts of interest at play here with this guy falsely denigrating Dr. Rose? I think so.

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