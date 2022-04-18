WAS ELON MUSK A KLAUS SCHWAB WEF YOUNG GLOBAL LEADER?

America Out Loud discovered this old Bloomberg article saying that Elon Musk was a Klaus Schwab young global leader in 2008:

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2008-03-17/young-global-leaders-anderson-cooper-and-leonardo-dicaprio-are-in-the-most-exclusive-private-social-network-in-the-world-dot

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Bruce Nussbaum, the author of the Bloomberg article, fairly well drooled over how private and exclusive the YGL network is:

The World Economic Forum out of Davos just announced its new 2008 list of YGLs—Young Global Leaders. In a growing universe of private social networks, the YGL network has got to be one of—if not THE—most exclusive sn around.

After witnessing Justin Trudeau’s displays of obnoxious elitism recently during the Canada Truckers Protests, YGL membership even seems less of a commendation to many of us; some will be more suspicious of Elon Musk’s motives when they find out that he was a Young Global Leader.

JD Rucker, the author of the America Out Loud article mentions that this information was hard to find.

What is rather interesting that in the list of YGL alumni is available freely on their website; here is a screenshot of the page:

When you click the “Check out who they are” link, you get a long list of people who are alumni of the YGL program in strictly alphabetical order. What is interesting is the year awarded link is greyed out and I couldn’t work out how to access a search that didn’t have that link greyed out.

ELON MUSK IS THE DOG THAT DIDN’T BARK

In any case, here is the dog that didn’t bark: on page 39 of this list, we find that Elon Musk’s name is missing!

Wiki-Spooks tells us that there are some famous off-list members and the full list is not known. This certainly seems to be true.

OTHER NOTABLE ABSENT ALUMNI

For another notable 2008 YGL mentioned in the Bloomberg article, George Herbert Walker IV, who was Managing Director and Global Head of Investment Management for Lehman Brothers in 2008 and is now the chairman and CEO of Neuberger Berman, which was the phoenix that rose from the ashes of Lehman Brothers, is not on the list of alumni either.

Neither is Vikram Akula, founder of the famous Indian microfinance company SKS microfinance.

Hold on, neither is Lalla Salma, Queen of Morocco, Steffi Graf, the former tennis player, the King of Bhutan, H.R.H King Jigme Khesar Namgyal Wangchuck, the singer Shakira – Shakira Mebarak, Singer and Manager, and neither are some of the pre-2008 alumni who are mentioned in the Bloomberg article, either, Sergei Brin co-founder of google, Crown Prince Haakon of Norway and Jack Ma Yun founder of Ali Baba.

I think I’m noticing a pattern here!

The trend seems to be, if you’re too rich and famous, you apparently don’t want to be listed publicly as one of the WEF Young Global Leaders.

Perhaps for many of these people who are still on this list, being invited to the Young Global Leaders conference was at the time a recognition of the success they had achieved, somewhat like a summer camp for yuppies when they reached the top.

Some notable people who are listed on the alumni site, whom I noticed in passing: Emmanuel Macron, Sergei Gupta founder of Linked-In, and Sarah Hanson Young, the South Australian politician, Wen Bo the Chinese environmentalist.

ELON MUSK AND TRANSHUMANISM

The transhumanist agenda of the WEF exemplified in the speeches of Dr Yuval Noah Harari, (see 4:52 in the video, hacking human beings) and this is the most disturbing part of the WEF wish-plan, followed by the Great Reset agenda.

There is no doubt that Elon Musk subscribes to the inevitability of transhumanism.

In 2018 here he is talking about this; the idea of the Neuralink research which he is funding seems focused on helping people.

WOULD YOU WANT A NEURALINK IF YOU’D HAD A STROKE?

Nonetheless if I had had a stroke I don’t think I would want a Neuralink in my brain – the thing is, it would be a part of your brain that is not you.

What if there’s only half your brain left, and the human half really has had enough of life, while the robot half is keeping your mind and body alive and managing your speech centres? And so you have no way to tell anybody that you’re suffering and you’ve had enough.

What if the only impulse in what’s left of your human brain is for God’s sake turn the Neuralink off and let me die; but you don’t have control of your speech centres, so you can’t tell anybody?

And isn’t that the problem with the idea of a human-brain interface, particularly one that substitutes for brain functions or interfaces with the internet – losing control – essentially you’re trusting someone you don’t know to design something that does your thinking for you?

We already have google, and twitter, which are performing this kind of function, and they have been censoring certain points of view for years. What would it be like to have google or twitter in our heads, censoring what we know and what we see?

ELON MUSK IS LIKEABLE

I can’t help liking Elon Musk. He is clearly a genius with more than a touch of autism, and a true nerd, making spaceships and dreaming of a future beyond this planet. The thing is, he seems to be quite principled.

ELON MUSK SEES WHICH WAY THE WIND IS BLOWING

Elon Musk seems shrewd enough to see which way the wind of public opinion is blowing.

His purchase of twitter shares and proclamations of support for freedom of speech demonstrate that he is not blind to the frustration people feel when someone like the vaccine scientist Dr Robert Malone with hundreds of thousands of followers is suddenly banned from twitter (December 2021), or events such as the Canadian Truck Protests are censored by social media companies and minimised in the mainstream media.

WHAT DOES IT ALL MEAN?

Yes, Elon Musk was a Klaus Schwab Young Global Leader.

And yes, Elon Musk does subscribe to the philosophy of transhumanism.

Even so, he does not appear to be fully beholden to the WEF agenda; he says he wants to own twitter so people can exercise free speech – correct me if I’m wrong, but I don’t think the powers-that-be want this to happen. And although some people say this is just an act on Elon Musk’s part, I don’t think it is. And I kind of like Elon Musk, so I’m hoping that I’m right.

I can’t help thinking that Elon Musk will have some tough choices ahead of him in the days to come. Perhaps his highly principled nature can guide him.

A TRULY UNEARTHLY PERSPECTIVE

But I’m going to be praying that Elon Musk’s pathway is enlightened by the grace of God and that he comes to know God in Jesus Christ. Then he will be able to have a truly trans-human perspective - a perspective that is ἅγία - (hagia in New Testament Greek, from which we get the English word, hagiography) usually translated “holy” .

But it literally means unearthly.

ἅγία = unearthly (from ἅ - meaning “un” and γῆ- “earth”)