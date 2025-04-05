Global Warming is not something to worry about…

I had a recent encounter with an acquaintance who is very high up in West Australian industry. He suddenly rounded on me in the middle of an innocuous conversation about nuclear energy and shouted at me that petroleum is evil and that we can’t use it because it is destroying the environment. I asked him, how?

He said the CO2 produced is causing global warming and that everyone in the industry believes it and he doesn’t know of one scientist who disagrees.

Scientists who disagree

Well, I know of quite a few very notable scientists who disagree:

Professor Willie Soon is an honest solar physicist who is an expert in the effect of solar cycles on temperature and has looked at the sunspot variation in distant stars as well as debunking Mann’s highly misleading hockey stick graph — he openly talks about the way that contrary Climate opinions are persecuted and the main players have no standards and lie constantly. He says “science is not about opinions or who thinks what; it’s about evidence.” He points out that the sun is the only provider of energy to the climate system and that changes in the sun are the drivers of the changes in the climate of the earth.

John Christy who has exposed the ridiculous climate models that predict disaster, here is his graph showing that all climate models have been running too hot:

Zhengyu Liu, Jiang Zhu, Yair Rosenthal and Oliver Elison who have verified that Earth was hotter 500 years ago during the Holocene Climate Optimum,

Patrick Moore the only one of the three initial founders of Greenpeace who actually is a scientist,

2022 Nobel Prize in physics winner Dr John Clauser who chronicles significant and serious errors in the recent UN IPCC Climate documents.

Professor Judith Curry a very well regarded professor of climate science who is a ‘luke-warmer’ who believes CO2 may cause some warming and who is pointing out that proper scientific certainty is often lacking in public pronouncements about climate.

Jennifer Marohasy, one of the scientists who has chronicled the temperature adjustments the Bureau of Meteorology has been making to the past temperatures and the problems with using digital thermometers without recalibrating as well as the misinformation about temperature damaging coral.

Happer and van Wijngaarden who have had their peer-reviewed paper published in 2020, summarised here, pointing out that there is a point at which more CO2 added to the atmosphere will have no effect on temperature at all, and that we have probably reached it.

Joanne Nova, a science journalist with a science degree who worked for the ABC and was fired for showing proper skepticism about global warming and who now has an excellent blog chronicling climate alarmism.

Anthony Watts a prominent meteorologist who runs one of the most popular science blogs in the world.

And many people who are not scientists, but brave journalists such as Donna Laframboise who has been chronicling the many scandals of climate science - “every time I turn over a rock I find another scandal”

If course the argument that many or even all experts agree is actually a logical fallacy - it is the argument from authority and is invalid: what you have to do is look at the data.

Here are a few points that will help you understand that this belief is actually akin to a cultish religious belief into which the elites of our society have all been sucked and that the evidence rather tends to tell us we should not panic:

The Australian Bureau of Meteorology has been editing the past temperature record to make it look like global warming is happening

In Australia, we should be very skeptical of official pronouncements about the disaster we are supposedly in the middle of, as the Australian Bureau of Meteorology has been editing past temperatures downwards, with the effect that it makes it look like global warming is happening.

These adjustments to the past are well documented.

The most recent Bureau of Meteorology ACORN 2 dataset has many edits all in one direction. (Image https://joannenova.com.au )

This appalling communistic editing of the past has resulted in Australia’s Marble Bar losing the prize for the hottest set of consecutive days in the world, with the crown going to Death Valley Arizona:

In 1924 Marble Bar set a world record of the most consecutive days of 100 °F (37.8 °C) or above, during an incredible period of 160 days starting in 1923. It was legend — but thanks to the genius homogenized adjustments, we now find out all along it was wrong. It’s another ACORN triumph, rewriting history, extinguishing the hot days of days long gone. The experts at the Australian Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) have reanalyzed the temperatures from 4000 km away and nine decades in the future and apparently it wasn’t that hot. Chris Gillham wonders how the bureau figured out the Marble Bar max was one whole degree too warm on 18 Nov 1923, but it was 0.6°Ctoo warm on 19 Nov 1923, 0.3°C too warm on 20 Nov 1923, 0.2°C too warm on 21 Nov 1923, and 0.8°C too warm on 22 Nov 1923? He points out the sky was totally clear every day, the screen didn’t get shuffled around every day, etc, so where’s the logic? The world record was extinguished because on 8 March 1924 the ACORN adjustments magically cooled the temperature from 38.2°C to 36.5°C. What caused the thermometer to be 1.7°C too warm on that particular day? That adjustment is twice the size of the entire century long trend. Check out those “daily changes” of raw versus “ACORN.”

This temperature record was reported in the newspapers of the time, which were somewhat more honest than the media of today I think:

Here is a list of the adjustments that were made, shortening the length of the heat wave from WAClimate.net http://www.waclimate.net/marble-bar-record-dailies.html:

Other datasets also have adjustments applied which are just as spurious and unjustifiable.

Simple maths tells us that CO2 causes smaller and smaller changes to temperature the more you put in

Temperature rise is logarithmic: in other words, the carbon coefficient tells us a doubling of carbon dioxide leads to a linear temperature rise - a reasonable estimate of what this value is, is 0.6K; in other words, if we double the level of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere it will cause about 0.6K of temperature rise. But whatever the exact value of the carbon coefficient is, the relationship between carbon dioxide and temperature means that the more CO2 we put into the atmosphere, the less difference to temperature it is making with every cubic centimetre of CO2 that humans produce.

At some point we will be struggling to put enough CO2 into the atmosphere to make any difference at all, and we may have actually reached this saturation point already according to eminent physicists William Happer and William van Wijngaarden, in a peer-reviewed paper published in 2020, summarised here. (Yeh you’ve heard of it before haven’t you? — of course this made the news — not. )

Hadley Climate Centre lost the world’s raw temperature data

Hadley Climate Research Unit, one of the world’s premier climate centres, was tasked with keeping the world’s climate data. Between 1980 and 2009, they “lost” at least 5% of the raw data they were supposed to be keeping for scientists to use to calculate global climate.

5% of the data is certainly enough “lost” data to create some pretty dodgy statistics.

Hockeystick graph disproven

The Hockeystick world temperature graph showing the temperatures made famous in Al Gore’s climate alarmism film An Inconvenient Truth has now been disproven in over 600 peer reviewed graphs — Ross McKittrick’s notrickszone.com page documents these studies.

This was the debunked Hockeystick graph:

The main problem with this graph by Mann et al was that it used the growth of bristlecone pines as the basis for the temperature proxies, which fail to grow when it is too warm or too cold, and that they tacked on the real temperatures at the end. Leaked emails about this graph was the source of the Climategate scandal which was actually covered on the ABC, which was how I lost my belief in the global warming religion: I downloaded the emails and read them and the scientists’ words themselves convinced me that global warming was a myth, because they themselves did not believe it and were discussing how to dodge up the data in order to make it looks like global warming is happening.

Here is just a sampling of the hundreds of papers in the notrickszone.com page that chronicle the Medieval Warm Period, in which temperatures were warmer than they are today:

Marcott et al. 2013 using proxy temperatures

(Note that the uptick at the end of this graph of climate proxies is debatable and probably based on inadequate data) — it is not seen in many other temperature reconstructions.

Pleskot et al., 2022 Northern Poland ~3°C warmer (20.6°C vs. 17.4°C) during Medieval Warm Period

Davies et al., 2022 says Greenland summer Holocene temps “between 2 and 4 °C warmer than present”

Richiano et al., 2022 Argentina’s Holocene SSTs 1.5°C to 4.5°C warmer than today

Hällberg et al., 2021 Indian Ocean “3°C warmer than today around 5 ka BP”

Chen et al., 2021 Southern High Asia as warm as 2000s during 1400s, 1690s AD (i.e. cold periods)

Cisneros et al., 2021 (referencing Cisneros et al., 2016) Mediterranean 2-3°C warmer ~1,500 years ago

Sorrell et al., 2021 Lake Qinghai 2-4°C warmer 6000-8000 years ago

Yudawati-Cahyarini et al., 2021 Indian Ocean “warmer than today” during Medieval Warm Period

etc etc

IPCC reports are deceptive

The deceptiveness of the IPCC climate reports is very well documented. The IPCC uses young, inexperienced scientists from third world countries to write the reports, so that they can control what it says. The summaries of the IPCC reports are basically bosh cooked up that does not reflect what the scientists actually say in their chapters anyhow. UN Politicians edit every article in the report to make sure it gives a unified message.

https://wattsupwiththat.com/2021/08/12/climate-audit-ipcc-ar6-is-worse-than-you-thought/

https://climateaudit.org/2021/08/11/the-ipcc-ar6-hockeystick/

Although climate scientists keep telling that defects in their “hockey stick” proxy reconstructions don’t matter – that it doesn’t matter whether they use data upside down, that it doesn’t matter if they cherry pick individual series depending on whether they go up in the 20th century, that it doesn’t matter if they discard series that don’t go the “right” way (“hide the decline”), that it doesn’t matter if they used contaminated data or stripbark bristlecones, that such errors don’t matter because the hockey stick itself doesn’t matter – the IPCC remains addicted to hockey sticks: lo and behold, Figure 1a of its newly minted Summary for Policy-makers contains what else – a hockey stick diagram. If you thought Michael Mann’s hockey stick was bad, imagine a woke hockey stick by woke climate scientists. As the climate scientists say, it’s even worse that we thought. … It’s hard to know where to begin. The idea/definition of a temperature “proxy” is that it has some sort of linear or near-linear relationship to temperature with errors being white noise or low-order red noise. In other words, if you look at a panel of actual temperature “proxies”, you would expect to see series that look pretty similar and consistent. But that’s not what you see with the data used by the IPCC. You’d never know this from the IPCC report or even from the cited articles, since authors of these one- and two-millennium temperature reconstructions scrupulously avoid plotting any of the underlying data. It’s hard for readers unfamiliar with the topic to fully appreciate the extreme inconsistency of underlying “proxy” data, given the faux precision of the IPCC diagram.

Hurricanes and Cyclones are not increasing in frequency or strength

https://wattsupwiththat.com/global-temperature/

https://wattsupwiththat.com/tornado/

Global warming is not something to worry about

Global warming is not something to worry about. But don’t take my word for it. Look into it for yourself.

https://joannenova.com.au

https://wattsupwiththat.com

https://noconsensus.wordpress.com