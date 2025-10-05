So God created mankind in his own image,

in the image of God he created them;

male and female he created them. Genesis 1:27

Many Christian apologists use this Bible verse when arguing against transgenderism. And it is very true that God humans originally with two genders, male and female.

However, there is a problem with this assertion: life and biology are not quite so simple, at least in the world we actually live in today, an imperfect world since the fall, not the way God intended it. While God made them male and female, genetic and biological problems mean that for some people their gender is not so clear cut.

I wrote several articles about this some time ago, in which I discuss the difference between intersex conditions and transgenderism, and the fact that the usual way transgenderism is spoken about risks marginalising intersex people.

Sara Fosberg has made an outstanding and courageous video about her own experience in finding out that she was born with XY ( male) chromosomes, at sixteen years old. Content warning - there is a little mild swearing.

Jesus in his discourse concerning marriage, by the way, does not forget about intersex people; more in the article below.