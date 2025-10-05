Fact check: God made them male and female
At the beginning, yes, but life today is not so simple
So God created mankind in his own image,
in the image of God he created them;
male and female he created them. Genesis 1:27
Many Christian apologists use this Bible verse when arguing against transgenderism. And it is very true that God humans originally with two genders, male and female.
However, there is a problem with this assertion: life and biology are not quite so simple, at least in the world we actually live in today, an imperfect world since the fall, not the way God intended it. While God made them male and female, genetic and biological problems mean that for some people their gender is not so clear cut.
I wrote several articles about this some time ago, in which I discuss the difference between intersex conditions and transgenderism, and the fact that the usual way transgenderism is spoken about risks marginalising intersex people.
Sara Fosberg has made an outstanding and courageous video about her own experience in finding out that she was born with XY ( male) chromosomes, at sixteen years old. Content warning - there is a little mild swearing.
Jesus in his discourse concerning marriage, by the way, does not forget about intersex people; more in the article below.
I'm sorry but I'm not sure I have understood the message in this article. Most people know intersex can happen and that it is very rare. Who would not have sympathy and understanding for someone who found themselves in this situation?
I have to disagree when you say that intersex may fit into the category of transgenderism (stated in linked article at bottom of this post). The meaning of transgender is "identifying as or having undergone medical treatment to become a member of the opposite sex". An intersex person does not identify as the opposite sex, they have a condition that makes them intersex. An ethical doctor would never label an intersex person as transgender, they would wait for puberty to see what, if any, hormones are produced and how the person is developing before considering any medical intervention to correct a condition. That is in no way the same as a biological male identifying as female (with or without harmful surgery) or vice versa. Why does your introduction seem to conflate the two?
I'll be honest, I'm not sure what is being fact checked here. The verse quoted is absolute truth. God created 2 sexes, male and female. Man is now fallen and consequently there are genetic conditions, disabilities and deliberate harm inflicted, which include intersex births, accident, injury and deliberate mutilation to and removal of people's genitalia. It is tragic and should fill us all with compassion.
However, if you are not fact checking but calling out the human sin of judging people by appearances, i.e. an intersex person can look similar to a transgender person, then of course I agree (Matthew 7 v 1-2 but don't forget discernment) but that is not clear in this article. I would really appreciate more clarity on the message of this article.