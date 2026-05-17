Heart medicine use increased in Norway and Sweden among young people since 2020

Peter Sweden says there has been more than 63% increase in the use of heart medicines in the age group 30 to 34 in Norway, and among those 15 to 19 years old, the use of these heart medications has increased by around 55% since 2020. He points out sarcastically that they don’t seem to know why this could possibly be, and don’t really mention the elephant in the room: the Covid vaccines.

https://www.petersweden.org/p/shock-huge-increase-in-heart-medication

The article below outlines the official media view of this phenomenon in Norway and the source of Peter Sweden’s article — paste the link into https://translate.google.com and then follow it in English, and you can read it for yourself.

https://www.nrk.no/buskerud/kraftig-okning_-flere-unge-voksne-bruker-hjerte--og-karmedisiner-1.17856868

Or just follow my google translate link here:

https://www-nrk-no.translate.goog/buskerud/kraftig-okning_-flere-unge-voksne-bruker-hjerte--og-karmedisiner-1.17856868?_x_tr_sl=no&_x_tr_tl=en&_x_tr_hl=en-US&_x_tr_pto=wapp

Medics carry out an obfuscational dance around the elephant in the room

Or you might not want to; I even find my summary below impossible to read: the constant obfuscational dance around the subject of the vaccines, in other words, the intentional avoidance of the giant elephant in the room, is very distressing and quite maddening and frustrating.

Here’s my summary of the NRK article:

Sharp increase: More young adults are using cardiovascular medications

A 42-year-old from Oslo (whose story of going to emergency with a systolic blood pressure of 240 is told in scary detail) is part of an “ever-growing statistic of young adults who use medication for cardiovascular disease.”

There is a sharp increase in use of heart medication among people aged 18 to 44, according to figures from the Norwegian Institute of Public Health

The use of medications for cardiovascular disease has been “slowly increasing for many years, but accelerated when the pandemic hit. The trend has shown no signs of slowing down.”

Reasons for concern but it couldn’t be the — something starting with the letter V — could it?

Compared to 2019, in 2024 the number of people aged 18 to 44 who used medications for cardiovascular disease increased by 37,700.

18–24 year olds have seen an increase of 57 percent since 2020.

Among those aged 30–34, the use of these drugs has increased by over 63 percent since 2020.

My comment — it is worth noting that the increase has been since 2020. What seems not to be openly stated here is that the increase occurred not when Covid struck, but afterwards. Could it be that the problems began in 2021, when the vaccine rollout began?

Magne Wang Fredriksen, secretary general of the National Association for Heart and Lung Diseases, says it is “urgent to find out what the cause is. When so many more people, including young people, need this type of medication, it is a signal we cannot ignore. It is now urgent to gain more knowledge about the causes, so that we can implement the right measures, both to prevent disease and to ensure that medicines are used correctly.”

The Secretary General suggests that Covid-19 is to blame. Of course he doesn’t mention the vaccines. “When we see such a clear increase among younger people, it is natural to question whether Covid-19 may have contributed. There is international research that points to an increased risk of cardiovascular disease after infection, but we still lack clear answers. This is something we now need to gain better knowledge about, he says.”

The Director of the Norwegian Institute of Public Health Hanne Gulseth confirms the increase, but can come to no firm conclusions as to the cause. “The increase in the use of cardiovascular drugs can have many explanations. We cannot ignore that the previous Covid-19 infection may have had an impact, but we do not know this. We are concerned with producing and communicating reliable knowledge, not speculating, and being clear about what we know and do not know”

She also claims the increase could be increased medication use in general, a focus on prevention, and changes in lifestyle habits and health service use after the pandemic.

She says that the FHI monitors drug use, cardiovascular disease morbidity and mortality. Gulseth thinks the increased use should be investigated, particularly among younger age groups.

The FHI has said there is a large increase in the use of beta blockers and cholesterol-lowering drugs among those under 45 years of age.

They point out that less than 100 people under the age of 30 were hospitalised in Oslo for myocarditis after corona vaccination - (my comment) of course this is grievous misdirection — the rate of manifestation of heart problems in young people after Covid vaccination was actually around 29.24% according to a Thai study that looked at young people’s heart indicators before and after vaccination, and most of these were basically subclinical as they would not have been noticed by General Practitioners or even hospital staff, if the before and after tests were not done. Those 100 hospitalised people were certainly not the total number of people whose hearts were damaged — rather, the rate could be up to one third of all vaccinated people.

Increase in heart medication also in Sweden

Sweden is also showing the same increase.

NRK (the online journal) has obtained data from the Swedish National Board of Health and Welfare showing a marked increase among young adults. Here too, the development accelerated at the same time as the pandemic hit.

Professor Artur Fedorowski, Cardiologist at Karolinska University is quoted: “It is worrying that we see such an upward curve in an age group that is otherwise rarely treated for cardiovascular diseases.” In Sweden there are six times as many prescriptions for the drug Ivabradine 2025 as there were in 2020. He points out the rather obvious fact that this probably indicates more people were suffering from heart trouble in 2025, than those in 2020.

Swedish media have also reported a large increase in the use of beta-blockers by young women aged 15 to 29.

Fedorowski also refers to his own study in The Lancet , which shows a clear connection between the diagnosis of Long Covid and an increased risk of cardiovascular diseases such as arrhythmias, heart failure and clogged blood vessels, even among younger people. He points out that this is a burden on society, because of increased health costs and loss of young people of working age in the workforce. He has also in the past warned that Long Covid leads to high blood pressure.

They are pushing the line that Covid-19 is to blame. The possibility that the vaccines might be to blame is inconcievable to these people.

Arne Søraas, a specialist in Covid and infectious disease, has warned Covid-19 leads to long term damage of the cardiovascular system. “There were early signals that Covid-19 caused cardiovascular disease. That is why I have warned about the possibility of long-term effects, including heart disease, even after mild Covid”, says Søraas. Poor fellow.

The European Society of Cardiology concluded last year that the coronavirus can cause inflammation in the blood vessels.

Søraas wants to hose a big meeting of Covid researchers and the Ministry of Health so that they can review the research and work out what to do.

They are hinting that people should stay home if they have respiratory symptoms, as this is the US advice, and Søraas says this will reduce infection.

Last year, NRK met with internationally renowned researcher David Putrino when he visited Norway. He warned of more heart disease in the years ahead “if the science is right”(!!) a nice little obfuscation — “Covid-19 is a disease that also affects the cardiovascular system. If the science is right, we will see an increase in these diseases in the future”

They finish the article with a little more scare-mongering from the 42 year old with high blood pressure, who says, basically, that they’ll all barking up the right tree here, it must have been Covid that caused his heart problems.