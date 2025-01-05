With the help of Drs. S. Liu, P. Selvaraj and Dr Wang of the FDA, a team of high school scientists, Tyler J Wang, Alex Kim, and Kevin Kim, have found DNA contamination in the Pfizer vaccines vastly exceeding the (inadequate) 10ng regulatory limit: they found 6 to 470 times as much DNA as the regulations allow.

I wonder if Tyler J Wang is Dr. Wang’s son? This seems quite likely. The article is published in “Journal of High School Science,” and the students were using the FDA lab belonging to Liu, Selvaraj and Wang, and acknowledge their assistance in the study.

The 10ng limit for DNA contamination in the mRNA jabs is the same as the limit for other injectables, which is quite illogical in fact: the DNA in the mRNA injectables is being transfected straight into the cell and could easily be integrated into the human genome, particularly since the SV40 promoter has also been found in the jabs, which allows foreign DNA to be integrated into the human genome.

According to one of the world experts in DNA integration, Kevin McKernan, the literature review of the paper is slightly lacking, and there are apparently some inadequacies in some of the methods and conclusions, but overall he praises the authors for their work and in McKernan’s assessment of their work he concludes:

The Wang et al. paper demonstrates even High Schoolers (far above average and impressive) can find this DNA. I don’t know of a science project performed by high schoolers that will be this well cited. Congratulation on a seminal piece of work and ignore the trolls. You will find no shortage of shallow ad hominem attacks and you will have to grow thick skin being on paper that will be read around the world. All papers have limited budgets and shortcomings. Don’t let the above critiques discourage you.

Sadly the Australian TGA, which is composed of professional scientists not high schoolers, still seems to be unable to find this DNA contamination even though many people have found it now, and still call this misinformation, even though there are many peer reviewed articles that assert that DNA has been found, the TGA cites no sources, and they do not even state what their own methods were or give any data to support the claim that this is misinformation.