Fact check — is the IPCC saying past Climate Change predictions were exaggerated?

Recent news articles have asserted that the IPCC is no longer saying that Climate Change is going to destroy the earth.

The Australian Climate doomsday scenarios just got a major rewrite

https://www.theaustralian.com.au/inquirer/climate-doomsday-scenarios-just-got-a-major-rewrite/news-story/97dbc36821de060e922e4fd6d5dfab3b

GB News Climate scientists admit doomsday scenario no longer believable

https://www.gbnews.com/science/apocalypse-forecasts-climate-scientists

CMIP7 - they are looking for less extreme models now to inform the next IPCC report

Both of these articles are referring to a recently published peer-reviewed article in the journal of the European Geosciences Union, announcing a call for “scenario models for comparison” for the forthcoming CMIP7 IPCC report (Coupled Model Intercomparison Report 7, to be supplied to the United Nations sponsored Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change).

The CMIP7 supplies climate predictions in the form of computer models, modelling different emissions scenarios, to the IPCC. These models are intended to be used in the 7th IPCC report, which is currently undergoing revisions, and which is due out next year (2027). Here is the description of what they are looking for:

The ScenarioMIP scenarios are elaborated using IAMs. As indicated in Table 2, the key output data for ESM model runs include emissions of CO 2 , non-CO 2 greenhouse gases and air pollutants and land use. Subsequently, the emission data is harmonized with historical data (Nicholls et al., 2025a) (following similar methods as used in CMIP6 (Gidden et al., 2019)). The output is run through simple climate models and an atmospheric chemistry model to provide concentration data for ESM that need such input.

In the article the authors explicitly say that the more extreme catastrophes predicted by climate models in the 6th IPCC report were unrealistic and unlikely.

Also, over time, critiques emerged about the plausibility of the most extreme scenarios (SSP5-8.5 and its precursor, RCP8.5; SSP1-1.9) (Hausfather and Peters, 2020; Engels et al., 2024; Ritchie and Dowlatabadi, 2017).

They are definitely looking for less extreme predictions:

For the 21st century, this range will be smaller than assessed before: on the high-end of the range, the CMIP6 high emission levels (quantified by SSP5-8.5) have become implausible, based on trends in the costs of renewables, the emergence of climate policy and recent emission trends (Hausfather and Peters, 2020). At the low end, many CMIP6 emission trajectories have become inconsistent with observed trends during the 2020–2030 period.

High emission scenario: A scenario with emissions as high as judged to be plausible, based on assuming developments that include a rollback of current mitigation policies. This scenario is expected to result in forcings below SSP5-8.5.

The source of this observation

This article “RCP 8.5 is officially dead” by scientist Roger Pielke Junior about the deprecation of RCP8.5 is the initial source of this observation, which has been reported on by the Australian and GBN. https://www.aei.org/articles/rcp8-5-is-officially-dead/

Roger Pielke Junior is a scientist who has been criticising the extreme predictions for many years. This is a great discussion about the deprecation of the SSP5-8.5 predictions.

One issue they discuss is the idea that this re-evaluation of policy is because of climate mitigation efforts, and they say that this is not correct — all the billions of dollars spent on ‘clean energy’ have not made a tangible difference — the problem has been an over-exaggeration of the effect of CO2 on the global temperature.

The link to the CMIP7 article is here:

https://gmd.copernicus.org/articles/19/2627/2026/

Here is the full citation:

Van Vuuren, D. P., O'Neill, B. C., Tebaldi, C., Sanderson, B. M., Chini, L. P., Friedlingstein, P., Hasegawa, T., Riahi, K., Govindasamy, B., Bauer, N., Eyring, V., Fall, C. M. N., Frieler, K., Gidden, M. J., Gohar, L. K., Högner, A., Jones, A. D., Kikstra, J., King, A., Knutti, R., Kriegler, E., Lawrence, P., Lennard, C., Lowe, J., Mathison, C., Mehmood, S., Nicholls, Z., Prado, L. F., Zhang, Q., Rose, S. K., Ruane, A. C., Sandstad, M., Schleussner, C.-F., Seferian, R., Sillmann, J., Smith, C., Sörensson, A. A., Panickal, S., Tachiiri, K., Vaughan, N., Vishwanathan, S. S., Yokohata, T., Zecchetto, M., and Ziehn, T.: The Scenario Model Intercomparison Project for CMIP7 (ScenarioMIP-CMIP7), Geosci. Model Dev., 19, 2627–2656, https://doi.org/10.5194/gmd-19-2627-2026 , 2026.