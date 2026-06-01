I apologise to the reader - this essay has grown since I sent it. I will try not to do this in future! And before we start, I must bring a little nuance to my subtitle: when we forgive people, and trust them again, I believe it means we truly forgive them from the heart. The situation is a little different when it comes to companies.

A conversation about a conversation

You will have to excuse my self-referential titles for these sections today. After all, we are talking about Meta, or at least, that’s the meta-narrative here. (Not מָוֶת Hebrew meta meaning death, which was an unfortunate coincidence when Mark Zuckerberg named his company. He didn’t think to wonder what Meta meant in Hebrew! Funny.)

I have a conversation with a friend in another country every week, in which we often talk about fairly personal things. This chat we have been carrying out on telegram, which although reasonably convenient and free, admittedly is probably not particularly secure, as it is not End to End encrypted, but only Client to Server encrypted, which is only as secure as Telegram’s servers, wherever they happen to be (on some computer somewhere in a data centre of some sort.) (Hopefully not in Russia, the country of origin of the founder!) Although you can enable end-to-end encryption on telegram.

Here’s how it works:

image created using Grok - it’s simply great for diagrams and stick figures ! See this music video I created. https://youtu.be/cGMSytY-Fs4

Pavel Durov paved the way, but finally caved.

An aside, to tap out a few thoughts on Telegram. (Get the pun?)

To my knowledge, Telegram has never turned over anyone’s private chats or data to authorities in the Western World. Much like Apple, Telegram has proven to be fairly impervious to the threats of authorities. But eventually Telegram founder Pavel Durov did make a deal with French authorities, and compromised his strict privacy principles.

He was arrested by French authorities in March 2025 for allowing criminals to use his network and not disclosing their details to authorities — in any case he seems to have somehow come to a tacit agreement with them and was subsequently allowed to travel to Dubai and now lives there, despite the ongoing court cases, and coincidentally the terms and conditions have changed, allowing Telegram to give authorities your phone number, name and ip address, if they have a warrant.

Which I suppose is reasonable — we do want the police to be able to catch real criminals.

We can take the facebook police at face value in Australia… can’t we?

But then again, we have many examples from the Covid era where police were not trying to catch criminals, but simply people who disagree with the government. Indeed, it would be a shame if the police could crack any private chat when dealing with innocent people who aren’t criminals.

For instance when Victorian protester Monica Smit attended a protest on 31 October 2020, she was arrested three times on one day and was imprisoned for 22 days, coincidentally for a facebook post advertising a Covid vaccine protest she did not even personally organise. By the way, it is worth noting that the police tried to coerce her into handing over all her passwords, email databases, and messages and emails, which would have exposed all the thousands of members of Reignite Democracy to being arrested, like her.

Eventually she took the government to court, three times, and it was found that two of the three arrests were invalid; she was still saddled with $200,000 in court costs. So much for justice. It’s fine for police to read people’s messages when they’re investigating child abusers or drug dealers, but what about when they’re investigating non-violent protesters, or justice campaigners, or you and I if we happen to disagree with the government?

Or, eventually, Christians, who simply want to discuss their faith and personal lives in privacy?

A friend gets annoyed with my meta-narrative

Anyhow, not because he suspected telegram, but actually because I think he was upset about me believing in ‘conspiracy theories’ about Facebook, which is of course a completely innocent company that serves us selflessly (joke in case you can’t tell), a friend of mine recently insisted we move to WhatsApp to have our weekly chats: but the fact is I’m not so happy with using WhatsApp for personal chats; anyhow, we’ll work it out somehow I’m sure.

But my reason for not wanting to use WhatsApp is that Meta/Facebook/WhatsApp have done a lot of things over the years that were not ethical, and I have a gut-level reaction of disgust to the very idea of trusting them — I just can’t bring myself to trust Meta (the company that owns Facebook and WhatsApp) to behave ethically or keep their word.

What’s up with WhatsApp?

Well, you say to me, I never heard of any of this stuff, you conspiracy theorist, you!

Firstly there’s the history of Facebook’s acquisition of WhatsApp, and their shenanigans and false promises with regard to users’ privacy.

Facebook acquired WhatsApp in 2014 for $18 billion. The founders of WhatsApp, Jan Koum and Brian Acton, promised WhatsApp users that their privacy would not be compromised by the change in ownership.

In 2014, the European Commission investigated the acquisition of WhatsApp, and asked Facebook officially for reassurance that this would not compromise the privacy of WhatsApp users. Despite the European Commission’s shortcomings in many areas, at least the Europeans actually care about privacy, something the Anglosphere seems to have dropped the ball on. Facebook made a kind of non-promise — they told the European Commission that it would be technically infeasible for them to match WhatsApp accounts to Facebook accounts. Consequently, the EC gave the green light for the $18 billion merger.

Then in 2016, WhatsApp instituted a new privacy policy wherein they gave users the option to opt out of their phone numbers being given to Facebook, but they were unable to opt out of their data being given to Facebook, primarily to allow Facebook to serve ads to them based on their WhatsApp data. In other words, every message in WhatsApp was being read and digested by a computer program, at the very least, if not a human being in Kenya or Nigeria, and was being added to a Facebook database that was then serving advertisements to them.

The EU investigated Facebook and fined them €110 million in 2017 for misleading them earlier.

In 2017 Brian Acton (one of the two founders of WhatsApp), disgusted by the way Facebook had corrupted WhatsApp, left to found a non-profit, and eventually founded signal.

Cambridge Analytica tickles the data

Secondly — the Cambridge Analytica scandal was the next black mark against Facebook — in 2018 it came out into the public domain that in 2015 this private company (associated with Trump buddy Steve Bannon) harvested the data from 50 million Facebook accounts for analysis for political advertising for Trump, so imagine how the media has loved this story! Eventually Meta admitted this had happened and through the Australian Government had to pay out anyone who registered that they had been ‘impacted’ by the data harvesting. (Who would actually know? How would you know?)

WhatsApp co-founder Brian Acton, even more upset about the Cambridge Analytica scandal, recommended that everyone should delete their facebook accounts.

Should we take Facebook at face value?

A third overall reason I personally do not trust Facebook is that I had a debate on Facebook in 2020 about climate science — definitely being fairly big-headed here, but at the time I felt I won that debate against a BSc graduate and an employee of BoM, and my basic argument was, “Climate change is not that serious that we should worry about it,” a viewpoint the IPCC now agrees with. Carbon Dioxide is plant food, after all, and even NASA says the earth overall has been greening since 1998 — anyhow, in early 2021, around the time that Facebook deplatformed Donald Trump, suspending his account indefinitely, Facebook also deleted that climate debate, and I’ve got the receipts.

I was already a little suspicious of Facebook at this time, because I had a feeling my posts about politics or Christianity were not getting many views among my friends.

Antidisinformation from the antidisestablishmentarianism

And then Covid came along.

At the time, (after falling for the narrative at the start hook, line and sinker) I found it far too coincidental that a highly contagious virus started in the same city as a Chinese lab studying viruses, just down the road, really — and the first three cases even more coincidentally were Wuhan lab employees — while the evidence was stacking up, facebook banned posts about this fact, and removed people’s posts and accounts if these tricky customers insisted on posting things that later turned out to be completely true (at least according to the CIA…!)

Then we had Facebook banning posts about the Covid vaccines. While the government was coercing people to take an experimental medication, which is strictly unethical, facebook was banning the discussion of this fact. In 2022, these bans were why I decided not to use facebook any more at all, and started my substack, actually, which is nearing its 1000th post.

Then Facebook banned a group of 250,000 people speaking about Covid vaccine injuries and deaths — if you google this today, you get a whole bunch of stuff about how great it is that Facebook bans ‘misinformation.’ You can, however, find out the truth, because the BBC boasted about how it got this group banned.

Facebook CEO faces the music and promises to do better. Again.

So in 2023 Mark Zuckerberg (founder and CEO of Facebook) admitted that they had been blacklisting certain views and ideas and people ostensibly in order to “prevent terrorism” and promised to do less of that in future

And again.

And in 2024 he admitted they had been censoring views during Covid (see Mark Zuckerberg’s letter below), including humorous posts and memes, and again promised to do better.

However, the fact that they had de-platformed a former President of the United States who was certainly not a terrorist, and that they had deleted my climate debate, and even a group of 250,000 vaccine injured people who were gaining solace from conversations with one another, made me feel that it was not worth using a platform where one might be banned or censored at any time for expressing unpopular opinions.

Indeed, many people put a lot of effort into their facebook profiles, professionally and personally speaking — I can’t see much point in doing this, if at some point, for expressing some unpopular point of view or opinion, one might simply be removed.

Oh yeah - and the Meta glasses — half empty or half full?

This scandal I forgot about (adding it after publishing) — Meta glasses! (AI glasses that give you info about whatever you’re looking at) were sending images to Kenya to be processed for AI.

And the Kenyan workers, probably Christians I make the point elsewhere, were rather shocked because they found themselves watching images of people in very personal situations, or going to the toilet.

So they contacted a Swedish newspaper, believe it or not. (I wonder why they didn’t contact the New York Times or the Washington Post? Maybe those newspapers are too compromised, and rely on Facebook and Instagram too much, and didn’t want to know? Or maybe they felt that since Metta or Mette is a common Swedish name, that the Swedish might be more interested? Joke. Surmisal. Not a fact. )

Getting back to the shocked Kenyans, this is what they said: “In some videos you can see someone going to the toilet, or getting undressed. I don’t think they know, because if they knew they wouldn’t be recording.”

The article continues:

The workers in Kenya say that it feels uncomfortable to go to work. They tell us about deeply private video clips, which appear to come straight out of Western homes, from people who use the glasses in their everyday lives.

The Swedish newspaper conducted a very thorough inquiry:

How we conducted the investigation We have interviewed more than thirty employees at different levels at Meta’s subcontractor Sama in Nairobi. Several of them work specifically with annotating videos, images and speech for Meta’s AI systems. Others work on other Meta-related projects, such as developing wristband-based gesture controls. We have not been granted access to the premises where the data annotation takes place and have not been allowed to see the material that the workers handle. We have reviewed employment contracts and other supporting documentation that describe the operations at Sama. We have also interviewed former employees at Meta in the US who have worked with the company’s AI services and who confirm that “live data” is annotated in several projects. All agreed to be interviewed on condition of anonymity due to fear of reprisals.

Well, the reprisals came: Meta didn’t bother to work out which particular workers had spilled the beans, they simply cancelled the whole contract with the Kenyan company.

1,108 workers lost their jobs.

And this all happened very recently, in February this year, 2026.

Anyhow, let’s look at some alternatives; telegram is one, so long as you enable end to end encryption on your calls.

Proton meet: the proto-alternative to WhatsApp

I haven’t used “proton meet” yet (https://meet.proton.me), but I like the company, proton. I have a paid account and use proton for email and for an alternative to dropbox.

Since their founding in 2014 by a bunch of scientists at CERN who cared about privacy (now don’t go on about statues of Shiva and stuff right now ok you conspiracy theorists!) they’ve proven fairly dependable insofar as privacy goes, and they’re based in Switzerland, which is a country that historically has defended privacy, mostly because Calvin believed privacy was important.

Calvin also thought that banks charging interest on commercial loans was okay too (the medieval Catholics banned usury entirely) — this is why in the past everyone who was anyone (particularly criminals and money launderers) used Swiss bank accounts — they were supremely confident their details could not be leaked. This probably made Switzerland a very rich country.

In the past.

Not any more, not from private bank accounts anyhow, and this is another slight diversion from the main topic.

It all started to end, in 1990, when the Swiss government brought in laws to define money laundering (the famous Article 501bis), and they quickly moved to enforce these laws…

Well maybe not so quickly. It wasn’t until after details of 250,000 bank accounts of 106,000 bank customers were leaked from the Swiss (originally Hong Kong) bank HSBC in 2009 — indeed, it wasn’t until 2010, 20 years after the law was brought in, that Swiss bank UBS finally handed over the details of thousands of bank customers who were suspected of tax evasion to the US government.

To everything there is a season.

But if you want privacy in email, a company based in Switzerland is still a good bet — the privacy laws are still stronger in Switzerland than anywhere else!

Thank you John Calvin.

And proton at least on appearances is a good company.

So I think proton meet might be worth trying, if you want a truly private chat.

Signal puts out a good signal…

Signal, founded by Pavel Durov, the oh-so-disgusted-with-Meta co-founder of WhatsApp, is probably another one worth looking at.

This is not the end of the essay but I just want to reassure you…

This essay sponsored by… readers!

…I receive no money or sponsorship from proton or signal or telegram! I wish I did!

(Ahem.. Little note to proton and signal and telegram: if they want to contact me to offer me money, please do, I will gladly accept it!!! Haha.) However I am really, really grateful to my paid subscribers, who help a lot to pay for necessary subscriptions and buying access to journals, etc. You could be one too!

If you don’t feel like subscribing

but would like to support my work,

please feel free to buy me a coffee!



https://buymeacoffee.com/andrewppartington

God bless every one of you anyway, dear readers, if you’re not paying, I am pleased to offer these articles for free anyhow. The truth should always be free.

Meta’s meta-narrative

Well, to finish the article, I am just going to think through, as it were, a Christian question about all this.

Ought I to forgive facebook?

Well, I believe I do forgive Mark Zuckerberg.

Actually, more than that, I feel sorry for him: he is one of the most powerful, richest, most influential people on the planet, but in his character and honesty seems to be like a reed blowing in the wind, or a small bark tossed about on the ocean waves.

Immediately I perceive that there would be a solution for him: go to church, Mr Zuckerberg.

After all the Bible tells us the solution for people who are tossed about by the winds of falsehood: being built up in the body of Christ by good teaching.

And He gave some indeed as apostles, and some as prophets, and some as evangelists, and some as shepherds and teachers, toward the perfecting of the saints for the work of ministry, for the building up of the body of Christ, until we all may come to the unity of the faith and of the knowledge of the Son of God, to a complete man, to the measure of the stature of the fullness of Christ, so that no longer may we be infants, being tossed by waves and being carried around by every wind of teaching in the cunning of men in craftiness to the scheming of deceit. Ephesians 4:11-

And Mr Zuckerberg’s desire to be seen as repentant, his apologies — tell me he really wants to confess — confess to God, Mr Zuckerberg, then you’ll find peace.

And in the same passage, St Paul goes on to tell us what to do at all times — regarding the truth:

But speaking the truth in love, we should grow in all things into Him who is the head, Christ, from whom all the body, being fit together and being knit together by every joint of its supply, according to the working in the measure of each single part, the increase of the body makes for the building up of itself in love. Ephesians 4:-16

— and ‘speak the truth in love’ might apply to facebook too if Mr Zuckerberg was thinking along these lines — in allowing the truth to be spoken in love.

Although I am completely certain that you could never have an algorithm to infallibly discern whether the truth is being spoken in love — but I guess they could employ people in Kenya, who are probably Christians (probably Catholic, God bless them) to go through posts and shadow ban the ones that aren’t the truthful and loving ones?

Do I love Mark Zuckerberg?

I’ve thought about this sometimes. It’s kind of ridiculous.

If Mark Zuckerberg with his algorithms and shadowbans and deletions has been my enemy (though I have had far worse enemies at times in my life than him, but that’s another story), as far as loving your enemies go, though, it is very much in doubt whether he will ever need anything from me, so I am thinking of a very hypothetical and very foolish situation — although the wheels of fortune sometimes turn, "Moreover, riches perish by evil travail: and he begetteth a son, and there is nothing in his hand." Ecclesiastes 5:14

And so the rich and famous (or the poor and infamous who have wronged others) can be one day at the mercy of those whom they wronged in one way or another.

In my (nearly) 58 years on this planet, there are those I’ve wronged and those who have wronged me.

Those of us who are sinners, like you and I, brother, sister, know how wonderful and reassuring the gospel is, to know that Jesus Christ died for our sins, that we don’t have balance out the scales of good and evil in order to know God or go to heaven because it’s all paid for. Thank God! What a joy to know.

But likewise, by God’s grace, if any of the ones who’ve wronged me cross my path and are at my mercy —- by God’s grace I hope I treat them charitably — I hope I will feed them if they’re hungry, give them something to drink if they’re thirsty.

And don’t discount that this might happen in your life too — that some great enemy of yours, who once did you a great wrong, might not one day be at your mercy.

God’s ironies are sometimes stranger than we can ever imagine.

Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me.

As for using Facebook or Meta, or WhatsApp, I do not believe I have any obligation to use any company’s products and services, particularly when they have breached their customers’ trust repeatedly. Calvin rightly distinguishes between corporations and individuals. As Christians we don’t have to forgive corporations; we must forgive the individuals who made those decisions, but the corporate body is not the same.

I might add that the subtitle of this article is wrong (actually I’ve corrected it now and added a sentence at the start). I think to trust a human being who has wronged you is actually one of the outward signs that forgiveness has taken place in the heart. But this is not necessary as regard to companies.

Fine words from CEO’s are fine and they are words, but they’re only words, and they’re not really that fine or especially believable when the same apology essentially is repeated again and again, with no perceptible change in behaviour.

Let us not be fools returning to their own folly.

Proverbs 26:11: “As a dog returns to its vomit, so a fool repeats his folly”

Forgiving friends

As for forgiving my friend, who got angry with me for not wanting to use WhatsApp, of course I forgive him! I love the guy. I hope we can find a way to communicate!

Addendum — the WhatsApp disclaimer.

WhatsApp says everything is encrypted:

But why should we believe this? Facebook has already allowed data harvesting on a massive scale in the past. They were sending people’s private moments to Kenya to be data harvested. Many promises that have been given in the past have not been kept.

And it seems to me that there are few consequences for a multi billion dollar company if they don’t keep their promises about privacy.

Addendum 2 — DO NOT BE AFRAID !!!!

This addendum is very tangential: the stick figures in the diagram above reminded me of this video:

But this video also reminded me of Moses, Joshua and Caleb.

Of all the generation after Moses who wandered the wilderness, only Joshua and Caleb were allowed to enter the promised land.

Moses tapped the rock twice in anger, impugning God’s oneness, so he wasn’t allowed to go in, but the rest of that generation were afraid to go in and fight the sons of Anak, who were giants, the Nephilim. After reconnoitering the land, the spies told the community that there was no way they could beat the inhabitants, the wicked giants and Canaanites who lived there were too strong.

The whole community wept all night and complained and said, ‘if only we had perished in Egypt, if only we’d died in the desert’ But Joshua and Caleb basically said, “We must go into the land God has given us — the Lord will protect us. He will give us the victory over these people.” (Numbers chapter 13-14)

Of course, then they all wanted to stone Joshua and Caleb and Moses, but the Lord’s presence appeared in the tent of meeting and brought them all to their senses.

And told them they themselves wouldn’t be going into the promised land, but their children would. (I wonder that they didn’t ask God for forgiveness in that moment? I think he would’ve forgiven them, if they’d asked Him.)

Thus Christians ought not to be afraid of multibillion dollar companies or hostile governments, or internet giants, or beastly religions, or even anything men can do to us, defunding us, hurting us, or even killing us - we must keep telling the truth — we must put our trust in Christ — and the promises He has given us — of protection, of help, of perseverance and endurance in the face of whatever the world might threatens us with for non-compliance.

Does this change my mind about using Facebook? Is the situation comparable?

Not really — I will avoid it. If I must use it for professional reasons as a composer or a writer, I will use it. If God commands me or leads me by His Holy Spirit to use Facebook, instagram, WhatsApp, or any other software, I certainly will.

But when dealing with truly personal things, the sorts of things one prays about, I really don’t want to entrust these things to an algorithm or an AI mechanical procedure that may well be using these confidential secrets against me in the future, in one way or another.

And we have some scriptural precedents for not trusting — you can look them up for yourself if you like. John 2:24, or particularly, Psalm 146:3-6, a passage that was very helpful to me during the pandemic.

Put not your trust in princes,

nor in the son of man, in whom there is no help.

His breath goeth forth, he returns to his earth;

in that very day his thoughts perish.

Happy is he that has the God of Jacob for his help,

whose hope is in the Lord his God,

Who made heaven, and earth, the sea, and all that therein is:

Who keeps truth for ever.

Whoever might among mortal men prove undependable as regards truth, the God of Jacob will always prove dependable.

But even more so, He will always forgive our sins, if we ask Him to. We have the cross as the guarantee of that.

CHANGELOG

Added the addendums, replaced the image with the more professional version made using Grok and then edited. Corrected a few small grammatical errors and taste, and added the sentence about Calvin making a distinction between corporations and individuals. And then edited again. And added the bit about Meta Glasses. The last version I think is better than the first. Perhaps I should wait a few days before posting these! And added the bit about forgiveness at the end.