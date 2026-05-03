Alliance Defending Freedom reports that the Finnish Supreme Court has found parliamentarian Päivi Räsänen guilty of “hate speech” under a section of the Finnish criminal code titled “war crimes and crimes against humanity,” for a twenty year old church pamphlet in which she expressed her beliefs about marriage and sexual ethics.

It is a criminal conviction. The co-author of the pamphlet, Lutheran Bishop Juhana Pohjola, has been convicted as well. The conviction is for “making and keeping available to the public a text that insults a group.” The Supreme Court unanimously acquitted Räsänen for a tweet in 2019 of Romans 1:24-27, a passage that identifies homosexuality as a sin.

Päivi Räsänen is a mother and grandmother, and a medical doctor, as well a Member of the Finnish Parliament.

In 2022 and 2023, she was acquitted on these same charges by two lower courts, and another charge concerning a debate on a radio show, which the prosecution did not appeal to the supreme court, so her acquittal on these charges still stands.

After the judgement, Räsänen said in a statement, “I am shocked and profoundly disappointed that the court has failed to recognize my basic human right to freedom of expression. I stand by the teachings of my Christian faith, and will continue to defend my and every person’s right to share their convictions in the public square… I am taking legal advice on a possible appeal to the European Court of Human Rights. This is not about my free speech alone, but that of every person in Finland. A positive ruling would help to prevent other innocent people from experiencing the same ordeal for simply sharing their beliefs.”

In an interview with John-Henry Westen on LifeSite News, Räsänen spoke about her faith, which has enabled her to keep standing for the truth under enormous pressure. “What was crucial in my life was that there was a Sunday School in that small village that I attended. I had been attending that Sunday School for about five or six years when I understood in my heart that I am also a sinner.”

She also spoke of her calling to become a doctor, and later, to become a parliamentarian. “From early childhood I had a dream to become a doctor… At the same time I felt a very strong calling to influence and impact on my society. I could see as a medical doctor how much there are different kinds of problems in our society, how the basis of the society, how the values, how they affect families and individuals, how the issues of the value of life as a Christian Doctor affect families and individuals… my priority was to defend the life of the most weak and vulnerable, for example, unborn children and the elderly people… I understand that it is the parliament where you can try to effect the development of the society and try to fight for the value of life.”

The small (23 page) pamphlet called “Male and Female he created them: homosexual relationships a challenge to the Christian view of man” was written to inform the congregation about current issues at that time in 2004 concerning sexuality and marriage, in the light of Biblical teachings, in her role as a parliamentarian and a doctor.

The booklet was written when debates about same-sex marriage were current in Finland. She says the main point in her 2004 booklet is that “the Bible is very clear when we think about homosexuality. God has created all people in his own image, whether we are homosexuals or heterosexuals, we all have the same value as the image of God. But we are also sinners, and it is God who says what is sin and what is not. For example in the book of Romans, in its first chapter, apostle Paul tells very clearly that same sex relationships are sinful and they are shameful, and they are harmful for the people, especially to their soul, but also to their body.” While the booklet was published in 2004, it was still available online.

In 2024, the Lutheran bishops unanimously supported a Pride event in Finland, and this is why Päivi tweeted the tweet of Romans 1:24-27; she says it is because the bishops were causing people to doubt the Bible, and undermining the message of the Bible, and that “for LGBTI people, this is the most important issue where they can find the truth and the message of gospel and forgiveness and trust in the Bible.”

Someone made a criminal complaint against her for this tweet, and the police began to investigate the complaint. At that time, someone found a copy of the pamphlet, and gave it to the police. The police said they did not find any crime in the pamphlet, but the prosecutor ordered them to continue with the investigation anyway.

Räsänen and the Lutheran bishop were found guilty for having “made available to the public and kept available to the public opinions that insult homosexuals as a group on the basis of their sexual orientation… It must be taken into account that the text forming the basis for the conviction did not contain incitement to violence or comparable threat-like fomenting of hatred. The conduct is therefore not particularly serious in terms of the nature of the offense.”

Räsänen says the main point of the conviction is that the supreme court claimed on the basis of the pamphlet that she would consider homosexual people as inferior to others, even though she made it very clear in the pamphlet that all people are equal, made in the image of God.

In the pamphlet she called homosexuality a psychosexual developmental disorder, and says that she was convicted because she says it is a deviation from sexuality, and not normal human sexuality. The court decided it is hate speech if you say these things, even though in medical school, this is what she was taught.

The Supreme Court has imposed criminal fines of 20 units, which works out to around 1,800 Euros (fines are calculated according to income) and ruled that the impugned statements must be “removed from public access and destroyed.”

The Finnish state prosecutor, Anu Mantila, said before a lower court, the court of appeal, that, “You can cite the Bible, but it is Räsänen’s interpretation and opinion about the Bible verses that are criminal.”

Räsänen’s legal defense was coordinated by ADF International. Following the conviction, Paul Coleman, executor of ADF, gave this statement: “Freedom of speech is a cornerstone of democracy. It is right that the court has acquitted Päivi Räsänen for her 2019 Bible verse tweet. However, the conviction for a simple church pamphlet published decades ago – before the law under which she has been convicted was even passed – is an outrageous example of state censorship. This decision will create a severe chilling effect for everyone’s right to speak freely”

Kristen Waggoner, CEO, president, and chief counsel of Alliance Defending Freedom, told the media, “This ruling is a stark reminder that no democracy is immune from the erosion of fundamental freedoms. Punishing peaceful expression, especially when it is based on deeply held religious convictions, undermines the very foundation of free societies.”

The John-Henry Weston interview is well worth listening to, as Räsänen speaks about the fruits that have come out of this court case and publicity it has brought to the issue. People have turned to Christ. Räsänen speaks about how this process has not been in vain; bringing up these teachings and especially the gospel, because people have listened to her interviews and found repentance - “men who were about to marry a man but now they have found forgiveness of their sins and Jesus.”

Räsänen’s whole family, children, sons-in-law, grandchildren, supported her throughout the process, prayed for her, sent encouraging Bible verses. When her children were still at home and she was in the public view, there were attacks against her home, and her children were threatened. A bomb was placed in her mailbox and exploded. Eggs were thrown at her home. People tried to enter her home. The worst thing was a man who was convicted of abusing children and tried to threaten her children, in messages and letters — the police arrested him and put him in jail. He did this because she tried to make child sex material illegal.

She says this was the most frightening side of it: but God protected them. Her children, now adults, say they feel they had a safe childhood.

To politicians she had this to say: “You should be very careful when there are proposals of so-called hate-crime laws. In Finland we have the law about agitating against minorities. That is the law I was convicted of breaking. The problem is that these laws are vague, they are so unpredictable, they can be used against almost anyone, it depends on who is in power. And now, when we have in the office of our prosecutor and for example our mainstream media, the LGBTI advocates they are very powerful, so it is possible then that these hate-speech laws they can be used now against Christians, against those very classical Biblical views. And so that is why in Finland we should change the law. It is so difficult for people to understand what is the line between legal and illegal speech.” In the lower courts she was acquitted unanimously and her conviction in the Supreme Court was very narrow, 3:2.

Päivi Räsänen says: “I want to encourage especially Christians that now is the time to speak. It is not the time to be silent or self-censor your view. Because the more we are silent about these contradictory issues of today, the narrower becomes the space for these freedoms.

She added, “We do not need freedom of speech when we agree on all our views. We need freedom of speech when we disagree and someone might feel insulted. but I have also felt many times to be insulted for my Christian views, but those people also have the right to speak and criticise me and my views. My message to Christians is that you should boldly speak and preach about these Biblical teachings, and not be silent.”

What a great example Päivi Räsänen is to all Christians, of godly courage and strength.

Is she guilty of hate speech? What do you think?

Päivi Räsänen’s interview with John-Henry Westen on LifeSite news

Päivi Räsänen’s Interview with Allie Beth Stuckey on Youtube

Court Decision Here

Päivi Räsänen’s twitter account https://x.com/PaiviRasanen thanks to Elon Musk’s translation feature, may be read in English rather than the original Finnish

CHANGELOG

Noted that she is also a member of parliament in my short note saying she is a grandmother etc; whilst this is mentioned elsewhere in the article it needed to be said at that point. Made a few other minor corrections and edits as well.