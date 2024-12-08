John 6:37, Jesus says:

All that the Father gives me will come to me, and whoever comes to me I will never cast out.

John Bunyan, who wrote Pilgrim’s Progress, also wrote a book called Come and Welcome to Jesus Christ, in 1678.

This book is based on that one, single Bible verse, John 6:37.

Dane C. Ortlund has written a great article about John Bunyan’s book, on Crossways, which is well worth reading. In it he has this gem:

At the center of his book Bunyan confronts our natural suspicions of what Jesus is like. We can easily tend to think that Jesus is welcoming to others, but not so much with us. Sure, he’ll embrace others fully—but me? One by one Bunyan rejects our reasons for not coming to Jesus.

But I am a great sinner, say you.

“I will in no wise cast out,” says Christ.

But I am an old sinner, say you.

“I will in no wise cast out,” says Christ.

But I am a hard-hearted sinner, say you.

“I will in no wise cast out,” says Christ.

But I am a backsliding sinner, say you.

“I will in no wise cast out,” says Christ.

But I have served Satan all my days, say you.

“I will in no wise cast out,” says Christ.

But I have sinned against light, say you.

“I will in no wise cast out,” says Christ.

But I have sinned against mercy, say you.

“I will in no wise cast out,” says Christ.

But I have no good thing to bring with me, say you.

“I will in no wise cast out,” says Christ.

“in no wise” means, “no, not ever, it will never happen”

It is well worth reading the whole article, which is excellent, and reflects well on the Biblical Greek, here:

https://www.crossway.org/articles/what-jesus-will-never-ever-do/