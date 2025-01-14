Plural or singular?

“You are the light of the world. A city set on a hill cannot be hidden. Nor do people light a lamp and put it under a basket, but on a stand, and it gives light to all in the house. In the same way, let your light shine before others, so that they may see your good works and give glory to your Father who is in heaven.” Matthew 5:14-16

Ὑμεῖς ἐστε τὸ φῶς τοῦ κόσμου. - is addressed to the plural second person “you” in Greek, you-plural

Jesus is speaking to the whole Christian community in this verse - all of it is addressed to the plural second person. In English, lacking this pronoun, we tend to read it as if it is addressed to us individually.

The distinction is very important - and it is all through the New Testament. I honestly think Bibles should be printed with a small “s” or “pl” whenever the passage is addressed to the plural you, like this: yous or youpl

The second, youpl , has the advantage in my opinion because while reading one could imagine it as “you people” - so hence we have this passage, clarified for English readers:

“Youpl are the light of the world. A city set on a hill cannot be hidden. 15 Nor do people light a lamp and put it under a basket, but on a stand, and it gives light to all in the house. 16 In the same way, let yourpl light shine before others, so that they may see your good works and give glory to yourpl Father who is in heaven.” Matthew 5:14-16

Of course in the case “your” it kind of doesn’t work, but at least one understands that Jesus is talking to all in the church in this way. In the case of the singular, one should simply use the pronoun without the superscript.

Contrast this passage, in which Jesus uses both:

“And when youpl pray, youpl must not be like the hypocrites. For they love to stand and pray in the synagogues and at the street corners, that they may be seen by others. Truly, I say to youpl, they have received their reward. 6 But when you (singular) pray, go into your room and shut the door and pray to your Father who is in secret. And your Father who sees in secret will reward you. Matthew 6:5-6

This tells us this: we are not to individually display our prayers in order to appear virtuous, but rather go to our inner room and pray to our Father in secret, but as a church, as the collective body of Christ, we are to let our collective good deeds shine, which are of course good deeds of kindness and mercy and charity towards others. This is why Christians are supposed to work together as the body of Christ.

For we are His workmanship, having been created in Christ Jesus for good works which God prepared beforehand that we should walk in them. Ephesians 2:10

A mystery

Interestingly, here is a mystery, concerning singular and plural, which I will explore later in another post: the seven lampstands which are also angels and stars mentioned in Revelation 1:12-13 are symbolically churches — which makes me wonder if the two witnesses in Revelation 11:1-14, being also described as lampstands and olive trees, are churches too (many commentators say they are two individuals).

Since they are described as olive trees, however, might I suggest these olive trees are the two types of olive tree mentioned in Romans 11, the gentile and the Jews.

In other words, these two witness are, perhaps, the faithful gentile church and the faithful Jewish synagogue that believes that Jesus is the Messiah risen from the dead - these are the two covenants (old and new) which are one body in Christ and therefore speak with one mouth.

I may do a later post looking at Romans 11 and Revelation 11:1-14.