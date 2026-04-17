FirstFactCheck

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This FAILS as a "Fact Check": "which so mistreats its own citizens, recently killing 20-40,000 peaceful protesters". That number is what's commonly known as WAR PROPAGANDA. Also known as "HASBARAH" - which is another word for Zionist Bullshit.

Were the protests in Iran - which Trump's George Soros (CIA) Treasury Secretary bragged about fomenting, by deliberately destroying Iran's currency and economy - peaceful? Initially, yes they were. In fact, Iran's lawful Government agreed with the complaints of the protestors, understood their issues, and was working with them on ways to remediate the issues for them.

At that point Mossad and CIA Agents Provocateurs, who were illegally armed, began using the protests as cover for armed violent rioting - killing not just Iranian Police, and unarmed Basij Militia members, but their fellow protesters, and uninvolved Iranians, as well. There's ample documentation available online , of attacks against civilian infrastructure, police stations, and houses of worship. The Rioters were being directed from abroad by the CIA and Mossad - facts bragged about, by NeoCon criminals like Mike Pompeo and Lindsay Graham.

The TREASONOUS Rioters were using weapons and Starlink terminals smuggled into Iran by the CIA and Mossad. Trump recently complained that he sent a bunch of weapons into the North of the country, through the Kurdish population - but he complained that they weren't delivered - perhaps sold on the black market. With the help of Russia, who've reverse engineered the Starlink system, and exploited its vulnerabilities - Iran managed to round up the treasonous foreign terrorist cells.

Iran's Government published a list of ~3000 names of those killed during the attempted "Regime Change" riots. It includes cops, militia members, protestors, and foreign agents. There is no basis for the exaggerated claims you're repeating. Another US NED/CIA MOCKINGBIRD outlet puts the number closer to 7000, but they have a motivation to lie - where the Iranian Government does not. The Iranians put the blame for the unrest squarely upon the US and Zionist Regimes, so minimizing the number doesn't serve them.

As for the 2nd US Embassy takeover in Tehran, which resulted in the Hostage Crisis - there, too we can see the hidden hand(s) of Western Intelligence Services.

When the Shah was clearly going down, the US began moving to insure that the leftists and college students wouldn't wind up in power, and perhaps forging closer ties, to the USSR. So the Ayatollah Khomeini was broken-out of his house arrest by the CIA, and sent to Paris, through Iraq. In Paris, his speeches were broadcast back into Iran, over the BBC's shortwave service, in Farsi.

The first break-in at the Embassy resulted in a trove of CIA documents being recovered, showing that the CIA was responsible for training and assisting and directing the Shah's notoriously brutal torturers, the Savak. Apparently a "Burn-Box" failed to ignite. The documents are still available, in an archive in Cairo, as I understand it.

This caused understandable anger at the US Government, amongst Iranians. It appears this was exploited by the West to help push the Shia theocrats into power. There were contacts between those theocratic forces, and a group of right-wing spies at the CIA and MI-6, who'd been purged from their Agencies, and gone into business on their own, through Adnan Kashoggi's "Safari Club". William Casey used the Hostage crisis to get Carter out, and install Reagan. Books have been written about this, calling it the "October Surprise".

Pope Leo XIV is correct - when he talks about the evil of people twisting scripture to justify their wars of aggression. It appears that you're suffering from undue credulousness in one direction, and confirmation bias, in the other.

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