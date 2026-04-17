Did Pete Hegseth misquote the Bible?

Here is the claim — that Pete Hegseth was misquoting Ezekiel 25:17

What Happened

On Wednesday, Pete Hegseth asked the congregation at a Pentagon church service to join him in prayer as he marked the rescue of a downed airman in Iran earlier this month. Hegseth explained that the “prayer” is always recited at the start of Combat Search and Rescue missions (CSAR).

Hegseth said, “They call it CSAR 25:17, which I think is meant to reflect Ezekiel 25:17, so the prayer is CSAR 25:17, and it reads, and pray with me, please, ‘The path of the downed aviator is beset on all sides by the iniquities of the selfish and the tyranny of evil men. Blessed is he who, in the name of camaraderie and duty, shepherd the lost through the valley of darkness, for he is truly his brother’s keeper and the finder of lost children. And I will strike down upon thee with great vengeance and furious anger those who attempt to capture and destroy my brother. And you will know My call sign is Sandy 1 when I lay my vengeance upon thee. Amen.” https://deadline.com/2026/04/pete-hegseth-pulp-fiction-prayer-1236863181/

Hegseth didn’t claim that the quote is from the Bible — he is actually quoting the air force Combat Search and Rescue (CSAR) themselves.

The source of the CSAR prayer

The quote does indeed parallel a quote from Pulp Fiction and is clearly based on it, in which Samuel L.Jackson’s character claims he is quoting the Bible, and says it is from Ezekiel 25:17:

Samuel L Jackson character: Do you read the Bible Brett? Brett: Y-Yes Samuel L Jackson character: Well there’s this passage I got memorized it fits this occasion. Ezekiel 25:17… The path of the righteous man is beset on all sides by the inequities of the selfish and the tyranny of evil men. Blessed is he who, in the name of charity and good will, shepherds the weak through the valley of darkness, for he is truly his brother’s keeper and the finder of lost children, and I will strike down upon thee with great vengeance and furious anger those who attempt to poison and destroy my brothers. And you will know my name is the law when I lay my vengeance upon thee.

Of course, Samuel L Jackson is in fact misquoting the Bible in this passage:

And you will know my name is the law when I lay my vengeance upon thee.

Because this is Ezekiel 25:17:

I will execute great vengeance against them with furious reproof. Then they will know that I am the LORD, when I lay My vengeance upon them.’”

This is Ezekiel 25:17 in context - it is part of a passage prophesying the Lord’s vengeance against the Philistines:

This is what the Lord GOD says: ‘Because the Philistines acted in vengeance, taking vengeance with malice of soul to destroy Judah with ancient hostility, therefore this is what the Lord GOD says: Behold, I will stretch out My hand against the Philistines, and I will cut off the Cherethites and destroy the remnant along the coast. I will execute great vengeance against them with furious reproof. Then they will know that I am the LORD, when I lay My vengeance upon them.’”

What does it all mean?

In the New Testament, Romans 13:4 says that the sword is given to the authorities to exact vengeance on wrongdoers:

For the one in authority is God’s servant for your good. But if you do wrong, be afraid, for rulers do not bear the sword for no reason. They are God’s servants, agents of wrath to bring punishment on the wrongdoer. Romans 13:4

I think it is very clear that the Iranian regime, which so mistreats its own citizens, recently killing 20-40,000 peaceful protesters, and is a regime that began on an unjust foundation when they imprisoned the US embassy staff for 444 days in the Iran Hostage Crisis, and have funded terrorism around the world, would not treat a captured airman according to the Geneva Convention.

Therefore, approaching the rescue of these airmen with the intention of taking vengeance on wrongdoers may well be justified.

Although, when you read it carefully, it’s not really a prayer, is it? It’s not asking for God’s help as much as vowing to take vengeance in God’s name. I think one might hope for an attitude of humility to some degree — asking for God’s help as well as vowing vengeance.

What do you think?

Shot down on Good Friday, in a crevice hiding on Easter Saturday, saved on Easter Day

Incidentally, the injured pilot was a Christian and rather amazingly the plane was shot down on a Good Friday, he spent Easter Saturday in a crevice hiding, and the rescue mission began on Easter Sunday, when he radioed a brief message to help U.S. forces identify him: "God is good."

Trump told reporters that those receiving the message initially thought it might be a trap, that he might have been captured and that his captors were forcing him to broadcast a message in submission, however those who knew the pilot said that his message was in his character as he was a man of ‘deep faith.’

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