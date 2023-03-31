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Lights Seiferlein
Nov 29

Sure, I can believe that there is a lot of water in mantle, so there is definitely enough water to cause a worldwide flood. But it's locked up in woodringite. To cause a flood that would cover even the Himalayas, that water would have to be released from the woodringite and there is, thus far, no evidence that that ever happened.

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