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TonyB's avatar
TonyB
Sep 10, 2022

Great job, but alas the damage has been done, the shouldn't even be referring to thi as a vaccination but a drug treatment which MIGHT reduce symptoms, or the same way they have been 'selling' the flu treatment for years and years.

Maybe we should look at the bigger picture of the sickness industry, to actually create repeat customers, people that actually read the Australian site in late 2020 saw that it was never made to be a 'one off' innoculation, even though they got people all over the world to say otherwise, one of the outcomes was to 'schedulize' the "vaccine" which meant right from the start it was never about giving lifetime immunity but about repeat business and having to have another "drug treatment' for the rest of your life.

In my opinion, it's never been about health, just money and control.

Keep up the good work.

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Becka Hardman's avatar
Becka Hardman
Sep 10, 2022

Nice research!

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