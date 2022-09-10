In September 2021, after a large widely publicised Israeli study showed that the immunity produced by the mRNA vaccines quickly wanes, the CDC changed their definition of Vaccination and Vaccine from:

Vaccine: A product that stimulates a person’s immune system to produce immunity to a specific disease, protecting the person from that disease. Vaccines are usually administered through needle injections, but can also be administered by mouth or sprayed into the nose.

Vaccination: The act of introducing a vaccine into the body to produce immunity to a specific disease.

to

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Vaccine: A preparation that is used to stimulate the body’s immune response against diseases. Vaccines are usually administered through needle injections, but some can be administered by mouth or sprayed into the nose. Vaccination: The act of introducing a vaccine into the body to produce protection from a specific disease.

The reasons for this change were unclear until an FOI request by Technofog in November 2021 showed that the CDC were worried that the mRNA vaccines did not fit their own definition of vaccine.

When people noticed the change in September 2021, the Washington Post was quick to cast doubt on there being any ulterior motive for this change, however the email trail makes it very clear why these definitions were changed: because the vaccines were not vaccines per the CDC’s own definition.

A history of the CDC’s Vaccine Landing Page

Since the earliest capture of the CDC vaccine pages on the Internet Archive’s Wayback Machine in 2007, the CDC have changed their basic landing page for vaccination a number of times. What is rather interesting is the gradual simplification of the information given, and the fact that the list of Who should NOT get Vaccinated with these vaccines page gradually disappeared from the links on the main vaccine page, but was never updated to include the Covid 19 ‘vaccine’, despite this injection being the biggest news on the planet.

2007/2008 - Vaccination includes immunity.

Here is the 2008 definition of immunity, linked to from the basic vaccination page, which includes their definition of vaccine, is a killed or weakened form of the disease:

https://web.archive.org/web/20080102064345/http://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/vac-gen/immunity-types.htm

Active immunity results when exposure to a disease organism triggers the immune system to produce antibodies to that disease. Exposure to the disease organism can occur through infection with the actual disease (resulting in natural immunity), or introduction of a killed or weakened form of the disease organism through vaccination (vaccine-induced immunity). Either way, if an immune person comes into contact with that disease in the future, their immune system will recognize it and immediately produce the antibodies needed to fight it. Active immunity is long-lasting, and sometimes life-long.

On the 2008 webpage here is the link to the page with a list of medical conditions that means someone should not get vaccinated:

A vaccine is a killed or weakened form of the disease: 2010

This pdf from 2010 quite clearly explains what a vaccine is: a killed or weakened form the of disease.

The definition appears on the landing page: 2011

The vaccination landing page went blank for a few months in late 2010, and then this definition appeared on May 22, 2011. Interestingly, the idea of an aerosol or oral vaccine appears here for the first time too, as far as I can tell:

https://web.archive.org/web/20140128174413/https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/vac-gen/imz-basics.htm

Immunization: The process by which a person or animal becomes protected against a disease. This term is often used interchangeably with vaccination or inoculation. Vaccination: Injection of a killed or weakened infectious organism in order to prevent the disease. Vaccine: A product that produces immunity therefore protecting the body from the disease. Vaccines are administered through needle injections, by mouth and by aerosol.

In 2012: Who should NOT get Vaccinated page includes more vaccines.

The who should not get vaccinated page is rather more difficult to find, accessible only through another page, however it now lists a lot more vaccinations.

October 2014 - the 2021 definition appears.

The definition that was still there in August 2021 first appeared in October 2014. Note that it no longer defines a vaccine as the “injection of a killed or weakened infectious organism.” A vaccine is now “a product that stimulates a person’s immune system to produce immunity.”

https://web.archive.org/web/20141010112625/https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/vac-gen/imz-basics.htm

Let's start by defining several basic terms: Immunity: Protection from an infectious disease. If you are immune to a disease, you can be exposed to it without becoming infected. Vaccine: A product that stimulates a person’s immune system to produce immunity to a specific disease, protecting the person from that disease. Vaccines are usually administered through needle injections, but can also be administered by mouth or sprayed into the nose. Vaccination: The act of introducing a vaccine into the body to produce immunity to a specific disease. Immunization: A process by which a person becomes protected against a disease through vaccination. This term is often used interchangeably with vaccination or inoculation.

In early 2021, every possible vaccine has a list of people who should not get vaccinated, except for one….

In 2021 despite the fact that the Covid vaccine is the biggest news on the planet, the Who Should NOT Get Vaccinated page suspiciously does not list the Covid vaccines.

On Aug 21, 2021, the landing page suddenly loses all the extraneous information, becomes super simplified, and only has the definitions. This has the side-effect of making the list of people who should not get vaccinated much harder to find.

It goes from this:

To this:

September 2021: Finally the definition is changed in September 2021 and we reach the current form of the page with the changed definition:

August 2022: The Who should Not get vaccinated page still has no list of people contraindicated for the Covid vaccine, but now contains a friendly little note at the top saying 5 year olds can now get the Covid vaccine.

Uncorrected Fact Check Hall of Infamy

The CDC, for brazenly recommending 5 year olds get the Coronavirus vaccines on their Who should NOT get vaccinated page, and for having no list of who should not get the Covid vaccines.

The Washington Post