Alessandria M, Malatesta G, Di Palmo G, Cosentino M, Donzelli A. All-cause mortality according to COVID-19 vaccination status: An analysis of the UK office for National statistics public data. F1000Res. 2025 Feb 20;13:886. doi: 10.12688/f1000research.154058.2. PMID: 40028449; PMCID: PMC11868741. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC11868741/

For many of us this study confirms the anecdotal observation that many of our vaccinated friends and acquaintances are far more likely to be sick and dying since they took the jabs than the unvaccinated.

The study finds all-cause mortality is higher in all people vaccinated against COVID-19, when compared to the unvaccinated.

They make an intriguing argument about excess mortality: initially there was a spike of excess mortality during the vaccination campaigns, following which the probability of all-cause mortality among the vaccinated descends to less than 1, meaning that people who were vaccinated were less likely to die overall. Some people have ascribed this to some kind of protective power of Covid-19 vaccines against other illnesses: the authors say this is an implausible conclusion. They ascribe the anomaly to the probability that the more vulnerable people had already died during the rollout. After this, the all-cause mortality increases in all age groups, and has continued to increase, surpassing 1 in the age groups 18-39, 80-89 and 90+; in other words, more vaccinated people are dying now than the unvaccinated in those age groups. They point out that the rate increase is a steady gradient in other age groups, and which means that the date when more vaccinated people in the other age groups will be dying than unvaccinated can be predicted.

The study includes a decent discussion of the “healthy vaccine effect,” by which people who take vaccines tend overall to take the health advice of their doctors more seriously, meaning that in general the vaccinated ought to be quite a lot healthier than the unvaccinated. Interestingly, the people who didn’t take the vaccines tended to “live in more deprived areas, urban areas, or social rented housing, to be not born in the UK or do not have English as a main language, to have never worked or to be long-term unemployed, to be more limited by a disability, and to be male (more men die than women).”

The authors are Italian, and their English is occasionally a bit stilted or non-standard, but apart from this slight criticism, in my humble opinion the study is a fine piece of statistical detective work, which again confirms what a lot of us are seeing.

I quote their conclusion, which is cautious in a scholarly way: