New open peer-reviewed study of UK ONS data finds all-cause mortality is increasing among vaccinated people
For many of us this study confirms the anecdotal observation that many of our vaccinated friends and acquaintances are far more likely to be sick and dying since they took the jabs than the unvaccinated.
The study finds all-cause mortality is higher in all people vaccinated against COVID-19, when compared to the unvaccinated.
They make an intriguing argument about excess mortality: initially there was a spike of excess mortality during the vaccination campaigns, following which the probability of all-cause mortality among the vaccinated descends to less than 1, meaning that people who were vaccinated were less likely to die overall. Some people have ascribed this to some kind of protective power of Covid-19 vaccines against other illnesses: the authors say this is an implausible conclusion. They ascribe the anomaly to the probability that the more vulnerable people had already died during the rollout. After this, the all-cause mortality increases in all age groups, and has continued to increase, surpassing 1 in the age groups 18-39, 80-89 and 90+; in other words, more vaccinated people are dying now than the unvaccinated in those age groups. They point out that the rate increase is a steady gradient in other age groups, and which means that the date when more vaccinated people in the other age groups will be dying than unvaccinated can be predicted.
The study includes a decent discussion of the “healthy vaccine effect,” by which people who take vaccines tend overall to take the health advice of their doctors more seriously, meaning that in general the vaccinated ought to be quite a lot healthier than the unvaccinated. Interestingly, the people who didn’t take the vaccines tended to “live in more deprived areas, urban areas, or social rented housing, to be not born in the UK or do not have English as a main language, to have never worked or to be long-term unemployed, to be more limited by a disability, and to be male (more men die than women).”
The authors are Italian, and their English is occasionally a bit stilted or non-standard, but apart from this slight criticism, in my humble opinion the study is a fine piece of statistical detective work, which again confirms what a lot of us are seeing.
I quote their conclusion, which is cautious in a scholarly way:
The English all-cause and non-COVID-19 mortality data by vaccination status, released by the UK ONS for the 26 months from April 2021 to May 2023, were analyzed by age group and vaccination status. Our findings show that all-cause deaths SMRs were increasing in any of the age groups considered. All-cause death SMRs, initially well below 1 for every age group, due to their increase, since a certain date exceeded the reference value of the unvaccinated people for the age groups 18-39, 80-89 and 90+. For the other age groups, it is possible to predict the date in which the SMR would reach the value 1, intersecting the unvaccinated level, provided that this trend is consistently maintained.
Non-COVID-19 SMR values show a very similar trend: initially they are much lower than 1, but it is not plausible such a vaccine protection from non-COVID-19 deaths. Therefore, this suggests significant biases in the ONS dataset, leading to an underestimation of the risks for the vaccinated. Regardless of the interpretative hypotheses, the fact that all-cause mortality SMRs in vaccinated increase over time compared to those of unvaccinated requires further, urgent investigation.
In any case, we hope that the ONS will resume the publication of the mortality data series by vaccination status, interrupted in May 2023, and that its example will be followed by other countries.
Moreover, the precautionary principle should suggest much greater caution in promoting extensive vaccination campaigns, pending the acquisition of valid explanations of the alarming phenomenon observed.
