FirstFactCheck

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Duchess's avatar
Duchess
Dec 28, 2022

I met a very nice man yesterday who has to shut his business down now (no more profit in it) who told me the same story but insisted it coudln't be shingles because he had the shingles shot....But he also had the Mnra jabs plus booster. I tried to explain to him it was a result of the Mnra probably, and that the shingles shot does not guarantee you won't get shingles....I didn't mention Guillaume Barre is a consquence of either shot...he was lucky it was just shingles.

Reply
Share
Tinfoiler's avatar
Tinfoiler
Nov 20

You've been referenced! https://geoffpain.substack.com/p/shingles-caused-by-pfizer-jabs-endotoxin#footnote-17-115972786

Don't know if you automatically get notified, or you already knew, but just in case.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Submarine Media Pty Ltd · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture