Press release from Coles

Here is the complete 2023 press release from Coles about Bovaer which claims that it’s a great thing. Have a read and tell me what you percieve the article is not saying.

Coles boosts sustainability in beef production with expanded use of supplement Three beef suppliers now using Bovaer that is proven to reduce cattle emissions by at least 50% Coles is expanding the use of the methane reducing feed supplement Bovaer, following two successful trials which found the innovative product reduced cattle methane emissions by at least 501%. Approved for use by European Food Safety Authority and available in more than 50 countries, Bovaer will now play a role in Coles’ strategy to reduce emissions throughout its supply chain, with three Coles Finest Carbon Neutral Beef suppliers using the supplement, thanks to a new partnership with global nutrition and health company dsm-firmenich. Coles commenced the use of Bovaer in 2022 when it participated in trials with one of the country’s leading feedlots Mort and Co, University of New England and the manufacturer of Bovaer, dsm-firmenich. Results from the Australian-first trials into Bovaer, which works by suppressing the enzyme that triggers methane production in a cow and is broken down as part of the natural digestive process of the animal, found the supplement to be successful in reducing methane emissions, with no effect on average exit weight, total weight gain, average daily gain, or feed to gain ratio. The study also measured Meat Standards Australia (MSA) parameters which capture the quality, tenderness, flavour and juiciness of beef. It found the meat from cattle fed Bovaer has the same great taste and eating experience expected of Australian beef. Coles Livestock Sustainability & Innovation Manager Maria Crawford says the trial results gave the retailer the knowledge and confidence to expand the use of Bovaer as an emissions reduction initiative. “We were very encouraged by the results of our Bovaer trials and have used the findings to introduce the supplement to some of our beef suppliers to help them lower emissions on farm and help to reduce our Scope 3 emissions,” said Maria. “We’re looking forward to expanding the use of this innovative supplement to more of our Coles Finest certified carbon neutral beef suppliers and continuing the important research to help support the beef industry’s aspiration of carbon neutrality by 2030 as well as Coles’ sustainability ambitions,” Maria added. Coles Finest certified carbon neutral beef supplier Warren Barnett has been using Bovaer on his New South Wales farm since May and says the supplement is an important part of his overall goal to reduce emissions across his operation. “I’ve been working hard to reduce emissions on my farm for the past two decades, and this supplement is the new frontier in our sustainability journey,” said Warren, who currently has 5,500 cattle in the Bovaer feed program. “It’s been a small change to our feed management which will have a positive environmental benefit and continue to deliver consistent, great-tasting beef,” he added. Dr Steve Wiedemann, Principal Scientist and Managing Direct of Integrity Ag & Environment, has been working with Coles to track supplier performance and lower the emission intensity of beef for the past three years and says the use of methane-reducing supplement is the next step to lower the carbon footprint of beef. “Bovaer is a highly effective product with strong research supporting mitigation rates of at least 50%, and up to as high as 85%2 in the diets being used to finish cattle in the Coles Finest certified carbon neutral beef program. I’m confident this product can deliver lower emissions and I’m looking forward to seeing its use expanded throughout the Coles supply chain over time,” said Dr Wiedemann dsm-firmenich Vice President-Bovaer Mark van Nieuwland said Bovaer has been in development for more than 10 years with 70 peer-reviewed trials and believes the large-scale commercial feedlot trial undertaken at Mort & Co’s Grassdale feedlot provided further evidence of the efficacy of Bovaer under Australian conditions. “The potential to reduce methane emissions is exciting and offers great opportunity to the Australian beef industry. Australian beef can be lower in emissions while retaining the same great quality it is known for,” said Mark. “We’re looking forward to now expanding the program and our partnership with Coles to explore further opportunities that will ultimately lead to more environmentally focused offerings to consumers,” he said. The use of Bovaer builds on the industry-leading Coles Finest certified carbon neutral beef range which launched in April 2022 and is now available in all stores nationally. More recently the range expanded with the release of Coles Finest certified carbon neutral pork. These beef and pork products are certified carbon neutral from farm to shelf in accordance with the Australian Government’s Climate Active Carbon Neutral Standard.

And a webpage from Meat and Livestock Australia

Meat and livestock Australia has a page on Bovaer as well.

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Is Bovaer safe? The use of Bovaer in animal nutrition has been found to be safe for consumers, and good for the environment and animal welfare. (EFSA Journal, 2021). This was supported by an assessment by the UK’s Advisory Committee (Animal Feed and Feed Additives Joint Expert Group, 2023).

Going through the studies Meat and Livestock Australia cite:

The second, third and fourth study are essentially mere pilot studies: I would hardly consider them suitable for changing the feeding habits of many nations’ worth of livestock.

My comment: This is a study that relies heavily on in silica (computer modelling) and uses 6 mice (actually, rats, the following paragraph says) as experimental subjects.

My comment: This is a study also involving 6 rats (were they the same rats?) and 1 goat. Very thorough {sarc}. This is barely even a pilot study.

This study is about how Bovaer works, and has absolutely nothing to say about safety, except perhaps for a little note at the end about the limitations of the study:

There is a caveat, however: The 3-NOP concentration required for inhibiting growth of Methanosarcina barkeri on methanol and H 2 and of Methanomicrobium mobile on H 2 and CO 2 was almost 100 times higher than required to inhibit growth of M. ruminantium on H 2 and CO 2 . The reason for this difference in activity is presently unclear.

The only study that looks at more than 6 or 7 animals

This study is the only one that looks at more than a couple of animals for safety, and only contains an estimate of how much exposure a human might get to 3-NOP, the chemical that is similar to but not the same as the chemical that metabolises from Bovaer in the liver; it is NOPA that caused adverse events in rats. One has to ask, could the real chemical 3-NOP be far less toxic than the metabolite NOPA, and they’ve done a bit of a bait and switch here? Do they even know?

There are NO ACTUAL HUMAN STUDIES INTO THE POSSIBLE EFFECTS OF BOVAER IN MILK, OR NOPA, OR 3-NOP, ON HUMAN BEINGS WHO CONSUME THE MILK.

Furthermore: there are a total of only 84 cows and 4 rats in this study, as far as I can tell. The 80 cows were studied for 56 days. AND LET ME REPEAT NO HUMAN STUDIES.

And let’s face it — this study mentions some rather worrying side effects:

Rat Testes and severe reduction of the spermatogenesis.

Treatment with 500 mg 3-NOP/kg bw per day caused adverse effects in the testes and epididymides characterised by severe reduction of the spermatogenesis.

3-NOP is not NOPA, either, which is the chemical that metabolises from Bovaer.

There are also some weird liver effects in the cows, which are brushed aside as ‘non-adverse’ after 57 days of studying them.

About half of the females of the 600 mg/kg bw per day group showed minimal hepatocellular cytoplasmic eosinophilic inclusions,

These are tiny pink (eosinophilic) hepatocellular cytoplasmic (inside the cell of the liver) inclusions (things) — generally these little things inside your liver cells are an indication of liver damage of some sort (eg alcoholism) but these ones in the rats have not resulted in detectable changes (yet):

…which is not accompanied by any indication of liver damage or changes in the liver parameters. Therefore, the authors considered these hepatocellular changes to be non-adverse. The authors of the study considered 100 mg 3-NOP/kg bw per day as the NOAEL for males and 600 mg 3-NOP/kg bw per day for females. The FEEDAP Panel agrees with these conclusions.

They admit here that they did not actually test the “main metabolite” NOPA.

The qualitative metabolic similarity of 3-NOP between the target animal and the laboratory animals has been demonstrated. NOPA is the main metabolite in rats and is considered to be responsible for the adverse effects seen in rodents. Therefore, the Panel considered that the NOAEL identified for 3-NOP is considered valid also for NOPA and that the uncertainty factor of 100 is adequate to use the ADI derived for 3-NOP from the rodent studies for assessing the safety for consumers exposed to NOPA from ruminant derived foodstuffs. The exposure of the consumer to NOPA in foodstuffs has been calculated according to the methodology and principles described in the FEEDAP Guidance on the assessment of the safety of feed additives for the consumer (EFSA FEEDAP Panel, 2017). For the exposure calculation to NOPA, the values corresponding to the LOQ (5 μg/kg) were used for all the mammalian tissues, and for milk the concentration of 3.66 μg/L (the highest individual value analysed). Based on the above, the FEEDAP Panel concluded that potential systemic toxicity of the additive is unlikely in the target species as well as toxicity at site of contact level due to the rapid metabolism of 3-NOP in the rumen. Consequently, the risk for genotoxicity in the target species is negligible. The metabolite NOPA is considered responsible for the adverse effects observed in rats at testes and epididymis level; however, it is not considered genotoxic. Residues of NOPA in milk and animal tissues are limited, not being this metabolite the predominant one in the target species.

Genotoxicity here means cancer essentially.

But the essential questions I have about this research are

84 cows is not really enough to come to any firm conclusions While the ‘conflict of interest’ reports vary (a significant number list employment including 25%-100% of their income being a conflict of interest), the virtue signalling benefits for all the scientists involved casts into doubt their conclusions. When you think about it, it is a very large conflict of interest, really, for a fervent climate believer to be asked to approve his wonderful new methane-reducing additive, and I can imagine the tacit positive pressure is very high to come up with a positive result. Every time there’s a possible adverse event they seem far too eager to write it off — because the benefits outweigh the costs in their view. But for God’s sake, cows have been producing methane for millenia, and there were probably many more animals on the earth in past ages, farting out methane for all they’re worth, every day and sometimes four or five times a day. Indeed, there is even historical documentation that proves that Artiodactylae in the past farted just as they do today — consider ‘sumer is icumen in’ the earliest round known to music which contains the immortal line “bucke uerteÞ” which means, “the buck farts” (end of the third stave of music, in blue ink) NOPA is not 3-NOP and they seem to have used NOPA as a proxy for 3-NOP… and still found it to be toxic for the rats. AND THERE ARE NO HUMAN STUDIES. What if a concentration of 3.66 μg/L is carcinogenic after 14 years? Or causes other problems. Anecdotal: The meat at Woolworths and Coles stopped smelling the same when it was being cooked, over the last two years, it smelled like faeces to me, and all the milk I drink except for Hunt and Brew makes me feel nauseous - and this was before I knew about Bovaer

Anecdotal reports of damage from Denmark

This from an Agence France Presse article which actually covers both sides of the argument to a certain degree, from this PermaLink (which doesn’t work) but press ‘view the live page’ on the right and it takes you to this facebook post.

What my gut tells me.

Well, we now know that our guts have brains.

And my gut tells me that these studies are more like glowing recommendations and are not enough evidence to rely on to approve a feed additive that in my opinion has been making beef taste and smell like σκυβαλον, to use the Biblical term, milk inedible, and poor old beef cows sick.

By the way, the Coles media site appears to be down ⬇️

luckily this press release was saved on the library of congress web.archive.org: https://web.archive.org/web/20260218052223/https://www.colesgroup.com.au/news/2023/media-releases/?page=coles-boosts-sustainability-in-beef-production-with-expanded-use-of-supplement

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sumer_is_icumen_in#/media/File:Sumer_is_icumen_in_-_Summer_Canon_(Reading_Rota)_(mid_13th_C),_f.11v_-_BL_Harley_MS_978.jpg

CHANGE LOG

Added the bit about historical farting among Artiodactylae -simply because the very idea of stopping animals from producing methane is frankly completely, utterly ridiculous. Why do we let these idiotic people do these things to us?