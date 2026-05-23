FirstFactCheck

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Another WorldView Is Possible's avatar
Another WorldView Is Possible
20h

Unholy Cow! Don't have sick cows, man...

If we're freaked out about the climate - let's shutdown the US Empire's War Machine - responsible for more than half the CO2 emissions on the planet...

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