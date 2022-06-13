Movie claims WHO has put into practice an Infertility agenda in Africa.

This movie by the Children’s Health Defense claims that the WHO has had an agenda to render young women infertile since the 1970s and in vaccination campaigns in Kenya, Nicaragua and Phillipines have been secretly “spiking” the tetanus vaccine protein with hCG, human chorionic gonadotropin, a hormone produced in a woman’s body when she becomes pregnant; effectively making a woman infertile by causing her body to have an immune reaction to hCG, and therefore, making her lose her pregnancy.

There was a new tetanus vaccination campaign for child-bearing aged women, funded by the WHO and managed with the cooperation of the Kenyan government, underway in Kenya in 2014.

The Catholic Church claimed that this vaccination campaign was secretly sterilising women. Despite armed security around the vaccination clinics, concerned Doctors managed to get vials of the vaccine, tested them, and found hCG in half of them.

Furthermore when AgriQ, an independent Kenyan government accredited testing laboratory, tested the same vials, they found HCQ in them also.

The movie “Infertility: A Diabolical Agenda” by the organisation Children’s Health lays out the evidence in a pretty compelling way. It is worth watching, which you can do apparently simply by subscribing*.

There is also a study published in a peer-reviewed journal, written by the Doctors who discovered this, lays out the evidence in a lot more detail.

Tetanus Toxoid combined with the hCG hormone.

The vials did not simply contain hCG hormone; AgriQ confirmed that the vials contained the combined Tetanus Toxoid/hCG hormone, which means this was intentional and part of the manufacturing process, not added afterwards as government officials claimed in the subsequent public debate in Kenya.

There was a precedent for this, which is why the Catholic Church was concerned.

In 1994 in Mexico, Nicaragua and the Philippines, concerns were raised about the WHO conducting a vaccination campaign using the same technique, combining the tetanus toxoid with hCG. The Philippines actually threw the WHO out of the country because of these concerns.

A very peculiar vaccination campaign.

Vaccination campaigns in Kenya were normally conducted using the existing infrastructure of the Catholic Health Commission.

The campaign was initiated not from a hospital or medical centre but from the New Stanley Hotel in Nairobi. Used vials were returned to Nairobi under a police escort.

The vials of the vaccine were distributed from a neighbouring country, Nairobi, and were imported under armed guard and distributed to the hotel under police escort. When a vaccine vial was used up it had to be returned to WHO officials under the watchful eyes of the police in order for the nurse to obtain a new one.

Dose schedule not the normal schedule for a tetanus vaccine.

The dose schedule for these tetanus vaccinations did not actually conform to the recommended approximate intervals, but instead was consistent with the hCG/Tetanus Toxoid Conjugate anti-fertility vaccine.

WHO has been planning this for a long time

This chart from the study shows that the WHO has been working on this idea for very a long time.

Inarguable: WHO wants to decrease world population.

Bill Gates, the biggest funder of the WHO apart from the US government, has long been an advocate of birth control and abortion.

Interestingly, Bill Gates’ father was head of planned parenthood, an organisation that embraced eugenics and contributed to the policy of forced sterilisation of indigenous people and minority groups. Planned Parenthood publicly denounce eugenics today, even so abortion is practised disproportionately more among poor people and minority groups; for instance more African American children are aborted each year than are born in New York City.

The WHO has long advocated for “women’s health”, which includes a policy for increasing abortion and birth control.

Apparently they are also continuing the twentieth century policy of involuntary sterilisation of minority groups.

Bibliography

Peer Reviewed Study concerning the incident.

Oller, John & Shaw, Christopher & Tomljenovic, Lucija & Karanja, Stephen & Ngare, Wahome & Clement, Felicia & Pillette, Jamie. (2017). HCG Found in WHO Tetanus Vaccine in Kenya Raises Concern in the Developing World. Open Access Library Journal. 04. 1-30. 10.4236/oalib.1103937.

https://www.researchgate.net/publication/320641479_HCG_Found_in_WHO_Tetanus_Vaccine_in_Kenya_Raises_Concern_in_the_Developing_World

AgriQ

AgriQ checks out as a kenyan government accredited testing laboratory. It is accredited on the government accreditation site (go.ke is the official suffix for government websites in Kenya.)

https://kenas.go.ke/cabs/entry/agriq-quest-ltd/

WHO Funded Studies into using Vaccines to sterilise humans.

G P Talwar and N C Sharma and S K Dubey and M Salahuddin and C Das and S Ramakrishnan and S Kumar and V Hingorani, Isoimmunization against human chorionic gonadotropin with conjugates of processed beta-subunit of the hormone and tetanus toxoid. Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, vol 73:1, pp 218-222, 1976, doi 10.1073/pnas.73.1.218, https://www.pnas.org/doi/abs/10.1073/pnas.73.1.218 https://www.pnas.org/doi/pdf/10.1073/pnas.73.1.218

In funding notes at the end of the text: “This project was funded by a Research and Training Center Grant of the World Health Organization (animal experiments only), the Family Planning Foundation of India, and the International Committee for Contraception Research.”

Sekhar Chakrabarti, J. Srinivasan, Lavanya Lall, L.V. Rao, Gursaran P. Talwar, Expression of biologically active human chorionic gonadotropin and its subunits by recombinant vaccinia virus, Gene, Volume 77, Issue 1, 1989, Pages 87-93, ISSN 0378-1119, https://doi.org/10.1016/0378-1119(89)90362-4.(https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/0378111989903624)

STATEMENT OF OBJECTIVITY

*I get no advantage or payment from Children’s Health Defense, nor do I have any relationship with them myself apart from being a subscriber.