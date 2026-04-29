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Another WorldView Is Possible
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Yes... It looks pretty damning and counterintuitive - until you pull back and see the bigger picture.

The SPLC's FULL NAME, is "The Southern... of the ADL". Which is a SPY ORGANIZATION. It's frequently used to get around domestic spying prohibitions for the CIA and FBI, and they work closely with Mossad. The ADL's full name is "The ADL of B'nai Brith". B'nai Brith is a Judeo-Zionist oriented Occult Lodge structure, seemingly organized along the same lines as Speculative Freemasonry. I should probably do some more research into their exact origins and structure before I say more than that. But it's undeniable that they were directly connected to the waves of 19th and 20th Century "Jewish" (meaning largely Russian & Eastern European, largely "liberal"/atheistic and Zionist) migration to the US, which often riled-up the KKK-types, considerably.

It's hard to tell what this all really means. Indictments don't have to include exculpatory evidence, and as the saying goes, 'a good prosecutor could indict a ham sandwich'. This may be a "cut-out" channel, for Intelligence and Law Enforcement activity. Perhaps the people receiving the payments are listed as"informants", elsewhere, in files that the DoJ and Intel Community aren't yet releasing.

It's a fact going back to at least OPERATIONs like OVERCAST & PAPERCLIP, and Project AERODYNAMIC, that instrumentalities of the US Government, both civilian and Military have directly collaborated with real Nazis. So seeing as the SPLC is a cat's paw of the CIA , Mossad and FBI, through the ADL - this may be a stunt, being done for political reasons - just like the DoJ indicting innocent Russians, to 'prove' a fraudulent point as part of the thoroughly debunked "RussiaGate", and CROSSFIRE HURRICANE.

That said - the film "Defamation" clearly showed the way that the ADL gins-up false statistics around alleged "antisemitism" (often meaning antiZionist protests, being staged by real Jews), in a way designed to create Zionist propaganda, and to justify their own budgets and existence. So it is entirely possible, that the popular take on this is at least partially correct, as well.

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