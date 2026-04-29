Southern Poverty Law Center

The Southern Poverty Law Center is a well known civil rights law firm in the United States. It is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit legal advocacy organisation that specialists in civil rights and public interest litigation. Based in Montgomery, Alabama, it is known for mounting legal cases against white supremacist groups, for its classification of hate groups and other extremist organisations, and for promoting anti-bias education. The SPLC was founded by Morris Dees, Joseph J. Levin Jr., and Julian Bond in 1971.

Every year the SPLC publishes a hate map showing where the right wing extremist groups are located in the United States.

The SPLCs classifications of hate groups have been questionable in recent times, for they have been targeting soft organisations like the Family Research Council, Moms for Liberty, PragerU and even repeatedly investigating Babylon Bee news site NottheBee.

Meanwhile, they haven’t been investigating one of the most extensive funders of hate groups and right wing extremists. Themselves! (allegedly…)

Federal Indictment - funding money through fictitious accounts to hate groups

On April 21, 2026, the US Department of Justice launched a federal indictment (a formal charge of a crime issued by a grand jury) against the SPLC alleging they committed wire fraud, made false statements to a federally funded bank, and alleging conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Essentially, the indictment alleges they had been funnelling money through secret accounts to real right wing extremist groups such as the Nazis (National Socialist Movement) and the Ku Klux Klan. According to some commentators, the reason they have been doing this is in order to whip up right wing sentiment and create news of right wing extremism, so that their own existence might be justified, and that they might receive more donations.

Groups the SPLC is alleged to have funded

I thought my readers might like to read a list of groups the Southern Poverty Law Center is alleged to have funded - it is completely damning, if true:

Ku Klux Klan

United Klans of America

Unite the Right

National Alliance

National Socialist Movement

Aryan Nations affiliated Sadistic Souls Motorcycle Club

National Socialist Party of America (American Nazi Party)

American Front

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THE PDF OF THE INDICTMENT

The actual pdf of the indictment is here - it says they are alleged to have been funding individuals associated with these organisations, these particular individuals in the indictment are labelled F-[number], and here is the list, together with the alleged amounts of funding:

LIST OF INDIVIDUALS

F-37 (organised Unite the Right rally) $270,000 ,

F-9 (neo-Nazi ) $6000 and more than $1,000,000,

F-unknown who is an Imperial wizard of the Klu Klux Klan (KKK), they don’t say how much he was (allegedly) paid, but in the indictment they point to the absolute hypocrisy of the SPLC for funding these people:

In an article published on November 22, 2013, the SPLC described the group as a “millennial reboot of what was once a serious domestic threat. In its prime, the United Klans of America was responsible for, among other things, the 16th Street Baptist Church bombing in Birmingham, Ala., which resulted in the deaths of four little girls in 1963.’‘

F-27 (Nazi/Aryan Nations/Sadistic Souls Motorcyle club) $300,000 ,

F-42 (former chairman of the National Alliance) $140,000 ,

F-30 (National Socialist party) more than $70,000 ,

F-43 (President of American Front) $19,000 ,

…and another F-unknown who is a member of the KKK married to an exalted Cyclops of the KKK (!!!!) $3,000

They also funnelled more than $160,000 to F-11 who then passed on funds to the KKK

FRONTS - eg THE CENTER INVESTIGATIVE AGENCY - the CIA (!!!!)

They are alleged to have created fictitious entities through whom they funnelled the funds — the first mentioned on this list is hilarious:

6700 Center Investigative Agency — called the CIA (!!!!) — opened 1/31/2008 — closed 8/5/2020

﻿﻿9674 Fox Photography - opened 1/31/2008 - closed 8/5/2020

6743 North West Technologies - opened 1/31/2008 — closed 8/5/2020

6751 Tech Writers Group — opened 1/31/2008 — closed 8/5/2020

6719 Imagery Ink — opened 1/31/2008 — closed 3/15/2013

6727 J&J Electronics — opened 1/31/2008 - closed 3/15/2013

6735 Kelly’s Marine — opened 1/31/2008 — closed 3/15/2013

6600 Turner Personnel - opened 4/25/2008 — closed 11/8/2011

It looks as though all these crimes are very well documented in the indictment, but at the end of the day, they should of course be considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

If SPLC is found guilty, though, they will have to forfeit assets associated with the crimes, which probably will mean all their assets, I would guess? I think the argument may be made by the justice department that all their donations were received under false pretences, because instead of fighting racist organisations, they were funding them….! ! ! !

TRAGIC AND HYPOCRITICAL

While I am making light of the situation in this article, it is particularly tragic, really, that an organisation that was founded to fight racism and injustice has been allegedly funding the organisations they’re supposed to be fighting. The hypocrisy is completely staggering, if this allegation is found to be true.

And it’s hard not to see this as comical and ridiculous as well.

The SLPC, however, claims this extensive funding program was an informant program; their response to the indictment is here.

PRESS RELEASE

Here’s the full statement from justice.gov:

Federal Grand Jury Charges Southern Poverty Law Center for Wire Fraud, False Statements, and Conspiracy to Commit Money Laundering For Immediate Release Office of Public Affairs Between 2014 and 2023, the SPLC secretly funneled more than $3 million in donated funds to individuals who were associated with various violent extremist groups including the Ku Klux Klan, Aryan Nations, and National Socialist Party of America A Grand Jury in Montgomery, Alabama, today returned an indictment charging the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) with 11 counts of wire fraud, false statements to a federally insured bank, and conspiracy to commit concealment money laundering. The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Alabama Northern Division filed two forfeiture actions to recover alleged proceeds of the organization’s fraud scheme. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) investigated this case with assistance from the Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation (IRS-CI). “The SPLC is manufacturing racism to justify its existence,” said Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche. “Using donor money to allegedly profit off Klansmen cannot go unchecked. This Department of Justice will hold the SPLC and every other fraudulent organization operating with the same deceptive playbook accountable. No entity is above the law.” “The SPLC allegedly engaged in a massive fraud operation to deceive their donors, enrich themselves, and hide their deceptive operations from the public,” said FBI Director Kash Patel. “They lied to their donors, vowing to dismantle violent extremist groups, and actually turned around and paid the leaders of these very extremist groups - even utilizing the funds to have these groups facilitate the commission of state and federal crimes. That is illegal – and this is an ongoing investigation against all individuals involved.” The SPLC is a non-profit organization headquartered in Montgomery, Alabama, whose mission, according to its website during the relevant time period, was to be a “catalyst for racial justice in the South and beyond, working in partnership with communities to dismantle white supremacy, strengthen intersectional movements, and advance the human rights of all people.” According to the indictment starting in the 1980s, the SPLC began operating a covert network of individuals who were either associated with violent and extremist groups, such as the Ku Klux Klan, or who had infiltrated violent extremist groups at the SPLC’s direction. Unbeknownst to donors, some of their donated money was being used to fund the leaders and organizers of racist groups at the same time that the SPLC was denouncing the same groups on its website. “Donors gave their money believing they were supporting the fight against violent extremism,” said Acting United States Attorney Kevin Davidson. “As alleged, the SPLC instead diverted a portion of those funds to benefit individuals and groups they claimed to oppose. That kind of deception undermines public trust and social cohesion.” Between 2014 and 2023, the SPLC secretly funneled more than $3 million in donated funds to individuals who were associated with various violent extremist groups including:

Ku Klux Klan

United Klans of America

Unite the Right

National Alliance

National Socialist Movement

Aryan Nations affiliated Sadistic Souls Motorcycle Club

National Socialist Party of America (American Nazi Party)

American Front

According to the indictment, the objective of the scheme and artifice was to obtain money via donations through materially false representations and omissions about what the donated funds would be used for. In order to covertly pay the individuals, the SPLC opened bank accounts connected to a series of fictitious entities. The covert nature of the accounts allowed the SPLC to disguise the true nature, source, ownership, and control of the fraudulently obtained donated money the SPLC paid the individuals. In order to keep the scheme going, the SPLC made a series of false statements related to the operation of the accounts. A conviction will result in the forfeiture of financial gains from the alleged illegal activities. Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche and FBI Director Kash Patel made the announcement in Washington. The details contained in the civil forfeiture complaint are allegations only. Updated April 21, 2026

https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/federal-grand-jury-charges-southern-poverty-law-center-wire-fraud-false-statements-and