So I’m setting up the new set of scales someone bought me for Christmas. Now the scales require you to download an app. You get the app, and you have to create an account. Then you have to give it an email address and password. Luckily Apple has “hide my email” — which wasn’t working with gmail for some reason. So I had to change “hide my email” to divert to proton.

Then just to make the (%&^&*) scales work you have to agree that Withings can take your data and process it. What? How (**&^) intrusive!

What right do you have, Withings, when someone has paid you for something, to steal their data, and to refuse to make the thing work unless the person agrees to have you steal their data? This is essentially highway robbery, blackmail, and extortion all in one. They’re saying “haha! These scales won’t work unless we can get daily updates on your weight and collate it with all the other health data we have on you.”

And before you say, “Oh, but you didn’t give them your name or your real email address.” No, they have your location already, if they know your wireless network. Google and Apple both know the locations of every wireless network around the world — that’s why the maps apps tell you that if you turn on wireless networking the map will better know where you are.

Then the scales needed to be connected to my phone via bluetooth.

When the scales asked for the wifi address I chose “I don’t have wifi”. The message comes up, “The scales won’t work as well if they’re not connected to wifi” — wtf? Work as well for who? They’re bloody bathroom scales ! You mean, they won’t work as well for Withings if they’re not sucking up all your bloody health data and collating it somewhere in China — I guess that must be it!

Once the scales were working I removed them from the bluetooth on my phone after deleting the app. But what a rigmarole to go through — I really resent it.

Coercion is everywhere, folks, and this is a direct result of the success of coercion during Covid, it’s cause and effect, pure and simple. Corporations, governments, and especially health companies, think they have a right to exploit the private information they gather about you, they think they have a right to coerce you into doing the things they want you to do. And in the case of Withings, you’ve already paid them for a set of scales. Honestly, if they’re going to do this sort of thing, it should say on the box, “device requires extreme privacy violation in order to work.”

Yeh, so my scales can talk to the internet. I guess it probably has some sort of facility to connect to any open network around the place and splurge your data across the internet to the Withings base. These sorts of privacy violations are everywhere now.

You right wing fascist: don’t be surprised when your bathroom scales stop working because of something you said on X or Facebook.