After releasing Fauci’s diary and other documents, Senator Rand Paul subpoenaed Fauci once again for questioning in Congress on 29 July 2026.

Senators Rand Paul, Ron Johnson, Fetterman, Ernst, Moreno, Hawley, Lankford, Scott, and Moody read out questions about the gain of function research that led to the lab release of Covid in Wuhan, the damage caused by lockdowns and the gene therapy vaccines.

Fauci replied at least 105 times: on the advice of counsel, I respectfully decline to answer based upon my rights under the fifth amendment to the constitution.

The main lesson of this hearing is that there are people in our governments who are above the common people: they are unaccountable and do not need to give any justification for their actions, nor can they be judged or punished when they do wrong. These people are above the rest of us, who must abide by the law and who must answer for our wrongdoing. This hearing was the most flagrant example I have ever seen of a public figure guilty of wrong-doing evading truth telling by abusing the legal principle that people should not be forced to incriminate themselves. It is a shame that the US constitution, which holds such promise for freedom and transparency, and accountability of leaders to the people, can be so abused.

Rand Paul asked the question at the end, whether, once someone has been offered a presidential pardon that gives you complete immunity, whether you can still claim that you need protection from immunity. After receiving Biden’s autopen pardon, Dr. Fauci wouldn’t be liable for anything so long as he tells the truth, but instead, he decided to call upon his fifth amendment rights, rights that he possibly does not have, since he received the pardon.

Senator Rand Paul concluded the hearing, saying, “Today will be the capstone to Anthony Fauci’s 40 years of abuse of power at NIH. In the end, we must imagine Fauci believes he got away with it. But still late at night, even the guilty must become anxious, rerunning the scenarios through his mind, wondering, latching onto lingering doubts and worrying. Did his actions lead to the largest man-made plague in human history? Are the millions dead the result of his experiments or experiments that he approved that increased the pathogenicity of deadly viruses? History will judge, but the facts as we now know them pay a sorted tale of dishonesty, misjudgment, and ultimately the hubris the likes of which the world has rarely seen. If everyone will remain seated for a few minutes, we’re going to let Dr. Fauci exit. Thank you.

One of the great moments is in particular Senator Hawley’s questions.

SENATOR HAWLEY: Let’s just get one thing straight. You don’t have any rights under the fifth amendment because you’ve been pardoned, as you very well know, as the Supreme Court has been clear for a century and more. Brown versus Walker, 1896.When he has been pardoned, he may not stand upon his privilege. You know that. Your lawyers sitting behind you now, shifting nervously in their chairs. They know it. This isn’t about the Constitution. This isn’t about the law. This is about contempt. Contempt for this body and contempt for the American people. But I think I know why you’re doing it. It’s because you don’t want toanswer questions. It’s because you did all kinds of terrible things. It’s because during the pandemic, you got rich. didn’t you? You got rich while people were dying. Hundreds of thousands of Americans, over a million in the end, and you were getting rich. And not only were you doing that, you were using federal employees with taxpayer money to apply for and solicit cash prizes for you personally. Cash prizes totaling over a million dollar. You did all of that during the pandemic, didn’t you? That’s a question. FAUCI: On the advice of counsel, I respectfully decline to answer based upon my rights under the fifth amendment to the constitution. … SENATOR HAWLEY: Yeah. Well, silence is admission. And here’s the real thing. At the end of the day, it wasn’t just about the money, really, was it? It was really about a power trip. I mean, through all of this, you you want to be the most famous scientist in the world. You were so focused on getting every award and every drop of cash that you could, all because you wanted to be on TV. You wanted to be the sun-god of science. You wanted to be the guy who was in charge of it all. You wanted to blame Trump. You wanted to make sure that nobody else stole your spotlight. You wanted to be the guy. You had time to sit for InStyle magazine.Here’s what you were doing with your time. You could sit for InStyle magazine, but you can’t answer questions for the American people. You could sit forInStyle magazine, but you’re here taking the fifth. You could sit for InStyle magazine and get a million bucks in cash awards, but now the cat’s got your tongue. I bet he does. I tell you what, here’s my conclusion from all of this.This was really all about you the whole time. Somewhere along the way, you lost your way.You may have been a good public servant at one time. I don’t know. But I can tell you from reading your emails now, from looking at what you did, how you used your employees, somewhere along theline, it became all about you. You became a narcissist and a megalomaniac and a liar. And you’ve lied to theAmerican people. And you’ve lied to this body. And you’ve disgraced your profession by doing it. You called yourself the most famous scientist in the world. You’ve done more to harm science than anybody in my lifetime. and I hope you’ll go home and write that in your diary. Thank you, Mr. Chairman.

https://www.hsgac.senate.gov/hearings/testimony-of-anthony-fauci/

This is the official video. The hearing starts at 15 minutes 52 seconds.

This youtube video has a searchable transcript. Occasionally words are truncated or incorrectly transcribed, so if you are looking for certain sections from my transcript below, you might have to reword or search for a subset of words. Please note I have paywalled about half the transcript, as it took quite a few hours to edit it.

TRANSCRIPT (EDITED)

SENATOR RAND PAUL:

Um, 1 million Americans died from COVID 19.

Some estimate as many as 15 million people died worldwide from COVID 19.

Publicly, Anthony Fauci promoted the theory that the virus arose naturally, while privately, he was well aware of a mountain of evidence suggesting thevirus originated in the lab.

The American people deserve answers.

The American people deserve to know why dangerous research was funded by NIAID in a totalitarian country, in a lab that lacked acceptable safety standards.

The si the decision to fund dangerous gain of function research in Wuhan, China will likely go down in history as perhaps one of the worst public health decisions.

Frankly, the American people deserve an apology.

I hope today Dr. Fauci will come clean.

Admit it was a mistake to fund dangerous research in China.

Admit that the risk of this dangerous research exceeded any possible benefits. Askforgiveness and pledge to help our government deise safeguards so a man-made epidemic never happens again.Instead of an apology, you have for years avoided responsibility.Regarding the lockdowns, you argue that you did not personally issue every lockdown order, close every school, or impose every mandate,but officials across the country invoked your authority to justify these decisions, and you presented your recommendations not as judgments open to debate, but as dictates of science itself. Your own words demonstrate that you understood the influence you exercised.On March 14th, 2020, you wrote that the task force recommendations were driven by me, yourself, Deb, and CDC. The next day, you wrote that you had convinced Mayor Bill Delasio to close the New York City schools. So, you were involved.

That same night, Governor Gavin Newsome’s chief of staff told you that the governor had decided to close California schools, bars, and restaurants after watching you on television.Presidents, governors, mayors, school boards, corporations, and Congress all bear responsibility for the decisions they made. The COVID lockdown, however, could never have been inflicted without you aiding and abetting the crime.Children lost years of education. Small businesses built over a lifetime disappeared.Patients delayed cancer screenings and other medical care. Families were separated from dying relatives. Workers were ordered to accept a medical procedure or lose their jobs. Worship assembly, employment, education, and travel were restricted in the name of science. While you did not impose every restriction, you used your public authority to justify them. While you concluded publicly that CO occurred naturally, your private record tells a different story. In early 2020, your handpicked virologist warned that the virus appeared to have been manipulated in the lab. In a conference call concerning the origin of the virus, all but two of the participants believed deliberate insertion was possible. Your concern was not merely theoretical. That same week, you led an urgent effort to determine whether your own agency had funded the research related to these experiments that were now under suspicion.Hours later, your assistant reported that the Wuhan experiments had indeed been reviewed and approved by the NIH.Those were not the actions of officials who believed that a research related to origin was an absurd conspiracy theory.They were the actions of officials urgently trying to determine whether their agency funding was connected to the research under discussion, connected to the pandemic.You could not hide that your agency had funded the Wuhan research or your long history of defending gain of function research. The only alternative left was to argue that COVID 19 did not originate in the Wuhan lab.You were not a detached observer. You had an institutional interest in the public believing that federally funded research had nothing to do with the pandemic. It was a conflict of interest from the very beginning. The authors of the proximal origin of SARS CO2privately had serious doubts about a natural origin. Within days though they flipped and they all wrote in proximal origin that the virus was almost certainly not a laboratory construct.That paper was then used by the government and the media and you to discredit Americans who were asking the same questions that you and the authors were asking yourselves privately.You even cited proximal origin from the White House podium. You held it out as evidence that the virus could not have been engineered. But you didn’t disclose your role and the discussions that preceded the writing of the paper. You did not disclose the author’s original concerns. You did not concern you did not reveal that you had been part of the paper that you had read and offered editorial comments on the paper before it was published before you began usingit as evidence that it couldn’t have originated in the lab. You did not disclose that you had immediately investigated yourself whether NIAID funding might be connected to the research. You did not tell the American people the full story.Duly released private messages indicate that the doubts with the authors and others didn’t disappear after the publication. So while this was being waved at the White House to show that it couldn’t come from the lab, the authors were still privately continuing to assign a meaningful probability to a laboratory origin. One thing in public and another in private.Some of the same scientists discussed avoiding email and carefully managing communications that might eventually be obtained under the Freedom ofInformation Act. The pattern is straightforward. Privately, there was alarm, then an immediate inquiry to see if NIAID’s possible exposure to funding, then a rapid public declaration of certainty, continued private doubt, and then years of resistance tolo to disclosure. The question is why? The only logical answer is that your primary concern was avoiding culpability. Your primary concern was hiding the fact that you had approved the funding for this dangerous research. Your support of gain of function research is extensive and [snorts] longstanding. In 2011, your agency funded Ron Fuchier’s laboratory when it mutated the aven flu until it could spread through the air between mammals.This was the the tipping point. This is when others became worried. You funded this. You advocated for this. The federal government’s own biosecurity board though recommended withholding the details of these experiments because ofthe danger the research posed. People were concerned that publishing it was publishing a roadmap to creating bioweapons around the world. But you cited with the gain of function scientist FU and argued that the benefits of publishing the research far outweighed the risks. You defended this aven flu transmissibility experiments as critical research. You wrote that even if a scientist became infected and triggered a pandemic, the benefits of the gain of function experiments o utweighed the risk. In 2014, your agency NID began funding the Wuhan bat corona virus work.In 2015, Ralph Baric and the Chinese scientist Xi Zangi published NIAID supported research combining a BAT coronavirus spike protein with a SARS backbone. The resulting virus could infect human airway cells. It’s a novel virus that now can infect human cells.It gained transmissibility. It gained function. In 2018, the same group of scientists, Eco health, Baric, Shei, and their collaborators submitted the diffuse proposal, diffuse proposal, which involved the insertion of a furine cleavage site into the corona virus.DARPA rejected it as too dangerous. When COVID was sequenced though, early on in January of 2020, within days, scientists discovered that lo and behold, it had a novel furine cleavage site just as had been proposed in the diffuse project.This was either an extraordinary coincidence or a smoking gun, evidence that the Chinese had created COVID 19.It made the laboratory origin question more legitimate and it made your categorical public denials indefensible.On May on May 11th, 2021, you told the Senate, “The NIH has never ever and does not now fund gain of function research in Wuhan in the Wuhan Institute of Virology. When I gave you the opportunity to correct the record, to reconsider the statement, you responded that you had never before lied to Congress.” We were then told that only the government’s narrowest regulation of definition counted here. That you could define gain of function in one way in which this wasn’t gain of function. In which all of the common sense of the world would be thrown out. All of the idea that the mice were dying and the virus was more transmissible didn’t matter because you had a technical definition that allowed you to fund it.But the real question is was it dangerous? Was it a wise decision to fund this? And you haven’t deviated from that. You’ve never admitted that it could have been a mistake funding this research in China. The American people weren’t asking for a semantics debate over what is gain of function. They were asking does common sense say this research was dangerous in Wuhan. They wanted to know whether their money funded experiments in Wuhan that made bat corona viruses better able to infect humans. The answer is yes. They wanted to know whether NIAID adequately supervised their work. The answer is no.When you defended this research, you described its benefits in the broadest terms. But when Congress demanded accountability, you hid behind the narrowest possible definition. You can’t have it both ways.Your conduct concerning federal records raises further questions. It is a crime to destroy federal records. Yet, our investigation reveals your assistant diligently reported that she deleted tons of emails in 2024. You testify that you did not delete federal records.Who’s telling the truth? You or your assistant? The committee has obtained repeated instructions from you telling federal officials to delete communications. On February 2nd, 2020, one day after Origins call, you you told Francis Collins, “Please delete this email after you read it.” The committee asked for your voluntary cooperation to come today. Your appearance had to be compelled by subpoena. You’re here today under duress. You’re here today because of the court ordering it. PresidentBiden issued you a sweeping pardon extending back to 2014. The same pardon he gave to his son Hunter.A pardon may protect a person from criminal prosecution doesn’t rewrite history.It does not erase documents. It does not convert a misleading statement into a truthful one. And it does not prevent Congress from establishing what happened.There will be another pandemic. There will be another crisis. And there will again be officials who insist that uncertainty must be hidden for the public’s own good. They will demand obedience. They will invoke science. I am the science as though it were a commandment. They will argue that government officials cannot be questioned because questioning them would undermine public trust. They have it backwards. It is secrecy that destroys trust. It is arrogance that destroys trust. It is censorship that destroys trust and it is the refusal to admit error that destroys trust. That loss of trust may be your most damaging legacy. Trust can’t be ordered. It has to be earned. No scientist is above scrutiny. No government official is beyond accountability.And no public servant has the right to treat the suffering of millions of Americans as a footnote to his preferred version of history.I now recognize um Senator Peters for his opening remarks.Thank you, Mr. Chairman. The uh Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee has a a long and avery proud history of conducting serious oversight on behalf of the American people. When this committee uh has beenat its best, Democrats and Republicans have worked together to investigate complicated issues, to follow the facts wherever they may lead, and produce recommendations that actually strengthen our nation’s security and improve government functions.That bipartisan tradition has produced meaningful work following Hurricane Katrina, the January 6th attack on theUS capital, failures at the Secret Service, and countless other matters.Unfortunately, today’s hearing is the latest step in the chairman’s sharp departure from that long tradition. This hearing appears to be a culmination of months of biased and selected efforts by the majority under the guise of a committee investigation to basically legitimize a predetermined conclusion that was reached years ago.In 2021, the chairman has called for today’s witness to be fired, to be arrested, accused him of leading coverups and conspiracies. He has even featured the witness prominently in fundraising emails and on the cover of his book. Hehas also called for the cancellation of the witness’s security detail despite the fact the witness and his family havereceived numerous credible death threats.When I served as chairman, Senator Paul and I launched a bipartisan biocurity investigation that included oversight ofrisky research and the origins of COVID 19 because we agreed that the committee’s work would be stronger if we did it in a bipartisan manner and just followed the facts. That was and continues to be an area of legitimate and certainly needed oversight. As chairman, Senator Paul has taken the opposite approach. He has abandoned long-standing practice by blocking minority participation in committee oversight actions and has chosen to selectively release committee records that the minority has never had any access to in order to support hispre-drawn conclusions. The chairman has repeatedly excluded committees minority and withheld documents and evidence from members that are entitled to receive them, disregarding long-standing Senate rules and committee president that havepreserved the credibility of our oversight in this committee for decades.I have raised these concerns directly with the chairman because it’s not just what we investigate that matters, buthow we conduct that investigation that also matters. One-sided investigations designed to validate predetermined conclusions do not serve the American people who sent us to actually undercover the truth and to solve problems. I wrote to the chairman requesting that he adhere to committee rules, but instead of addressing concerns that I raised, he removed part of the committee’s website from the public view. This move not only prevented the public from being able to view those list of concerns, it adds serious questions about the desire for transparency and legitimate oversight of this matter. But what makes today’s hearing particularly disappointing is not simply the chairman’s actions, but what we could be using this committee’s true and time oversight responsibilities to accomplish. This committee has noth eld its annual threats hearing at all of this Congress. We have not held a budget hearing for the Department of Homeland Security. There are important hearings that we would have the opportunity to discuss as to how to strengthen our homeland security across the board. No hearings on those topics.Instead of focusing on the national security challenges that we are facing in our country right now to today’s hearing looks backwards, revisiting questions this committee has already examined, including through bipartisan work that Senator Paul and I conducted together when I served as chairman of this committee. But rather than building on that work to strengthen our preparedness against future disasters, we are instead relitigating the past.COVID 19 exposed serious deficiencies in our nation’s public health infrastructure. We know that more than 1million Americans lost their lives and this committee should absolutely continue examining how we can better prepare our nation against future biological threats. Those are the kinds of forward-looking, lifesaving questions that will help our nation be better prepared to protect the health and the safety of Americans when the next emergency occurs.Unfortunately, at this precise moment, we should be strengthening our capabilities. The Trump administration seems to be doing everything in their power to actually weaken our capabilities. The administration has hollowed out the public health workforce. They have fired, pushed out, and cut funding for public health personnel, shrinking the CDC workforce by a quarter. Thousands of experienced scientists have left government service, and with them has gone critical institutional knowledge that cannot be easily replaced, certainly not quickly replaced. The administration, thanks to political operatives like Russell vote, has slashed or illegally withheld funding for life-saving medicines and cutting edge technologies that let us rapidly develop them during an emergency. Mr.vote is now further politicizing the federal grant making process, proposing to subject all federal grants, including those for disaster relief, housing development, and cancer research, to the whims of political appointees, not nonpartisan experts.All of this has left the American people more vulnerable to infectious disease threats, and we are already tragically seeing the consequences. Staffing and funding cuts have slowed the federal, state, and local response to ongoing outbreak of a food born parasite which has sickened thousands of in my home state of Michigan as well as across the country. At the same time, the administration cuts to global health programs and international partnerships have greatly reduced our ability to contain dangerous diseases like Ebola before they spread to our shores.We should be examining whether our federal health agencies have the personnel and the resources they need to effectively prevent, detect, and respond to these threats. We should be asking how to strengthen our bio defense efforts to deter our adversaries and prevent biological attacks against our country and how our government can better coordinate and communicate during public health emergencies.These are the kinds of forward-looking matters that are worthy are worthy of this committee’s time. Instead, we are here continuing the chairman’s year-long focus on one individual.History tells us unfortunately another pandemic is all but inevitable.The question is whether Congress and this committee will work to better prepare our country for it or continue looking backward while our public health infrastructure crumbles around us.That is the hearing that we should be having today. Unfortunately, I fear the intent of this hearing is only meant to further a purely partisan agenda and will not it will not make Americans safer.Thank you, Mr. Chairman.The accusation that the committee has denied access to the minority to records is categorically false. This is the most transparent investigation in the history of Congress. We actually created a website and we put all of the information on the website. It continues to operate. The reason it hasn’t been accessed is no Democrat ever signed up for it. Not one Democrat. We told them the access. They never asked for the access code. They haven’t been on the website because they have not cared about the investigation. It’s a practice of this committee to swear in the witness. Dr. Fauci , please stand and raise your right hand.

Do you swear that the testimony you will give before this committee will be the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth? So help you God.

Dr. Anthony Fauci , you’re recognized for five minutes for your opening statement.

FAUCKI: Mr. Chairman, member Peters, members of the committee,I served at the NIH for over 54 years, 38 of those as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Over that period, I proved that I believe in and respect the value of legitimate congressional oversight.In fact, I testified before and or briefed Senate and House congressional over Senate and House committees wellover 200 times over those 38 years.During and after the COVID pandemic, I have appeared multiple times for hearings in the Senate and the House, usually under oath, and sat for several days long transcribed sworn interviews,answering questions about the very issues that are now the subject of this hearing.However, given Senator Paul’s obvious obsession with calling for my prosecution, his repeated slanderous comments about me, and recently his publicly releasing my unredacted personal diary aimed at embarrassing and intimidating me, the only conclusion I can reach is that the sole reason he iscalling me before this committee is to get me to say something, anything that could vindicate his repeated public pledges that I end up, in his words, quote, behind bars,” unquote.Any reasonable person who has followed his unhinged obsession with me would readily come to the same conclusion.Therefore, although it pains me to do so, because of the respect I have for the legislative branch of government and my decades l long record of cooperating withCongress under the advice of my attorneys, I will invoke my right under the fifth amendment of the Constitution to refrain from answering your questions. Thank you.

SENATOR RAND PAUL: We will now uh begin a round of questioning. Uh Dr. Fauci , your testimony today is compelled by a lawful subpoena. As you know, it’s a crime under 18 USC section 1001 to knowingly make a material false statement to Congress with a penalty up to 5 years of imprisonment.Understanding that you are under oath, the American people would like to understand your reasoning, your rationale for why you chose to fund uh the research in Wuhan.There have been um you know, intelligence agencies, the CIA, the FBI, the DOE have all come to the conclusion that more likely than not the virus came from the lab in Wuhan. And so we’d like to know what was the rationale, what was the discussion, how, you know, what went behind the decision to fund the research uh in Wuhan. Um how did you come to the conclusion that a totalitarian country would be capable of doing this in a VSSL2 lab, a lab that lacked the security? What was the reasoning? And are you are you sorry basically for making the decision? Would you you know like given another chance say well gosh circumstances now as I know it maybe it wasn’t a wise thing. Can you explain to the committee why you chose to fund this dangerous research in China?

FAUCI: On the advice of counsel, I respectfully decline to answer based upon my rights under the fifth amendment of the constitution.

SENATOR RAND PAUL: In the red folder on your table is a copy of section 192 of title two of the US code. Your council has been provided a copy as well.That section makes it a crime for a witness appearing under subpoena to refuse to answer any questions pertinent to the question under inquiry. Do you have that in front of you?

FAUCI: On the advice of counsel, I respectfully decline to answer based upon my rights under the fifth amendment to the constitution.

SENATOR RAND PAUL: Let the record that the witness has refused to answer whether there’s a folder in front of him based on his fifth amendment right. It is true that you’re appearing under direction of our subpoena to provide testimony on matters under consideration by the committee, including the origins of COVID 19, risky life sciences research, and your tenure as a federal government employee. Additionally, you’ve been provided a full and unconditional pardon dated January 9th, 2025 for any offenses against the United States which may have been committed or taken part from January 1st, 2014 through the date ofthe pardon for a 10-year period arising from or in any manner related to your service as director of the NationalInstitute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases as a member of the White House Coronavirus task force or the White House COVID 19 response team or as chief medical adviser to the president, have you refused this pardon? Or do you have any reason to believe this full and unconditional pardon, this grant of immunity would somehow require you to plead the fifth amendment?

FAUCI: On the advice of counsel, I respectfully decline to answer based upon my rights under the fifth amendment of the Constitution.

SENATOR RAND PAUL: Based on the facts presented, I’m going to direct you to answer the questions.The committee has issued a valid subpoena. They’ve requested your presence here. The questions are very pertinent to your decision-making ashead of NIAID as well as uh as a chief adviser to the president. Do you still refuse to answer the questions?

FAUCI: On the advice of counsel, I respectfully decline to answer based upon my rights under the fifth amendment of the constitution.

SENATOR RAND PAUL: Let’s Dr. Fauci , were you ever made aware of gain of function research on monkey pox being conducted at the National Biod Defense Analysis and Countermeasure Center and back at Fort Dietrich?

FAUCI: On the advice of counsel, I respectfully decline to answer based upon my rights under the fifth amendment of the constitution.

SENATOR RAND PAUL: Dr. Fauci , did the CIA ever transfer funds to NIH under an inter agency agreement?

FAUCI: On the advice of counsel, I respectfully decline to answer based upon my rights under the fifth amendment of the constitution.

SENATOR RAND PAUL: Dr. Fauci , did the NIH ever conduct research for or in coordination with any element of the intelligence community, CIA, ODNI?

FAUCI: On the advice of counsel, I respectfully decline to answer based upon my rights under the fifth amendment to the constitution.

SENATOR RAND PAUL: were when we had an advocate serving as head of NIAID an advocate for gain of function research. There is still thougha question though whether or not the intelligence community is adhering to that order. There’s a question of whether or not gain of function researchis still ongoing and these are important questions the American people deserve to know. Dr. Fauci , have you been read intoany classified Department of Homeland Security program any prospective special access program concerning gain of function research?

FAUCI: On the advice of counsel, I respectfully decline to answer based upon my rights under the fifth amendment of the constitution.

SENATOR RAND PAUL: When we look at the research in China, the gain of function research that you’ve denied was gain of function.Oh my god, there’s a there’s a furine cleavage site in it. And in this particular family of corona viruses, the Sarbico viruses, they’d never seen this before.They were also startled to look at it and see how it was coded for, what the codons were, and to discover that the codons used out of 36 different possibilities turned out to be the one that was commonly used in gene manipulation by scientists.Dr. Fauci , were the scientists at the Wuhan Institute of Virology capable of inserting a furin cleavage site into a corona virus?

FAUCI: On the advice of counsel, I respectfully decline to answer based upon my rights under the fifth amendment of the constitution.

SENATOR RAND PAUL: So, one of the experiments that was pretty common was they would take the backbone of a SARS virus. And this would be a SARS virus that the backbone itself wasn’t that dangerous. But then they would uh dig through guano 300 feet underground bat guano. They’d find other viruses, unknown viruses. They take the S- protein off of an unknown virus and stick it on a backbone and then they would infect mice that have human eye cells. And they were trying to discover if they could create a virus that infects humans. Now, many people would say, well, gosh, that doesn’t sound like a really good idea to create viruses that don’t exist in nature to see if they’ll infect human cells. What if one escaped? What if you keep infecting this and do serial passage, you actually adapt the virus to be infectious to humans?So the question is is whether or not Dr.Fauci , the Wuhan Institute of Viology was combining an S- protein with one virus with the backbone of others and could this lead to a virus maybe it wasn’t even predicted, but could it lead to viruses that gained in function and then could lead to a pandemic?

FAUCI: On the advice of counsel, I respectfully decline to answer based upon my rights under the fifth amendment of the constitution.

SENATOR RAND PAUL: One of the arguments that you and others have made against this virus coming from the lab is uh it couldn’t have come from the viruses that have been published.And uh nobody’s really arguing that. I think from the very beginning people acknowledged that the viruses that have been published are too far evolutionarily distant from um a virus that could have become COVID 19. But uh what has never been acknowledged by the side who tries to call the other side a conspiracy theory which is really something you don’t usually see in a scientific debate. This is the firsttime I’ve ever seen an article printed in Lancet by your friends who called this a conspiracy theory. You know, these are the kind of things you see asa screed on a political, you know, website. You don’t really see this in science. But when they they released this as being a conspiracy theory, you know, we’re we’re wondering that when you do this, when you combine these viruses and uh are able to grow them inhumanized cells, whether or not this kind of risky research, whether or not whether you call it gain of function or not, whether you use the definition ofgain of function, whether this kind of research should have had more scrutiny.I think in your house testimony you testified that you never traveled to China and that you were unaware that anybody at NIH ever examined the labs that you you trusted the Chinese scientists. I think you’ve said that even recently that uh with your discretion you trusted the Chinese scientists. The the problem is is that even in our country we trust our scientists. They’re good American scientists probably doing the right thing for America. But at the same time, we oversight to make sure it’s not dangerous research, but we also investigate the lab. I believe Fort Dietrich was one of our main labs was closed down in the last year or two because of uh you know research institute, a research incident that was dangerous with dangerous pathogens. And so the American people would want to know how could you approve this dangerous research in China? say that you trusted the Chinese scientists and then in the end you had to admit that you’d never been there and none of your inspectors had ever been there. Dr.Fauci , had any of the labs where this dangerous research occurring? Were any American lab uh oversight or lab investigators, did they ever appear in these labs to make sure that they were safe labs?

FAUCI: On the advice of counsel, I respectfully decline to answer based upon my rights under the fifth amendment to the constitution.

SENATOR RAND PAUL: So one of the main theories for those who have looked at, you know, this being created in the lab was the idea that uh could have come from a virus not previously published. Dr. Fauci , are you aware that Dr. She who worked for the Wuhan Institute of Virology uh uh was said to and I think in her own words to have over a hundred viruses that had not been previously published that could have been a close enough relative to create COVID 19. Are you aware of that?

FAUCI: On the advice of counsel, I respectfully decline to answer based upon my rights under the fifth amendment to the constitution.

SENATOR RAND PAUL: under your testimony previously when you denied ever having funded gain of function in China, it was it was so adamant as to to be striking to leave no room for any interpretation of what is or isn’t gain of function research. Butthere’s another important question. Uh did you fund gain of function research in other biolabs around the world?

FAUCI: On the advice of counsel I respectfully decline to answer based upon my rights under the fifth amendment to the constitution.The one uh research project that we do know you did fund uh is the one that Ron Fuchier did and it’s important to talk about because this sort of was the beginning of the debate over gain of function. This wasn’t just me. I wasn’t even aware of the debate 10 years ago.This was other scientists over 200 scientists at the Cambridge working group signed a protest because they didn’t think you should fund the research and they didn’t think it should even be fun published because it was sort of a roadmap as to how to make a bioweapon. So what they did was the aven flu and this is important. It may be the most important question we get to here today. The avian flu has about 50% mortality for humans. The good news though about animal viruses is they don’t infect humans very well. It will infect humans but doesn’t go human to human very well. Ron Fuchier with the money that you provided to him uh did an experiment where he caused purposeful mutations to create a new virus an avian flu that uh didn’t just infect birds well but actually infected mammals as went viral in an aerosolized manner. people saw this and were aghast, you know, at the decision-making process that you decided to fund this believing, even if a pandemic should occur, the knowledge is worth the risks. Do you still stand by that? Would you like to qualify at all whether or not the knowledge of gain of function is worth the risks? Particularly in this case since we now know 15 million people died worldwide. Many people believe this came from the lab. Do you think that the risks really are worth the benefits for gain of function research?

FAUCI: On the advice of counsel, I respectfully decline to answer based upon my rights under the fifth amendment to the constitution.

SENATOR RAND PAUL: All right, we’re gonna finish with this question and it’s based really on that statement, that general statement and your support for gain of function. The idea that the the benefits outweigh the risks. So there are many other people who disagree and they aren’t politicians or not. I don’t know what party they’re in. David Realman is probably one of the most esteemed and uh he is a scientist at Stanford. He I think has classified clearance. He’s been a consultant to our government probably for a decade or more. Um, and he’s written about this publicly. He says the opposite. He said that the risks of this research do not outweigh the benefits. He he said the risks we shouldn’t do it. Uh Richard Ebrite who’s been involved in this debate for two decades says the same thing. Does he really we really shouldn’t be doing this at all.There’s a quote also by the Kevin Esfelt quote is that at the very end Kevin Esfeld uh who’s a CRISPR scientist at MIT also wrote about this gain of function I implore every scientist funer and nation working in the field. Please stop. No more trying to discover or make pandemic capable viruses. No more experiments likely to disseminate blueprints for plagues. Dr. Fauci , would you like to at least answer this one question for us today and let us know whether or not you’ve changed your mind on whether or not thebenefits of gain of function research outweigh the risks?

FAUCI: On the advice of counsel, I respectfully decline to answer based upon my rights under the fifth amendment to the constitution.

SENATOR RAND PAUL: The chairman has denied your assertion of privilege and directed you to answer, but you nonetheless refuse and stand on privilege despite the existence of the pardon. The committee will have to consider after this hearing what appropriate action should be taken against you for the failure to testify after being directed to do so. It’s against the law to obstruct an investigation of Congress. There will be repercussions to your refusal to testify today. Senator Peters, you’re not recognized. You’re not recognized. If you are unruly, you will be removed from the proceeding. You are not You are not recognized. And you you are not recognized, sir. Sir, you are not recognized. You are not recognized.Security, we we’ll we’ll hold off, but you will respect these proceedings. You were told not to sit at the table. You insist on sitting at the table, and we told you you would not be recognized. You are not invited here for testimony, sir. You are being disruptive. Would you behave this way in a courtroom? No, cuz the judge would put you in jail. I can’t do that today, but I can have you escorted from the premises. So, I would say, sir, sit quietly and don’t say another word. I said sit quietly. You are not recognized. Another word and you’re gone.

SENATOR GARY PETERS: So, Mr. Chairman, I’d like to hear uh what the uh the attorney has to say.

SENATOR RAND PAUL: He is not recognized by the committee or the chair. If he speaks again, he will be removed from the room. This testimony is from Anthony Fauci . This is not a game with his lawyers. He can advise.His lawyers can give him advice. He’s got a half dozen here. They are all allowed to talk to him. Yes. All right. But the attorneys are not recognized. In fact, the attorney was told not to sit at the table and he’s not obeying that recommendation. There’s a row behind you, sir. That’s where you were told to sit and you’re not. And now you’re disrupting the proceedings. And so look, this is the way Anthony Fauci wants to be remembered for a lawyer not listening to the rules. That’s the way you want to be remembered and that’s what you’re going to do. You are not recognized, sir. Uh security, please remove him from the room.

[VERY LONG APPLAUSE]

Let the record state that Dr. Fauci will still have the advice of the other half a dozen attorneys that he brought along today.

SENATOR RAND PAUL: Senator Peters

SENATOR GARY PETERS: Thank you, Mr. Chairman.

The uh the COVID 19 pandemic um is not the first or the last public health crisisto impact our nation. In December 2022, uh I released a report that identified significant failures in our federal government’s uh preparedness uh and initial response to COVID 19. This report contained uh 17 key findings. It’s avery large report which I have right here. It contains 17 key findings and corresponding recommendations including the need to invest in sustainable domestic manufacturing capabilities for critical medical supplies. Build the infrastructure needed to surge testing capacity for infectious diseases and robustly fund public health emergency preparedness and responses across all levels of government. Unfortunately, multiple administrations, including the current Trump administration, have failed to fund or to reform our health preparedness. This is something that I would hope the committee in the future would investigate. It needs to be taken a look at.It also feels like a new public health threat is hitting us every month.There’s a food born parasite affecting thousands of people in Michigan and across the country. and our federal agencies still haven’t fully pinned down the source of that outbreak. Measel cases in this country are at the highest they’ve been in 35 years. More children are getting sick and even hospitalized from this preventable disease.Over a thousand people have died from the Ebola virus in Africa and we don’t know how widespread this crisis actually is.We have a hunter virus scare on a cruise ship and though it hasn’t made headlines in the way that the screw worm threatening our food security has I remain concerned about bird flu that is also spreading and could one day cause a pandemic. This is also something this committee should be investigating and holding hearings on. Since January 2025, the Trump administration has taken a number of actions to drastically weaken our ability to fight infectious diseases and biological threats that endangerAmericans. These actions are both incomprehensible and are also inexcusable. They include slashing funding for public health and infectious disease research, cancelling contracts for cutting edge vaccine technology, shutting agencies responsible for tackling infectious diseases around the world, firing thousands of federal employees with keeping our communities and our medicines and our food supply safe and injecting political appointees in what should be non-political grant-making functions. That is something this committee should be looking at. I could go on. I could go on on all the topics that we need to be looking at moving forward to protect this country. We’re not doing that in this committee. That’s what this committee was designed to do. It’s what it has done throughout history. It has done it in a bipartisan way. We should get back to that and think about the future of this country and keeping this country safe. When a crisis like COVID 19strikes, we have an obligation to examine what went right and what went wrong to provide accountability for the American people. Congress certainly has done that. Between the House and Senate, nearly 20 different committees, 20 different committees, including this committee, as I mentioned, have conducted oversight of the COVID 19 pandemic, conducting transcribed interviews, holding dozens of hearings, and released more than 10 reports.Today’s exercise, unfortunately, is a stark departure from those largely bipartisan legitimate efforts. The chairman has shut the minority out of participating equally in these efforts, withheld information, selectively released documents, actions thatc ompletely undermine the credibility of this investigation. I will enter a record without objection, Mr. Chairman, a letter that I sent to you that detailed all of those areas that we have concern with and where we were shut out.Without objection, we’ll provide other details as well.I think today’s hearing unfortunately does real damage. It’s turning tempting to turn one person into the scapegoat for a crisis that hundreds of officials across both the Trump and the Biden administration were responsible for handling.And it does so in a way that it people that are facing death threats.This is only going to unfortunately deter other scientific experts from public service to understand that this is what they would have to go through as they provide their advice to us.We’re not going to make our nation safer. And I hope that we can restore the by doing these kinds of activities.And I hope that we can restore our legitimate bipartisan oversight that’s going to help strengthen our public health and pandemic preparedness and other homeland priorities. That’s what this committee needs to focus on. It hasn’t the last year and a half. Let’s hope it does in the future. Thank you, Mr. Chairman.

SENATOR RAND PAUL: Senator Johnson.

SENATOR RON JOHNSON: Thank you, Mr. Chairman. Uh, Dr. Fauci , I I hope the American people listen very carefully to Chairman Paul’s opening statement. I think it’s a stunning indictment of the actions you’ve taken that have been so destructive to global health.Um, I certainly understand why you needed a pardon.I certainly understand why on the advice of counsel you’re not answering any questions because I think it be almost impossible for you to answer the questions truthfully without really demonstrating what you did your culpability self incriminating we have all of has prepared a lot. I’ve been deluged with questions to ask Dr. Anthony Fauci that there are so many legitimate questions that deserve answers and now you’re not willing to provide those answers. So, with with with my limited time, I’m going to talk about things that my investigation revealed that have not been adequately answered and quite honestly haven’t been adequately covered by the legacy media.I’ll I’ll kind of combine the the questions into kind of one, but you know, I certainly let’s let’s put up the last uh co chart. Uh I I was warned pretty early on about the dangers of the experimental gene therapy that uh you’ve called a vaccine, but it really falls under the definition of gene therapy. Soum I was going to ask you, I mean, were you carefully monitoring the the safety surveillance systems like VAERS and Vsafe that literally were deluged with complaints? You know, currently worldwide there have been almost 1.7 million adverse events reported to the Bayer system. Of those over 39,000 were deaths. And of those deaths, 24% occur on the day of vaccination within one or two days. 24% which by the way just happens to be the same percentage that a Rasmussen poll pointed out the American public believe they 24% of the American public believe they know somebody who died of the experimental gene therapy.

So again, I was certainly uh interested in asking you whether or not you were following this as carefully as I was. It’s not my responsibility to follow uh safety surveillance systems, but I did. And by the way, when I when I published this is this is actual government information. When I published it and people had me on their shows, they would be censored by Facebook. They would be deplatformed. I think largely at the behest of the actions you took to make sure that disinformation wasn’t spread. This wasn’t disinformation. This was the truth. So I was going to ask you whether you knew Dr. Marks? I I think you do know him. He’s the head of CBER. He’s the man who is in charge of approving vaccines and surveilling for the safety. My investigation shows that on March 1st of 2021, less than three months after the emergency use authorizations, he was warned by Dr.Anna Sharsman, data mining expert, that the algorithm they were using to analyze VAERs data was going to hide mass safety signals. 26 days later, in three months consecutively after that, they did data runs with a new algorithm that unmasked those safety signals. They showed dozens of safety signals including sudden cardiac death, cerebral artery occlusion, basil ganglia stroke, agonal rhythm, bell’s palsy and pulmonary infarction. Your diaries now show that you actually suffered pulmonary infarction in I think probably June 2021. I was just wondering whether it ever went through your mind that maybe that injection all those boosters you took might have caused that and and the question I was going to and I’ll ask this question were you ever made aware of the fact that Peter Marx was warned that the algorithm was going to hide the safety signals and were you told that senior FDA officials were given dozens shown dozens the safety signals associated with the co injection?

FAUCI: On the advice of counsel, I respectfully decline to answer based upon my rights under the fifth amendment to the constitution.

(EDITED TRANSCRIPT CONTINUED BELOW THE PAYWALL )