Follow the Silenced - documentary
Follow the Silenced, a new documentary by Mikki Willis and REACT19, is out.
This movie — will be eye-opening for anyone who still has any notion that the Pharma companies and the medical establishment had our best interests at heart during the rollout of the vaccines — looking at the disgusting abandonment of vaccine injured people during the Covid era.
This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.