Six years from the events, Dr David Morens is finally indicted

Joke: What’s the difference between a conspiracy theorist and a journalist?

Six months.

Well in this case, it’s taken six years for a conspiracy theory to turn into a US Justice department indictment.

If you like this post and don’t want to subscribe, why not buy me a coffee instead? https://buymeacoffee.com/andrewppartington

Who is David Morens and what has he been indicted for?

David Morens was Fauci’s senior advisor in 2020, during the Covid-19 era, and in fact was a senior advisor in NIAID’s Office of the Director from 2006 through 2025.

He has been indicted by the US justice department for conspiracy against the United States; destruction, alteration, or falsification of records in federal investigations; concealment, removal, or mutilation of records; and aiding and abetting.

As in all indictments, the justice department points out that he is deemed innocent until proven guilty, and we should always bear that in mind.

In the United States, if you work for the federal government, federal law states that you must use the official government email / messaging service for all your official communications, so that all your decisions are above board and can be investigated later on. Using a private messaging or email service for work-related communications is definitely illegal.

In emails released by the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic in April of 2024, it is apparent that the deceptive FOIA-avoidance practices appear to have been part of the culture at the NAIAD and continued well into late 2021 at least, or at least insofar as David Morens was apparently concerned by his own confession in his emails.

The evidence that the justice department would probably be considering must surely include an email of 16 June of 2020, wherein he mentions deleting emails to avoid FOIA requests.

Strangely enough, no one in the NIAID office is on the record replying to Morens at this time, saying, “No we must not do that, it would be unethical, you mustn’t even think of doing that.”

In a cryptic email of February of 2021, Morens refers to his “foia lady,” who told him “how to make emails disappear after I am foia’d”; interestingly, the line of the Subcommittee members’ questioning shows that they clearly believed the ‘foia lady’ was Hilary Clinton, and Morens is completely inept in his denials.

In November 2021, Morens made the staggering admission in an NIH email that he had, “with the help of our IT folks” gone over the “whole computer and phone situation” to make his gmail “safe from FOlA and hacking… as long as we use my private gmail.” He asked Fauci and Peter Daszak that “NOTHING gets sent to me except to my gmail”.

In May of 2024, David Morens appeared before Congress and was questioned about these emails and the cover-ups; he claimed these emails were “Just jokes.”

…what back channel did you have for Dr Fauci? Well all these terms like secret back Channel and the other one you mentioned were just jokes, just, you know, uh, jokes that I made in in dealing with Peter, because he was under death threats and was very depressed and it was sort of the the group of people who were Peter’s friends were trying to cheer him up by making snarky jokes and euphemisms that were — um — you know not true but there was no back channel. The back Channel was um uh you know the fact the the back channel to Tony was the same one that it applies to everybody …

According to an excellent Brownstone article I just read yesterday, just before this appearance before Congress, Morens emailed Peter Daszak:

“I should be prepared to be hit with criminal charges and firing and possible jail time for using my Gmail for supposed government business.…Please come visit me in prison and help me find a job when I get out. At least if that happens I will finally have the ability to speak out and write about what has been going on. I won’t mince words.”

More people than Morens implicated in evidence of cover ups in the NIAID office.

The reason why people are saying that David Morens is going to either be a fall guy, or this is going to be the beginning of a bunch of indictments, is that David Morens was not the only person associated with Fauci’s office, about whom there is evidence of a cover-up.

Earlier in the year, a group of scientists that Fauci convened were engaged in what can only be described as a conspiracy, firstly in early 2020, to cover up the lab-leak origins of the coronavirus, and also later in the year; while we don’t know what they were covering up, from Dr Morens’ admissions, it is likely that they were having private conversations via email about the developing mRNA vaccines and other aspects of the pandemic response.

And of course there’s this email from Fauci to Francis Collins in February 2020 — “Please delete this e-mail after you read it…”

A huge shock to the system - Fauci learns that SARS-COV2 looks like it was engineered from viral research in Wuhan that he funded

Before and after 2020, Dr Anthony Fauci, Director of the NIAID, who later became the face of the US Covid-19 response, was ultimately responsible for approving grants to do (or not to do) gain-of-function research in conjunction with Zheng-Li Shi’s Wuhan Institute of Virology in China, and he was about to suffer a huge shock.

The truth has only gradually come to light. While Fauci’s emails at the NIAID were initially released under FOI in 2021, they were released in a highly redacted form. Much of the more incriminating information was hidden behind redactions at that time.

They were not released in unredacted form until late January of 2023, after Fauci had resigned from the NIAID.

It turns out that Fauci, Farrar, and some of the other members of the leadership team were communicating via messenging apps or gmail, apparently in order to avoid FOIA requests, but the early emails are quite incriminating as well.

On the 27th of February 2020, Fauci was happily doing media appearances about the new coronavirus and heavily involved in conferring with Tedros the Director General of WHO, drafting a statement by the GPMB, the Global Preparedness Monitoring Board, encouraging nations and institutions to work together to support WHO’s response and telling them that they should all share information freely, rather ironic advice considering subsequent events.

On the 31st of January, Fauci received an email from Jeremy Farrar, director of the Wellcome trust,

Tony, really would like to speak with you this evening. It is 10pm now UK. Can you phone me on - - - - ?

Fauci’s personal assistant Patricia Conrad replied,

Will call shortly

The contents of that phone call have never been made public, but from the context we can infer that Farrar talked to Fauci about the likelihood that the Covid-19 virus was a lab leak of a virus created with funding from Fauci’s NIAID.

Before the teleconference Fauci talked to Dr Robert Kadlec, a senior health official, who later gave an interview with the Weekend Australian.

Dr Robert Kadlec said that Fauci kept to himself his concerns that the NIAID had been funding risky gain of function projects in Wuhan and elsewhere, but that Fauci wanted to “get the scientists to take the temperature down, turn the rhetoric down, to at least find, we’re going to look into this but we don’t know” In other words, in contrast to later assertions that the discussion was not directed by Fauci towards a particular goal, Fauci came to the later teleconference call with the specific intention of downplaying any connection between the outbreak and the lab in Wuhan.

Later in the evening Fauci’s personal assistant sent another email:

Thanks Tony can you phone Kristian Anderson He is expecting your call now. The people involved are: Kristian Anderson, Bob Garry, Eddie Holmes

All three are Professors in Virology and/or Microbiology Departments, Andersen at Scripps, Garry at Tulane, and Edwards Holmes at Sydney University. A search on NIH REport reveals that all three were recipients of a great deal of funding from NIAID for their respective projects, and also that their funding increased drastically after their involvement in this affair.

Fauci left the call with Kristian Anderson very disturbed. We know this because Fauci immediately emailed Jeremy Farrar, and I believe his email betrays his agitated frame of mind:

Jeremy: I just got off the phone with Kristian Anderson and he related to me his concern about the Furine [sic] site mutation in the spike protein of the currently circulating 2019-nCoV. I told him that as soon as possible he and Eddie Holmes should get a group of evolutionary biologists together to examine carefully the data to determine if his concerns are validated. He should do this very quickly and if everyone agrees with this concern, they should report it to the appropriate authorities. I would imagine that in the USA this would be the FBI and in the UK it would be MI5. It would be important to quickly get confirmation of the cause of his concern by experts in the field of coronaviruses and evolutionary biology. In the meantime, I will alert my US Government official colleagues of my conversation with you and Kristian and determine what further investigation they recommend. Let us stay in touch. Best regards, Tony

The question is, was Fauci agitated because he didn’t know that the likelihood was the virus was engineered, or because he did know it probably was, and wanted to forestall more speculation? Why speak of involving the FBI and MI5 — why didn’t he say, “Contact the WHO”?

The only reason I can see that he would immediately want to involve the FBI and MI5 is that Farrar was absolutely certain that there was strong evidence that this virus had been created in the lab, as a result of NIAID funding.

In any case, it is no wonder Fauci was concerned. The Furin cleavage site that Jeremy Farrar mentions is a unique part of the SARS-CoV-2 virus genome, which is clearly engineered to make the SARS-COV2 virus cleave onto human ACE-2 receptors, thus making it much more contagious for humans than for any other animal. It is impossible that the furin cleavage site could have arisen in nature — it was never been seen before — and Ralph Baric and other foreigners working at the Wuhan lab were working on this specific gain of function project.

And much of the rest of the virus genome is identical to RaTG13, a virus in the Wuhan bat database. Part of it is identical with a natural virus (with no mutations), another part is clearly engineered, the furin cleavage site is an insertion patented by Moderna in fact, that is a genetic match to a part of the human ACE-2 receptor. In my book, “Transgenic” I go into a lot more detail about the complete impossibility that the virus was not a lab creation, when one looks at the genetic code.

Fauci asked Jeremy Farrar to organise a teleconference (i.e. a Zoom call before Zoom) in order to have a discussion about what to do next, and Jeremy Farrar acted quickly. He contacted many famous scientists to form a team overnight — and what is notable about these scientists is that few of them had a direct connection to NIAID. The following morning, Farrar sent the message to Fauci that he was trying to organise a conference call.

Could you join? Trying to set up an initial call with Kristian Anderson

Bob Garry

Christian Drosen

Tony Fauci

Ron Fouchier

Eddie Holmes

Marion Koopmans

Patrick Vallance Chief Scientist UK Time zones a challenge ‘Suggestion - Today 1st February (2nd Feb for Eddie)- I will confirm later today. If you cannot make it,we will phone you afterwards to update. 6am Sydney 8pm CET 7pm GMT 2pm EST 9am West Coast My preference is to keep this really tight group. “To listen to the work Eddie, Bob and Kristian have done. Question it And think through next steps. Obviously ask everyone to treat in total confidence

Fauci accepted the invitation, and corrected the Pacific time to 11am.

Following this, an email was sent out, listing potentially incriminating studies, that were all funded by the NIAID — it is clear from this list, that what Fauci indeed feared was that the research that resulted in the SAR-COV2 virus was actually funded by his organisation, and it is pretty clear that this was so. In my book, Transgenic, I list these studies and why each one is incriminating, and why they contribute to proving that the lab leak theory is the most likely explanation for Covid-19, and explains their panicked initial response — this was a genetically engineered virus, that was purposely made to be as harmful and contagious as possible.

A few references - to be significantly updated A SARS-like cluster of circulating bat coronaviruses shows potential for human emergence; https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/26552008/ A mouse-adapted SARS-coronavirus causes disease and mortality in BALB/c mice; https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/17222058 SARS-like WIV1-CoV poised for human emergence; https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/26976607 Modeling pathogenesis of emergent and pre-emergent human coronaviruses in mice; https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/30043100 Receptor recognition by novel coronavirus from Wuhan: An analysis based on decade-long structural studies of SARS https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/31996437/ Molecular determinants of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus pathogenesis and virulence in young and aged mouse models of human disease: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/22072787

From these initial emails it can be logically inferred that they immediately formed the intention of rubbishing the lab leak theory - you can make your own conclusions if you read my book, Transgenic 2024, which contains the evidence available two years ago. But the meetings resulted in a research letter published in the prestigious journal Nature, soon after the initial teleconference, rubbishing the lab leak theory, and a paper, published in Nature on March 17, called “The proximal origin of SARS-CoV-2.”

Their final version of the paper argued very strongly for a natural evolutionary origin of the virus, and this had the effect of quashing the lab leak theory for a long time.

At a press conference on April 17, 2020, despite having organised the teleconference and contributed to the email exchange, Fauci touted the paper while pretending to not know the authors.

There was a study recently that we can make available to you, where a group of highly qualified evolutionary virologists looked at the sequences there and the sequences in bats as they evolve, and the mutations that it took to get to the point where it is now is totally consistent with a jump of a species from an animal to a human. So I mean, the paper will be available. I don’t have the authors right now, but we can make that available to you.

‘Proximal Origin’ has now been accessed over six million times and is the number one output from Nature Medicine, and the number two output of a similar age among all papers, and is in the top 5% of all research outputs tracked by Altmetrics.

It ought to be retracted.

Slack messaging

After this rather hasty and perhaps injudicious beginning, the conversations about the possibility of Covid-19 being a lab-leak from Chinese scientist’s Zheng-Li Shi’s lab in Wuhan, were carried out ostensibly via email, where they have a fairly innocuous discussion about the pros and cons of a lab leak versus a pangolin virus that somehow passed to humans, that tends towards it being a pangolin virus on the balance of evidence.

However their “slack” messaging app conversations were later released by Substack journalists from a substack called “Public”, and these tell a completely different story. They somehow managed to get hold of the group’s private messages which show that the opinions they expressed via email were radically opposite to the opinions in the ‘private’ messaging app.

The claim that the virus could have come from a pangolin is one they jump on quite hopefully at first in the email conversations; in fact, that a pangolin might pass on a respiratory virus to a human is a ridiculously unlikely scenario, but the oft quoted Proximal Origins paper eventually suggests that this might be so.

Kristian Andersen, publicly the most vocal advocate for the view that Covid-19 was a natural virus that had leaped species into humans, was expressing a far more forthright opinion that Covid was a lab leak:

I think the main thing still in my mind is that the lab escape version of this is so friggin’ likely to have happened because they were already doing this type of work and the molecular data is fully consistent with that scenario. In the released emails, the developing paper is shared as an attachment, from the first draft, then as it gradually approaches the point where it is publishable. Please treat in confidence - a very rough first draft from Eddie and team - they will send on the edited, cleaner version later. Pushing WHO again today Jeremy

Then,

Here’s our summary so far. Will be edited further. It’s fundamental science and completely neutral as written. Did not mention other anomalies as this will make us look like loons. As it stands it is excellent basic science I think, which is a service in itself. Will finish as soon as we can. Edward Holmes

The arguments continue,

Francis Collins, supposedly a Christian who loves CS Lewis, was fully on board with the deception that they were carrying out:

Very thoughtful analysis. I note that Eddie is now arguing against the idea that this is the product of intentional human engineering. But repeated tissue culture passage is still an option - though it doesn’t explain the O-linked glycans.

Francis

The original SARS virus Spike protein has N-linked glycans rather than O-linked glycans; O-linked glycans would have to be some sort of unnatural addition; not something that could arise in nature. Of course, tissue culture passaging is a way of amplifying certain characteristics in the lab, which is also engineering.

This slack message from Jeremy Farrar, who even in slack seems more careful to avoid incriminating himself, shows that they were avoiding certain wording in order not to spark the opposite message in readers, to the message they were trying to get them to accept:

Being very careful in the morning wording “Engineered” probably not.

Remains very real possibility of accidental lab passage in animals to give glycans. Will forward immediately or if you want to give Eddie a ring.

Eddie would be 60:40 lab side. I remain 50:50..

Yes, l’d be interested in the proposal of accidental lab passage in animals (which ones?)

Francis

Fauci:

?? Serial passage in ACE2-transgenic mice

Vincent Munster, an American scientist and another of Fauci’s long time grant recipients, is one of the main experts in using serial passage to turn a bat intestinal virus (for instance) into an airborne virus, that could be caught, by, say, an ACE2-transgenic mouse, and thereafter would be transmissible to humans243.

Farrar:

Exactly!

Collins:

Surely that wouldn’t be done in a BSL-2 lab?

Farrar:

Wild West.

Here Collins is referring to the BSL-2 labs in Wuhan, which is where ZhengLi Shi and her teams were doing much of their research; obviously BSL-2 is a low biosecurity lab.

New York Times journalist Donald McNeil Jr emailed Professors Rambaut and Kristian Andersen on 6 February 2020, asking about a tip off that the US government was investigating the possibility of a lab leak. They shared Mr McNeil Jr’s email messages on Slack; Robert Garry wrote that Mr McNeil Jr was “very credible but like any reporter can be mislead (sic)244”

Professor Andersen messaged, “And for Don - I gotta say, he pretty much nailed it. Let’s not tell him.” Andersen later told Mr McNeil Jr that the rumours were “demonstrably false.”

At the same time, while discussing the furin cleavage site, and other signs that were very clear evidence of engineering, they were worried about causing a s*** show. Andrew Rambaut wrote, “Remember when during the swine flu outbreak Adrian Gibbs suggested it was a lab escape? Caused a huge s*** show.”

After the journalist emailed Andersen again some time later, Prof Andersen messaged to the group:

Okay, here’s what I’m thinking. This is playing on his previous emails and includes humor to deflect the fact that I’m dismissing him – so yes, the smiley face is very deliberate. Can’t ignore him and can’t just give him the scientific story — that would only lead to follow up questions. I’m hoping that by including “extremely busy” I’Il also be able to deflect requests for a call — and also gives me a get out of jail card for ignoring a potential request...

Hi Don. National security? White House? Spooks? I wish my life was that exciting. but I unfortunately don’t have anything to add here - my existence isn’t really in Technicolor, so I’m just focused on the science:-). Specifically, we have been trying to understand the timing, origin, and transmission of the virus. As we outline in our “Proximal Origin of SARS CoV2” post no Virological, the data is consistent with a natural scenario and inconsistent with a scenario involving any type of deliberate genetic engineering, including a bioweapon…. Best of luck with the story and please let me know if I can help out with any of the scientific questions…. Cheers, Kristian

Donald McNeil Jr later said that their reassurances that the lab leak theory was false affected New York Times coverage of the story for over a year.

On February 16th the first pre-print version of the paper was published. The paper explicitly claimed that the virus probably came from pangolins:

The presence in pangolins of an RBD [receptor binding domain] very similar to that of SARS-CoV-2 means that we can infer this was also probably in the virus that jumped to humans

On February 18th, however, two days after the first pre-print version of the paper was put up, Andersen expressed the opposite opinion privately on Slack:

Clearly none of these pangolin sequences was the source though.

Andersen repeated on February 20th,

Unfortunately the pangolins don’t help clarify the story.

Robert F Garry agreed:

Pangolin seq give no def answer

Source - Transgenic 2024

Much of this article is adapted from chapter 6 of “Transgenic 2024”, my book chronicling the Covid cover-ups.

https://www.amazon.com/Transgenic-2024-Humanised-synthetic-SARS-CoV2-ebook/dp/B0DMP3FFCH

https://www.amazon.com.au/Transgenic-2024-Humanised-synthetic-SARS-CoV2-ebook/dp/B0DMP3FFCH

Change log

After publishing I added the video of the congressional appearance and the email from the Brownstone article, and tidied a few small errors up, and added the quote from the video about “jokes”. And added the email from Fauci saying, “Please delete this email after you read it”

The Press Release

https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/former-senior-niaid-official-indicted-concealing-federal-records-during-covid-19-pandemic-0