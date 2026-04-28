This excellent video posted by Answers in Genesis makes a very coherent argument for the Biblical worldview, using genetics. The fact is that first cousin marriage in our day is not a good idea, yet it is plain that many people 500 years ago were marrying their first cousins without causing genetic problems. Human DNA is fast being degraded — and it is hard to explain why the number of errors is increasing to such a degree — if the world is really millions of years old. The creationist explanation actually makes more sense than the evolutionary explanation, on so many levels.

I think we are now at the point where the Bible should be considered as evidence that is just as valid as or even more valid, than other historical evidence, mainly because it simply keeps being confirmed by the other evidence!