Grace Schara, a 19 year old young girl with Down Syndrome, died on October 13, 2021 at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital (Ascension) in Appleton, Outagamie County, NE Wisconsin after being put on the DNR list by hospital Doctors without her parents’ consent.

The court case, Schara v. Ascension Health, is being streamed live by Children’s Health Defense from the State Of Wisconsin Circuit Court of Outagamie County. At the moment of writing, the court is in recess, but the streaming videos for the first three days of the trial are available.

https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/events/grace-schara-wrongful-death-jury-trial/grace-schara-wrongful-death-jury-trial--day-3/

This dreadful horror story began when Grace tested positive for Covid on October 1, 2021 with an at home test. On October 6th, her mother called Grace’s doctor, who refused to see her because she had tested positive for Covid. On the 7th they took her in to the emergency department. Her oxygen saturation was in the high eighties. It is worth noting at this point that Grace was unvaccinated and her family are openly Christian.

Because Down Syndrome patients have a distinctive facial structure, the cannula for providing oxygen would not stay in place, and neither would a mask. Her parents brought her CPAP machine in to the hospital, which Grace was used to using, but the hospital staff refused to use it, instead giving her a BiPAP machine. The mask of the BiPAP machine did not fit her face - because of this Grace got agitated and the hospital sedated her for the first time.

On October 10th, Grace’s father, Scott Schara was removed from Grace’s bedside and forcibly removed from the hospital by armed guard, after he questioned the drug regimen she was on, which included Precedex, Ativan, and morphine. The justification given for this removal was that Scott had turned off Grace’s non-essential bedside alarm, something the nurse had told him to do to help Grace sleep.

On the following day, the Schara family engaged a lawyer to advocate for their rights, and Jessica, Grace’s sister, was finally allowed in to see Grace after prolonged negotiations. At 7pm on the 11th, the hospital told Jessica to leave. The following morning, they allowed Jessica in again at 11:00 am, but in the meantime Grace’s rate of Precedex, one of the sedatives, was increased six times during the period when Grace had no one present to advocate for her.

Soon after the family had refused to give permission for the hospital to put Grace on an unnecessary ventilator, and directly after the physician’s call with her parents in which they had expressed their wish that she not be put on the “Do Not Resuscitate” (DNR) list, Grace’s physician designated her as a “Do Not Resuscitate” (DNR) patient without the family’s consent and in defiance of the Schara family’s express wishes that all lifesaving measures be used for Grace. While the doctor was on the phone to her parents, a nurse increased the titration rate of Precedex to the maximum allowable dose of 1.4.

Medical staff administered three drugs that, when given together, hasten severe hypoxia and death– Precedex, Ativan, and morphine.

Her sister was present in person and her parents were on a FaceTime call as Grace slipped into acute respiratory failure. Jessica and her parents frantically begged the nurses to do something. Jessica said later on, “One nurse read off what the computer stated and that the doctor labeled her as a DNR which they claimed they couldn’t do anything about.”

Despite the family and Jessica’s pleas, the nurses refused to perform CPR, and made no attempts to resuscitate Grace.

Her family says that Grace did not die of Covid, but her death was caused by the lethal cocktail of drugs and the fraudulent Do Not Resuscitate order.

Her parents, who are strong Christians, have put together a webpage called “Our Amazing Grace” remembering Grace and telling her story,

https://ouramazinggrace.net

On their website they have this to say about the hospitals’ Covid policies and the government agenda:

Scott Schara (Grace’s dad), and his daughter Jessica (Grace’s sister), were given a rare opportunity to witness what really happens inside the doors of a COVID hospital. The fear of COVID, being spread by the media, has the population convinced to be afraid of this virus. This fear causes people to not challenge the hospital policies preventing advocates, family members, and caregivers in the room with COVID patients. As this family studied what happened with Grace, they have become aware of thousands of similar cases where advocates attempted to push back, but the hospitals proceeded with their agendas instead. It is hard to believe this is really happening here, in America. This family’s conclusions are this: Once the hospital realized they would not convince the family to give the hospital authority to put Grace on an unnecessary ventilator at the doctor’s discretion, it’s probable that Grace was worth more dead than alive; perhaps there were patients, who would better facilitate their goal of profitability, waiting in ER for a COVID bed to open. On the final day of Grace’s life, after the doctor proclaimed how well Grace was doing, he unilaterally labeled Grace as DNR and then a combination of IV sedatives and narcotics were administered over a short timeframe that no one would survive, especially if already in respiratory distress. After reviewing the details, you be the judge.

Before going public, the family submitted a detailed summary, with supporting research, to the hospital with a request to meet with the CEO and the doctor involved. The family recognized their ethical and Biblical responsibility to give both of them the opportunity to discuss their perspectives. The hospital response was a refusal to meet.

On the 11th of April 2023, the family commenced legal action against the Ascension hospital administration in the State Of Wisconsin Circuit Court of Outagamie County.