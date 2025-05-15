A new study published in the prestigious journal Nature has found that in only 25% of cases was Covid the direct cause of death in cases counted as Covid deaths during the Omicron surge of 2022.

After reviewing the death certificates, medical charts and interviewing the attending physicians, they concluded that in 240 (45.3%) of the 530 reviewed cases, COVID-19 was not related to the death (deaths “with” COVID-19). In 133 (25.1%) of the cases, they determined that COVID-19 was the direct cause of death, while in 157 (29.6%) of the cases, COVID-19 was not the “primary cause” but “contributed to the chain of events leading to death.”

Among the 240 patients they classified as dying “with” COVID, the leading cause of death was bacterial sepsis/septic shock (105/240), followed by aspiration pneumonia (63/240), acute renal failure (10/240), stroke (15/240), heart failure (19/240), and solid organ or hematological cancers (28/240).

Basoulis, D., Logioti, K., Papaodyssea, I. et al.Deaths “due to” COVID-19 and deaths “with” COVID-19 during the Omicron variant surge, among hospitalized patients in seven tertiary-care hospitals, Athens, Greece. Sci Rep 15, 13728 (2025). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-025-98834-y

