The corruption in Australia reaches to the highest levels of the judiciary.

In deciding that the plaintiffs had no standing to sue Pfizer and Moderna in the Australian High Court over the GMO status of the mRNA vaccines, ‘justice’ Helen Rofe failed to disclose that she had acted for Pfizer in some of the biggest cases of her career between 2002 and 2006, and one of the cases was so huge and important that it was defined as her crowning achievement in the speech commemorating her elevation to the High Court in 2021. In November this year, chief ‘justice’ of the federal court, Debra Mortimer, decided that Helen Rofe had not committed an offence by failing to disclose her relationship to Pfizer because the court case happened over 20 years ago. Julian Gillespie was the lawyer in this case, which ought to have been ground-breaking, but was thrown out by a corrupt High Court judge.

The criterion for whether judge ought to disclose bias is that: “a fair-minded lay observer might reasonably apprehend that the judge might not bring an impartial mind to the resolution of the question the judge is required to decide”. I think I’m a fair minded lay observer, and it’s bleeding obvious to me that someone who has handled multi-million dollar court cases for Pfizer in the past might be biased when Pfizer is one of the parties in a court case that the judge is denying approval on the spurious grounds of “standing.”

Julian Gillespie’s answer to MC Graham Hood’s question about what Australians are to do about a corrupt judiciary, during the “Great Debate: Port Hedland vs the Premier” is well worth watching.

